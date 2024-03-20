How to get the Dehydrator in Stardew Valley

You can place several crafting stations down at your farm in Stardew Valley, which can help create more refined versions of the vegetables and fruits you grow and harvest, such as the Dehydrator that can turn your fruit into tastier snacks.

Tracking down the Dehydrator recipe might be more difficult than you think. When you add this recipe to your growing pile of available tools on your Stardew Valley farm, it’s time to consider what should go inside it and how to use it best.

Where to find the Dehydrator recipe in Stardew Valley

The Dehydrator recipe appears in Pierre’s shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase the Dehydrator recipe in Stardew Valley from Pierre’s shop in Pelican Town. The recipe costs 10,000 gold, so I don’t recommend making it one of your first purchases in Stardew Valley.

When you begin, it’s better to go with any of the smaller vegetables you can start harvesting to make money. However, for newcomers returning to Stardew Valley for the 1.6 patch, it’s a great item to grab to add to your farm.

After you purchase the Dehydrator recipe, the next step is to find the resources to craft it. You only have to worry about three resources: 30 Wood, two Clay, and one Fire Quartz. Wood and Clay are the easiest resources to find. You can find Wood by chopping down trees with an axe, and you can collect Clay hitting the ground using your hoe tool.

Fire Quartz is much more challenging to find. You can generally find it while exploring the mines past level 80, in the Skull Cavern, or there’s a chance it could appear inside a Magma Geode. For anyone looking to gather more Mastery Points, exploring the mine to level up your combat never hurts. If you have three Refined Quartz, place them in a furnace to create a Fire Quartz if this is easier.

Once you have these ingredients, place the Dehydrator down at any location on your farm. The next step is to begin gathering up fruits to place inside it.

How the Dehydrator works in Stardew Valley

When you approach the Dehydrator, hold the fruit with which you want to use it and then interact with the tool. The Dehydrator takes them and performs an animation to show it’s going. You can place up to five of the same fruit inside the Dehydrator, and it produces a new item.

For example, for my first test run, I used Grapes, and after a day of waiting, they became Raisins, an artisan item I could choose to sell or use to restore my Energy and Health.

