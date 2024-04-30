Side profile of Eve looking off to the right
Stellar Blade

How to unlock the Black Pearl Nano Suit in Stellar Blade

Not affiliated with pirates.
Hadley Vincent
Published: Apr 30, 2024 06:28 am

Show up and show out in black lace with the Black Pearl Nano Suit in Stellar Blade. While Eve’s Nano Suit doesn’t offer any particular value or a combat advantage, you likely have a preference in what Eve wears when she shows up to her next Alpha Naytiba boss fight.

Here is how to unlock the Black Pearl Nano Suit in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade: How to get the Black Pearl Nano Suit

Black Pearl Nano Suit on Eve
Lady in lace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Black Pearl is just one of the many outfits for Eve in Stellar Blade. While your playthrough begins with Eve suited with a tie as she sent on her mission as part of the Airborne Squad, you can swap out her work attire quickly with newly acquired outfits. Cosmetic items for Eve are obtained through requests, chests, and merchants. Unlike other outfits, Eve’s Black Pearl is locked behind the 49 collectible cans scattered throughout the Stellar Blade regions.

You must collect all 49 cans to get the Black Pearl Nano Suit as your reward. This isn’t the only reward you get by collecting these soda cans, however. The Black Pearl cannot be the only incentive to press on and hunt down the flattest soda ever to grace the apocalyptic Earth. Instead, here are all the rewards for each collectible milestone:

  • One can: Shock Grenade inventory amount increased by one.
  • Seven cans: Lingering Potion inventory amount increased by one.
  • 14 cans: Smart Mine inventory amount increased by one.
  • 21 cans: Highly Concentrated Potions inventory amount increased by one.
  • 28 cans: Pulse Grenades inventory amount increased by one.
  • 35 cans: WB Pumps inventory amount increased by one.
  • 42 cans: Sonic Grenade inventory amount increased by one.
  • 49 cans: Black Pearl Nano Suit.

The number of cans vary per region. You can find cans in:

RegionNumber of cans in the regionCan
Eidos 7ThreeCryo Original
Potential Blast
Elixir Carrot
XionEightBayern Weissbier Dunkel
Dionysus C
Pixie
GrainT Oolong
Mountain Sparkle Mont Blanc
Red Behemoth
The Machinetta Caramel Macchiato
The Machinetta Americano
Wasteland15Cryo Café Original
Cryo the Clear
Cryo Zero
Corsair Lager
Bayern Hefe Weissbier
Behemoth Green
GrainT Corn
GrainT Barley
Elixir Green
Nectar Orange
Potential Tempest
Pixie Zero
Mountain Sparkle Halla
The Machinetta Café Latte
The Haven Green Tea
Matrix-11ThreeCryo Café Vanilla
Corsair Ale
New Foundland Dry
Great Desert17Behemoth Black
Cryo the Malt
Cryo Café Mocha
The Haven Earl Grey
Johnson’s Highball Ginger
Johnson’s Highball Lemon
Nectar Grape
Nectar Cranberry
Liquid Nuclear
Liquid Fire
Milky Pop Zero
Starwell
Mountain Sparkle Everest
The Haven Milk Tea
Newfoundland Dry Zero
Potential Frost
Moonwell
Spire 4ThreeLiquid Lightning
Milky Pop
Nectar Apple

This collectible quest can be tracked at the Safehouse (between Xion and the Wasteland). Set by Lily Artemis, the collected soda cans appear on display in a storage unit beside the Tetrapod. You can view this at any time (in person). Alternatively, a small soda can counter appears on your screen whenever you acquire a new can. You can use this to remind you of how many cans are left, where the final reward of the Black Pearl Nano Suit is unlocked upon finding the 49th can.

