Stardew Valley: Trout Derby Festival guide

Stardew Valley 1.6 graced us with tons of new content, from iridium-quality gifts like Stardrop Tea to an entirely new storyline with the Big Tree and raccoon.

There’s truly something for everyone in the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, whether you’re heavily into the game’s romancing aspects or prefer to tend to your new blue-grass, animal-oriented farm. One new event introduced by the 1.6 update is the Trout Derby event. This fishing festival is either a huge cash grab for some or a terrible nightmare for others, since the Fishing minigame hasn’t been able to escape controversy in the last eight years.

Unlike other festivals, Lewis provides next to no details on how it works and how to make the most of it. So, here’s a comprehensive guide to the Trout Derby event in Stardew Valley.

What is the Trout Derby Event about in Stardew Valley

The Trout Derby is a fishing marathon event in Stardew Valley. In this festival, you test your angling skills in over 24 in-game hours to catch as many Rainbow Trouts as you can in hopes of obtaining a ton of Golden Tags.

During this event, you have a chance of getting a Golden Tag when catching Rainbow Trout. The more Rainbow Trouts you catch at once, the higher your chance of getting a Golden Tag: 33 percent for one, 66 percent for two, and 99 percent for three Trout caught simultaneously.

Fish as many Rainbow Trouts as you can collect these Golden Tags and exchange them for prizes at the event’s booth.

When and Where is the Trout Derby Event in Stardew Valley

The Trout Derby event takes place on days 20 and 21 of Summer every year in Stardew Valley. The starting time is 6:10am and the definitive end time is 2am the next day. Don’t forget to turn in your Golden Tags to claim your rewards before the event ends.

You don’t need to register to participate in Stardew Valley‘s Trout Derby. Instead, simply wait for the day to arrive and head to the Cindersap Forest, near Marnie’s Ranch, by the river to participate. To get there, just follow the path south from your farm and past the new Big Tree. The event’s tent is located on the northern shore of the lake.

How to Farm Golden Tickets in Stardew Valley

Boost your chances of scoring Golden Tags in Stardew Valley with these strategies:

Increasing your luck by eating certain food and drink items can also provide temporary luck buffs like Magic Rock Candy and Lucky Lunch. You can equip items like the Lucky Ring and keep a Rabbit’s Foot on your inventory for a permanent boost to your luck. Reach Fishing Level Six and get the Advanced Iridium Rod in the Mastery Cave. This upgraded rod enhances your fishing capabilities so it’s easier to reel in those Rainbow Trout. Use Quality Bait and Spinners: The Dressed Spinner, which you can unlock at Fishing Level Eight, reduces bite delay. Magic and Deluxe bait also help. Catch every treasure in the mini-game. If your catch is a Rainbow Trout and you caught the chest in the fishing mini-game, you get an extra Golden Tag. Bring Energy-replenishing drinks. Though it’s not as exhausting as mining, fishing can deplete your Energy bar too. Make sure to bring Coffee, a Super Meal, or a can of Joja Cola—it’s OK, we won’t tell. Show up with a mostly empty inventory. The Golden Tags and Rainbow Trouts go straight to your inventory. This also applies to all the other treasures, fish, and rewards you can get from this event. Drop any tool and item you don’t need for this fishing marathon in a Big Chest back home before heading out.

All Trout Derby Rewards in Stardew Valley

Exchange your hard-earned Golden Tags for a variety of rewards at the Trout Derby event in Stardew Valley. Here’s what you can snag:

Tent Kit Bucket Hat Crab Pot Mystery Box Diamond Mounted Trout Deluxe Bait Triple Shot Espresso Quality Sprinkler Warp Totem: Farm Omni Geode

The first prize is always a Tent Kit, followed by the other Stardew Valley rewards listed above. Remember, the sequence of event rewards is fixed, so you’ll receive them in order each time you participate in the Trout Derby.

