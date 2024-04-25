Stellar Blade Memory Tower boss guide: How to beat Corrupter and all rewards

Corrupter is a boss fight in Stellar Blade that you encounter during the Scavenger Adam mission, shortly after finding the Hall of Records under the Memory Tower. It’s basically a larger version of the Dozer Naytiba, with toxic attacks and a spiky face.

Recommended Videos

After you finally reach the Hall of Records, Adam leads you to your next destination, but your path is blocked as soon as you turn the next corner. Corrupter leaps down from a highway overpass in front of you and starts slobbering green, glowing slime all over the place. This Stellar Blade boss looks scary, but it’s not too hard to defeat if you follow a few simple guidelines.

How to defeat Corrupter in Stellar Blade

Use Blink or dodge its charge attacks to get behind Corrupter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Corrupter is basically a supercharged Dozer and can be beaten using a pretty similar strategy. But it does have some added dangers that a Dozer doesn’t. First up, there’s that green, glowing slime. It’s one of the fundamental laws of video games that green and glowing means toxic, and that rule definitely applies here. The good news is that the Corrupter’s toxic slime isn’t poisonous, so it doesn’t do any damage over time, but it does still hurt a lot if it touches you.

If it rears back and you see a yellow circle, it’s about to launch a big ball of slime at you. You can’t parry these, so dodge sideways. You might even be able to just run out of the way if you’re far enough away. It’s generally a good idea to be dodging or running to the side pretty much all the time during this fight, as Corrupter also spits smaller slime balls without any warning, and they do almost as much damage.

Push up and tap Circle NOW! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you stay at a distance, Corrupter will probably keep spitting at you, so try to get in closer. Once you’re close enough, it’ll hopefully trigger its other unblockable attack. I say “hopefully” because you’ve unlocked the Blink ability by now, and it’s very useful in this fight. The tricky thing with Blink is resisting the impulse to hit up and Circle as soon as you see the blue circle. Always remember that you have to wait for the blue flash on your sword to time it perfectly. Blink teleports you immediately behind Corrupter, from where you can aggressively attack it without falling foul of its spiky face. Do not try to interrupt the blue-circle attack, as you’ll just end up impaling yourself on the Corrupter’s toxic spikes.

This is part two of the three-hit combo, so be ready to parry once more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Corrupter has two different basic melee combos. If it sort of trots after you, swinging its head, then that’s the three-hit combo, so parry three times before counter-attacking. But if it rears back and whinnies like a horse, then it’s about to do a single-hit ground slam, which can be parried but is also relatively easy to dodge. Either way, you can counter-attack as soon as its face hits the ground.

The perfect moment for a Perfect Dodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another of Corrupter’s favorite strategies is to charge at you, just like the Dozer does. You can parry these, but they’re pretty easy to dodge, and dodging has the added advantage of putting you behind the Corrupter, which is the ideal place to be. If it charges a long way past you, then use a Rush to close in quickly and attack it before it has a chance to turn around.

Finally, Corrupter sometimes likes to rear up and make a kind of slime fountain of itself. Whenever it does that, get as far away as possible, wait until it’s finished, then try to Rush at it before it charges you.

So, to summarize, dodge the ranged attacks and charges, parry the melee combos, use Blink whenever you get the chance, and generally try to attack from behind and not face-to-face. I can’t emphasize enough that Blink is your best friend in this fight, so if you’re having difficulty getting the timing right under pressure, spend some time mastering it in training mode at a Camp before attempting this battle.

What are the rewards for defeating Corrupter in Stellar Blade?

Bless you! Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you defeat Corrupter, it leaves behind a big puddle of green slime, and there’s loot in that green slime. I got some Nano Elements and Extreme Nano Elements, Polymer Material, Advanced Polymer Material, Extreme Polymer Material, Gold, Shield Destruction Gear, Melee Protection Gear, and a Weapon Core.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more