How to unlock the Holiday Rabbit (Bunny) Suit in Stellar Blade

The Holiday Rabbit, better known as the bunny suit, is a Nano Suit in Stellar Blade. It has the same stats as most other Nano Suits, but it dresses Eve up like a Playboy bunny, although bunny ears are not included.

The Holiday Rabbit bunny suit isn’t unlocked as you progress through the Stellar Blade story. Instead, you’ll have to make a deliberate and purposeful detour to get it. The Holiday Rabbit Design Pattern is located in the Wasteland Basin, the northeast part of the Wasteland map. Once you find that, you must craft the Holiday rabbit bunny suit itself before you can equip it.

Where to find the Holiday Rabbit bunny suit Design Pattern in Stellar Blade

It’s a bit of a trek, but you get a powder puff on your butt, so it’s totally worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Holiday Rabbit bunny suit Design Pattern is in a small crate at the location marked by a light blue arrow on the above map. There are two ways to get there. I came from the south, starting from the Central Scrap Plains Supply Camp. From there, head northeast. The path leads up a slope before heading down sharply into the Wasteland Basin. You meet various enemies along the way, but nothing an intergalactic warrior sex doll like you can’t handle.

Get in close and use lots of Blinks and Perfect Parries. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turn left at the phone waypoint near the bottom of the slope and fight a couple more enemies. Then, at the very bottom, turn right. At this point, things are going to get quite a lot tougher. A highly coveted item, the Holiday Rabbit bunny suit is guarded by a boss enemy. The boss here is a Corrupter, almost identical to the one you fought at the Memory Tower. The only differences are it’s yellow instead of green and a lot tougher. But its attack patterns and strategy required to defeat it are the same.

Finally, the Holy Grail of pervy outfits is just a few scraps of Polymer Material away! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve beaten the Corrupter, continue up the slope and take out a couple more enemies. Open the small box, and the Holiday Rabbit bunny suit Design Pattern is all yours.

How to craft the Holiday Rabbit bunny suit in Stellar Blade

Mission accomplished. Now get out there, girl, and degrade yourself! Screenshot by Dot Esports

I know, I know. Now you’ve got your sweaty mitts on the Holiday Rabbit bunny suit, you want to strip down to your Skin Suit and slip into that cheeky, fluffy-tailed bodysuit without delay. But the bad news is that you don’t actually have the bunny suit yet, just the Design Pattern needed to craft it. To actually craft the bunny suit, go to your nearest Repair Console clutching 25 Extreme Polymer Material, 50 Advanced Polymer Material, and 75 Polymer Material in that sweaty mitt.

If you don’t have enough Polymer Material, there are various ways to get more. I needed to complete a side quest first to get the last few units of Extreme Polymer Material. Once you have what you need, activate a Repair Console, select the Nano Suit tab, select Holiday Rabbit, hold craft it, then tap X to equip it, you saucy minx, you.

