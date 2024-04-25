Stellar Blade trophy list: All trophies, listed

The Stellar Blade trophy list is exclusive to PS5 and is a well-balanced but challenging list—and we have information on every trophy and what you need to do to earn a shiny Platinum.
I’m a trophy hunter, always have been, always will be. Stellar Blade‘s trophy list is another opportunity to test your gaming abilities and add another Platinum trophy to your intangible mantle.
Stellar Blade‘s exquisite blend of intense action, soulslike mechanics, and next-gen graphics look to elevate the title to the upper echelons of 2024 and put it in GOTY contention. Before we get to that conversation, though, let’s address the full Stellar Blade trophy list.
How many trophies are in Stellar Blade?
Stellar Blade has 43 trophies for Eve to tick off, and they are broken up into the usual split of rarities: One Platinum trophy, 3 Gold trophies, 12 Silver trophies, and 27 Bronze trophies.
A good third of the trophy list is rewarded for defeating the action title’s tough bosses, three trophies are attributed to specific endings, and there’s a ton of collectibles for you to track down, including cans, fish, and Nano Suits—including the now-famous Skin Suit.
Stellar Blade trophy list: All trophies for PS5
|Name
|Description
|Rarity
|EVE Protocol
|Acquired all trophies.
|Platinum
|Camp Preparation
|Activated the first Camp.
|Bronze
|Return to the Colony
|Achieved Return to the Colony ending.
|Gold
|Cost of Lost Memories
|Achieved Cost of Lost Memories ending.
|Gold
|Making New Memories
|Achieved Making New Memories ending.
|Gold
|Can Collector
|Collected all cans.
|Silver
|Nano Suit Collector
|Acquired 30 Nano Suits.
|Silver
|Records Collector
|Collected 200 Data Bank entries (Memorysticks, Documents, or Passcodes).
|Silver
|Lonely Fisherman
|Caught 20 different fish.
|Silver
|
|Box Hunter
|Opened 200 boxes.
|Silver
|Naytiba Researcher
|Got information on all Naytibas.
|Silver
|Meticulous Explorer
|Activated all Camps.
|Silver
|Perfect Exospine
|Enhanced 10 Exospines to their max.
|Silver
|Perfect Blood Edge
|Enhanced Blood Edge to its max.
|Bronze
|Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler
|Enhanced the Rechargeable Tumbler to its max.
|Bronze
|Perfect Physical Enhancement
|Enhanced HP to its max.
|Bronze
|Perfect Beta Energy Enhancement
|Enhanced Beta Energy to its max.
|Bronze
|Thorough Technician
|Learned all skills.
|Bronze
|Beyond Fate
|Completed Enya and Su’s story.
|Silver
|
|Sisterly Love
|Completed Kaya’s story.
|Silver
|Beep!
|Completed D1G-g2r’s story.
|Silver
|Battlefield Martial Artist
|Perfect Dodged 200 enemy attacks.
|Bronze
|Agile Gladiator
|Perfect Parried 300 enemy attacks.
|Bronze
|Silent Executioner
|Defeated 50 enemies by execution.
|Bronze
|Naytiba Hunter
|Defeated 100 enemies with Beta Skills.
|Bronze
|Relentless Destroyer
|Defeated 50 enemies with Burst Skills.
|Bronze
|Revenging Agent
|Defeated 50 enemies in Tachy Mode.
|Bronze
|Cold-blooded Sniper
|Defeat 150 enemies with ranged attacks.
|Bronze
|Cruel Liberator
|Defeated 1,500 enemies.
|Silver
Stellar Blade hidden trophies
|Name
|Description
|Rarity
|[Hidden Story Trophy 1]
|Defeated [Boss 1].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 2]
|Defeated [Boss 2].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 3]
|Defeated [Boss 3].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 4]
|Defeated [Boss 4].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 5]
|Retrieved the Hyper Cell from [Boss 5].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 6]
|Defeated [Boss 6].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 7]
|Defeated [Boss 7].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 8]
|Defeated [Boss 8].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 9]
|Defeated [Boss 9].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 10]
|Retrieved the Hyper Cell from [Boss 10].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 11]
|Defeated [Boss 11].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 12]
|Defeated [Boss 12].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 13]
|Defeated [Boss 13].
|Bronze
|[Hidden Story Trophy 14]
|Defeated [Boss 14].
|Bronze