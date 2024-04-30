Show up and show out in black lace with the Black Pearl Nano Suit in Stellar Blade. While Eve’s Nano Suit doesn’t offer any particular value or a combat advantage, you likely have a preference in what Eve wears when she shows up to her next Alpha Naytiba boss fight.

Here is how to unlock the Black Pearl Nano Suit in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade: How to get the Black Pearl Nano Suit

The Black Pearl is just one of the many outfits for Eve in Stellar Blade. While your playthrough begins with Eve suited with a tie as she sent on her mission as part of the Airborne Squad, you can swap out her work attire quickly with newly acquired outfits. Cosmetic items for Eve are obtained through requests, chests, and merchants. Unlike other outfits, Eve’s Black Pearl is locked behind the 49 collectible cans scattered throughout the Stellar Blade regions.

You must collect all 49 cans to get the Black Pearl Nano Suit as your reward. This isn’t the only reward you get by collecting these soda cans, however. The Black Pearl cannot be the only incentive to press on and hunt down the flattest soda ever to grace the apocalyptic Earth. Instead, here are all the rewards for each collectible milestone:

One can: Shock Grenade inventory amount increased by one.

Seven cans: Lingering Potion inventory amount increased by one.

14 cans: Smart Mine inventory amount increased by one.

21 cans: Highly Concentrated Potions inventory amount increased by one.

28 cans: Pulse Grenades inventory amount increased by one.

35 cans: WB Pumps inventory amount increased by one.

42 cans: Sonic Grenade inventory amount increased by one.

49 cans: Black Pearl Nano Suit.

The number of cans vary per region. You can find cans in:

Region Number of cans in the region Can Eidos 7 Three Cryo Original

Potential Blast

Elixir Carrot Xion Eight Bayern Weissbier Dunkel

Dionysus C

Pixie

GrainT Oolong

Mountain Sparkle Mont Blanc

Red Behemoth

The Machinetta Caramel Macchiato

The Machinetta Americano

Wasteland 15 Cryo Café Original

Cryo the Clear

Cryo Zero

Corsair Lager

Bayern Hefe Weissbier

Behemoth Green

GrainT Corn

GrainT Barley

Elixir Green

Nectar Orange

Potential Tempest

Pixie Zero

Mountain Sparkle Halla

The Machinetta Café Latte

The Haven Green Tea Matrix-11 Three Cryo Café Vanilla

Corsair Ale

New Foundland Dry Great Desert 17 Behemoth Black

Cryo the Malt

Cryo Café Mocha

The Haven Earl Grey

Johnson’s Highball Ginger

Johnson’s Highball Lemon

Nectar Grape

Nectar Cranberry

Liquid Nuclear

Liquid Fire

Milky Pop Zero

Starwell

Mountain Sparkle Everest

The Haven Milk Tea

Newfoundland Dry Zero

Potential Frost

Moonwell Spire 4 Three Liquid Lightning

Milky Pop

Nectar Apple

This collectible quest can be tracked at the Safehouse (between Xion and the Wasteland). Set by Lily Artemis, the collected soda cans appear on display in a storage unit beside the Tetrapod. You can view this at any time (in person). Alternatively, a small soda can counter appears on your screen whenever you acquire a new can. You can use this to remind you of how many cans are left, where the final reward of the Black Pearl Nano Suit is unlocked upon finding the 49th can.

