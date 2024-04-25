Stellar Blade trophy list: All trophies, listed

The Stellar Blade trophy list is exclusive to PS5 and is a well-balanced but challenging list—and we have information on every trophy and what you need to do to earn a shiny Platinum.

Recommended Videos

I’m a trophy hunter, always have been, always will be. Stellar Blade‘s trophy list is another opportunity to test your gaming abilities and add another Platinum trophy to your intangible mantle.

Stellar Blade‘s exquisite blend of intense action, soulslike mechanics, and next-gen graphics look to elevate the title to the upper echelons of 2024 and put it in GOTY contention. Before we get to that conversation, though, let’s address the full Stellar Blade trophy list.

How many trophies are in Stellar Blade?

You can do it, Eve has got your back. Image via Shift Up

Stellar Blade has 43 trophies for Eve to tick off, and they are broken up into the usual split of rarities: One Platinum trophy, 3 Gold trophies, 12 Silver trophies, and 27 Bronze trophies.

A good third of the trophy list is rewarded for defeating the action title’s tough bosses, three trophies are attributed to specific endings, and there’s a ton of collectibles for you to track down, including cans, fish, and Nano Suits—including the now-famous Skin Suit.

Stellar Blade trophy list: All trophies for PS5

Name Description Rarity EVE Protocol Acquired all trophies. Platinum Camp Preparation Activated the first Camp. Bronze Return to the Colony Achieved Return to the Colony ending. Gold Cost of Lost Memories Achieved Cost of Lost Memories ending. Gold Making New Memories Achieved Making New Memories ending. Gold Can Collector Collected all cans. Silver Nano Suit Collector Acquired 30 Nano Suits. Silver Records Collector Collected 200 Data Bank entries (Memorysticks, Documents, or Passcodes). Silver Lonely Fisherman Caught 20 different fish. Silver Box Hunter Opened 200 boxes. Silver Naytiba Researcher Got information on all Naytibas. Silver Meticulous Explorer Activated all Camps. Silver Perfect Exospine Enhanced 10 Exospines to their max. Silver Perfect Blood Edge Enhanced Blood Edge to its max. Bronze Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler Enhanced the Rechargeable Tumbler to its max. Bronze Perfect Physical Enhancement Enhanced HP to its max. Bronze Perfect Beta Energy Enhancement Enhanced Beta Energy to its max. Bronze Thorough Technician Learned all skills. Bronze Beyond Fate Completed Enya and Su’s story. Silver Sisterly Love Completed Kaya’s story. Silver Beep! Completed D1G-g2r’s story. Silver Battlefield Martial Artist Perfect Dodged 200 enemy attacks. Bronze Agile Gladiator Perfect Parried 300 enemy attacks. Bronze Silent Executioner Defeated 50 enemies by execution. Bronze Naytiba Hunter Defeated 100 enemies with Beta Skills. Bronze Relentless Destroyer Defeated 50 enemies with Burst Skills. Bronze Revenging Agent Defeated 50 enemies in Tachy Mode. Bronze Cold-blooded Sniper Defeat 150 enemies with ranged attacks. Bronze Cruel Liberator Defeated 1,500 enemies. Silver

Stellar Blade hidden trophies

Name Description Rarity [Hidden Story Trophy 1] Defeated [Boss 1]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 2] Defeated [Boss 2]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 3] Defeated [Boss 3]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 4] Defeated [Boss 4]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 5] Retrieved the Hyper Cell from [Boss 5]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 6] Defeated [Boss 6]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 7] Defeated [Boss 7]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 8] Defeated [Boss 8]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 9] Defeated [Boss 9]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 10] Retrieved the Hyper Cell from [Boss 10]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 11] Defeated [Boss 11]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 12] Defeated [Boss 12]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 13] Defeated [Boss 13]. Bronze [Hidden Story Trophy 14] Defeated [Boss 14]. Bronze

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more