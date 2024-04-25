Stellar Blade: Where to find the Shopkeeper

A character that has already received a surprising amount of attention before Stellar Blade‘s release is the timid Shopkeeper. Just one of the many characters you can befriend in Stellar Blade, Kaya is a breath of fresh air in the continually hostile and hopelessly dystopian world of post-apocalyptic Earth.

If you’re playing through the game and wondering where the Naytibas are hiding Kaya, here is everything you need to know about the Stellar Blade Shopkeeper’s location.

Stellar Blade: Kaya the Shopkeeper location

The empty Xion is brought to life by its small cast of characters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must first complete the missions: Reboot!, 7th Airborne Squad, Scavenger Adam, and Xion, the Last Remaining City. EVE will enter Xion after defeating the first Alpha Naytiba (Gigas) regardless of the dialogue choices you make. You are given the freedom to explore Xion after inserting the Hyper Cell with Orcal. Tasked to find Sisters’ Junk, you follow a guide’s direction from the chamber elevator. While you search for the shop, keep an eye out for any points of interest and soda can collectibles for new questlines.

Kaya is one of the 18 characters you meet in Stellar Blade. Each character (outside of Tachy) has a unique side quest and an affinity system to distract yourself with, between killing Naytibas and farming materials. Described as “a Scavenger with a strong resolve and will,” Kaya is the owner of Sisters’ Junk and the fourth character you meet in Xion. As part of the main story, EVE is tasked to find Sisters’ Junk and receive her first request from Kaya. The Scavenger’s Story plotline begins after your first encounter with Kaya, leading directly to a new explorable area filled with Naytiba.

Finding Sisters’ Junk gives you access to her shop and unlocks an affinity with Kaya, the Shopkeeper. Here, you can purchase items relevant to ongoing missions, consumables, and throwables, as well as raw materials for your Nano Suits. Developing a relationship with Stellar Blade characters by completing their requests and frequently spending money in their shop unlocks new shop items and the possibility of characters like Kaya divulging their deepest secrets.

