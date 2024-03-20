How to complete Big Tree quest in Stardew Valley

As you explore Stardew Valley, you can work on multiple quests you can complete, each with a unique reward at the end. The Big Tree quest is one of these remarkable quests, and it’s available to every Stardew Valley player.

The Big Tree quest can be found following the arrival of Patch 1.6, which means you do need to update your game. Like many of the quests, there are several steps, and you have to figure out what you need to do along the way. The Big Tree quest can take some time to finish in Stardew Valley, and you earn new neighbors who join you in Pelican Town.

Where to find Big Tree in Stardew Valley

You can find the Big Tree to the south of your farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before working on the Big Tree quest, you need to find it in your Stardew Valley game. It should appear south of your farm. You can reach it at Cindersap Forest, next to Marnie’s Ranch.

When you head down to Marnie’s Ranch, take a left. There is a large tree with a fence around it. You can approach and interact with the tree, but nothing should happen. Unfortunately, finding the Big Tree doesn’t mean you can start the quest. You have to wait for a unique event to occur.

How to start The Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley

You need to find 100 Hardwood to begin the Big Tree quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to wait for a large wind storm to occur at the end of a day in Stardew Valley. The notification appears when your character falls asleep. When you go to the Big Tree at Marnie’s Ranch, it looks like the tree was cut down, and a question mark appears next. When you interact with it, you receive a notification to start a quest called The Giant Stump.

Your first task is to find 100 Hardwood, which you can acquire by chopping down large stumps throughout your Stardew Valley. These primarily appear in the Secret Forest, but you can also find Hardwood while exploring the Mines. When you obtain all 100, return to the tree to help repair it.

All Raccoon requests and rewards in Stardew Valley

A Raccoon family will move into the new home after repairing the Big Tree and completing The Giant Stump quest. Speak with the Raccoon out front, and they’ll share several requests for you to complete, which may require a few new items for you to craft, such as the Fish Smoker and the Dehydrator. Each completed request adds another family member to the Raccoon family, starting with the wife, who sells seeds at the Big Tree.

These are all the requests the Raccoons have for you in Stardew Valley.

Request One Five Periwinkle One Smoked Bream Reward : Raccoon wife and Raccoon shop

Request Two One Dried Cactus Fruit One Orange Jelly Reward : Raccoon Journal, expands Raccoon shop, and Raccoon children

Request Three One Chanterelles Five Cave Carrots Reward : Raccoon Hat, expands Raccoon shop, and more Raccoon children

Request Four One Eggplant Juice One Pickled Bok Choy Rewards : Five Fairy Dust, expands Raccoon Shop, and more Raccoon children

Request Five Five Trash Four Coral Rewards : Jungle Tank, expands Raccoon shop, and more Raccoon children

Request Six Dried Common Mushrooms Five White Algae Rewards : Stardrop Tea and more Raccoon children

Request Seven Cave Carrot Juice Pickled Snow Yams Rewards : 25 Powdermelon Seeds and more Raccoon children

Request Eight Four Coral Rusty Spoon Rewards : Stardrop Tea and more Raccoon children



After you finish these eight requests, the Raccoon family has finished growing. However, the husband Raccoon still gives you requests and offers rewards for the items you bring, and the Raccoon wife continues to run her shop.

