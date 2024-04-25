Where to find Omnibolts for Gear Sockets in Stellar Blade

The Omnibolt in Stellar Blade feels like a myth. You learned about it from the Repair Console, but there’s no clear sign of where to get them. You’ve searched everywhere but to no avail. Is it even possible to unlock more Gear Socket slots?

Recommended Videos

We can confirm that the Omnibolt definitely exists, but it’s rarer than most items in Stellar Blade. With three unavailable Gear Sockets from the get-go, and no Gears to utilize, ignoring the Omnibolt seems like an excellent idea until one randomly pops up in your Bag. So, how do you get the Omnibolt in Stellar Blade?

Stellar Blade: Omnibolt use and location

The only way to stack buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Omnibolt is an incredibly rare material to come across in Stellar Blade. Unlike other resources that can be acquired through killing enemies, opening chests and encrypted containers, or killing bosses, the Omnibolt is only recovered from specific cube chests. Chests appear quite commonly in Stellar Blade, but they won’t always have what you’re looking for.

The chests in question often have multiple enemies guarding them or are found in somewhat hidden areas. You can only open chests if you’ve either cleared the enemies near the object or somehow sneaked past to open it without alerting any Naytibas. Of course, we cannot guarantee that you will always pick up an Omnibolt due to their rare spawn chance. Therefore, we highly recommend you check every chest you come across.

A rare thing to come by. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to explore an entire location before you move on to the next. Each location (as indicated when you fast travel from one Supply Camp to another) includes multiple chests and encrypted containers for you to loot. Always scan with the Drone using the DualSense button. This will highlight any chests within a 50-meter radius.

Don’t leave an area until the Drone scan has nothing in its results. Omnibolts only reside within cube chests. You don’t need to solve any puzzles or require a passcode to open these. Simply walk up to a chest and interact with it. EVE will kick the chest open for the contents to spill out. Set EVE to automatically pick up loot on the ground in the Settings.

How to unlock Gear Sockets in Stellar Blade

Don’t forget to enhance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gear Sockets let you stack multiple combat buffs with one another. Gear can consist of extra health, shields, and damage buffs, alongside building resistance to enemy damage.

You need three Omnibolts to unlock another Gear Socket slot. You can spend these inside large Supply Camps and at the Repair Console. Look out for the green prompt on the console to indicate if you have enough resources to enhance either your weapon power, Tumbler count, or Gear Sockets.

Be aware that this only adds a new slot to your Gear Sockets. Only one slot is available at the beginning of your playthrough. You also won’t have any available Gear to equip until you defeat Abaddon (the first Elite Naytiba). Gears are collected as you progress through the story and defeat bosses. A new slot will open once you enhance your Gear Sockets, letting you add another Gear to your Equipment while keeping your other Gear(s) active. You can upgrade to a total of four Gear Socket slots.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more