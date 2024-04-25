How to recover the Crane ID cards in the Construction Zone in Stellar Blade

During the Scavenger Adam mission in Stellar Blade, you come to a Construction Zone. There, you find a crane you can’t operate until you’ve found three ID cards. You see a cutscene that shows you where each card is but not how to get to them.

After the cutscene, your objective changes from “Follow Adam’s guidance” to “Recover Crane ID Cards (0/3)”. Their locations aren’t marked on your HUD, and you still don’t have a map, but you can see what direction each one is in if you press the Touch pad to scan the area and bring up your compass.

Each Crane ID Card is in a different half-finished building. You don’t have to get them in a specific order, but in this Stellar Blade guide, I’ll show you how to get them in the order that made the most sense to me.

How to get the first Crane ID Card in the Stellar Blade Construction Zone

There’s a couch up here, too, if you need a rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the crane controls, head through the building marked F23, then turn right and fight off a few small enemies. Continue around the pit and kill the enemy pretending to be a statue outside the next building. Kill a couple more enemies inside that building, then turn on the generator at the far end. Now go outside and use the lift, which is marked with yellow paint and a yellow light. Pen the crate at the top of the lift to get the first Crane ID Card.

How to get the second Crane ID Card in the Stellar Blade Construction Zone

You don’t need to pick up the cards. You get them as soon as you open the crates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back down the lift and, if you haven’t already, fight the “statue” opposite it. Continue a little further around the pit, then take the northern path marked by a yellow light and two huge daubs of yellow paint on the rocks on either side. There’s another “statue” enemy at the start of this path. Pass by the actual statue (the one on horseback) and kill all the enemies in the next area. Climb the scaffold, then the ladder, and kill the enemies on the upper level. The crate at the far end of the upper level contains the second Crane ID Card.

How to get the third Crane ID Card in the Stellar Blade Construction Zone

This crate is also next to a lift, but there’s no way to get this lift to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go all the way back to the big construction pit and head east along the side of it. Go up the yellow-painted slope, then use the horizontal bar to swing to the upper floor of the building. There’s an enemy waiting to ambush you behind the pillar at the top, so be ready to parry, dodge, or attack as soon as you get there. Climb to the next floor and fight a couple more enemies, then open the crate to get the third and final Crane ID Card.

