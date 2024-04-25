character in stellar blade
Stellar Blade trophy list: All trophies, listed

Expect a tough road ahead.
The Stellar Blade trophy list is exclusive to PS5 and is a well-balanced but challenging list—and we have information on every trophy and what you need to do to earn a shiny Platinum.

I’m a trophy hunter, always have been, always will be. Stellar Blade‘s trophy list is another opportunity to test your gaming abilities and add another Platinum trophy to your intangible mantle.

Stellar Blade‘s exquisite blend of intense action, soulslike mechanics, and next-gen graphics look to elevate the title to the upper echelons of 2024 and put it in GOTY contention. Before we get to that conversation, though, let’s address the full Stellar Blade trophy list.

How many trophies are in Stellar Blade?

EVE in stellar blade
Image via Shift Up

Stellar Blade has 43 trophies for Eve to tick off, and they are broken up into the usual split of rarities: One Platinum trophy3 Gold trophies12 Silver trophies, and 27 Bronze trophies.

A good third of the trophy list is rewarded for defeating the action title’s tough bosses, three trophies are attributed to specific endings, and there’s a ton of collectibles for you to track down, including cans, fish, and Nano Suits—including the now-famous Skin Suit.

Stellar Blade trophy list: All trophies for PS5

NameDescriptionRarity
EVE ProtocolAcquired all trophies.Platinum
Camp PreparationActivated the first Camp.Bronze
Return to the ColonyAchieved Return to the Colony ending.Gold
Cost of Lost MemoriesAchieved Cost of Lost Memories ending.Gold
Making New MemoriesAchieved Making New Memories ending.Gold
Can CollectorCollected all cans.Silver
Nano Suit CollectorAcquired 30 Nano Suits.Silver
Records CollectorCollected 200 Data Bank entries (Memorysticks, Documents, or Passcodes).Silver
Lonely FishermanCaught 20 different fish.Silver
Box HunterOpened 200 boxes.Silver
Naytiba ResearcherGot information on all Naytibas.Silver
Meticulous ExplorerActivated all Camps.Silver
Perfect ExospineEnhanced 10 Exospines to their max.Silver
Perfect Blood EdgeEnhanced Blood Edge to its max.Bronze
Perfect Rechargeable TumblerEnhanced the Rechargeable Tumbler to its max.Bronze
Perfect Physical EnhancementEnhanced HP to its max.Bronze
Perfect Beta Energy EnhancementEnhanced Beta Energy to its max.Bronze
Thorough TechnicianLearned all skills.Bronze
Beyond FateCompleted Enya and Su’s story.Silver
Sisterly LoveCompleted Kaya’s story.Silver
Beep!Completed D1G-g2r’s story.Silver
Battlefield Martial ArtistPerfect Dodged 200 enemy attacks.Bronze
Agile GladiatorPerfect Parried 300 enemy attacks.Bronze
Silent ExecutionerDefeated 50 enemies by execution.Bronze
Naytiba HunterDefeated 100 enemies with Beta Skills.Bronze
Relentless DestroyerDefeated 50 enemies with Burst Skills.Bronze
Revenging AgentDefeated 50 enemies in Tachy Mode.Bronze
Cold-blooded SniperDefeat 150 enemies with ranged attacks.Bronze
Cruel LiberatorDefeated 1,500 enemies.Silver

Stellar Blade hidden trophies

NameDescriptionRarity
[Hidden Story Trophy 1]Defeated [Boss 1].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 2]Defeated [Boss 2].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 3]Defeated [Boss 3].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 4]Defeated [Boss 4].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 5]Retrieved the Hyper Cell from [Boss 5].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 6]Defeated [Boss 6].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 7]Defeated [Boss 7].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 8]Defeated [Boss 8].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 9]Defeated [Boss 9].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 10]Retrieved the Hyper Cell from [Boss 10].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 11]Defeated [Boss 11].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 12]Defeated [Boss 12].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 13]Defeated [Boss 13].Bronze
[Hidden Story Trophy 14]Defeated [Boss 14].Bronze

