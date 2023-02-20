How to get the Dominator gun recipe in Atomic Heart

Xbox Game Pass is off to a strong start in 2023 with the release of the beautiful dystopian Soviet adventure in Atomic Heart. There are a wide variety of weapons in the game that players will need to unlock before they can craft and use them. The Dominator is one of the more impressive weapons and can only be unlocked by completing specific objectives.

Fortunately, it’s hard to miss the Dominator and players will just need to make sure they can progress to that point. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to get the Dominator gun recipe in Atomic Heart.

Where to get the Dominator recipe in Atomic Heart

Screengrab via Mundfish

To get the recipe for the Dominator in Atomic Heart, you’ll need to progress several hours into the game to get to the open-world section. To unlock the camera network, you’ll need a code and have to go see Granny Zima for the second time in the game. She will give you the code for the cameras and the recipe for the Dominator.

The Dominator is basically a powered-up version of the standard shock pistol that players get early in the game. It shoots rapid-fire using your energy bar as ammo and it quickly drains it if you’re not careful. It doesn’t seem particularly stronger than the shock pistol in its base version and just shoots more within a smaller time frame.

Players should decide whether they like the rapid fire of the Dominator or the control of the standard shock pistol since having both is redundant. That’s all you need to know about how to get the Dominator recipe in Atomic Heart.