Stardew Valley: How to update SMAPI to the latest version

Fix your mods so you can get back to farming.
Published: Mar 21, 2024 01:14 pm
SMAPI is your one-stop shop for all your Stardew Valley modding needs. This mod is the foundation upon which you can use all others, so you need to know how to update SMAPI to the latest version.

Not having an up-to-date version of SMAPI can completely block you from playing at all. You need to keep your mods up to date to ensure your game runs smoothly, so here’s how to update SMAPI to the latest version in Stardew Valley.

How to update SMAPI for Stardew Valley

The SMAPI website for Stardew Valley.
Get your mods working again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to update SMAPI for Stardew Valley is by visiting the mod’s website and selecting either Nexus Mods or CurseForge so you can go through the installation process again. There’s no other way to update SMAPI outside of just installing it again, which replaces the old files with the new ones.

Here are the exact steps you need to follow to get SMAPI updated.

  1. Visit the official SMAPI website.
  2. Click the green Download SMAPI button located in the middle of the screen.
  3. Choose to either download it from Nexus Mods or CurseForge.
    • If you choose Nexus Mods:
      • Navigate to the Files tab which is right next to the Description tab.
      • Click the Download button.
      • Choose either a Slow or Fast download.
      • Extract the files and install the executable file from within your Downloads folder.
    • If you choose CurseForge:
      • Navigate to the Files tab which is next to the Comments tab.
      • Click the Download button.
      • Wait for the download to finish.
      • Extract the files and install the executable file from within your Downloads folder.

Reinstalling SMAPI using either of these methods is how you can fix SMAPI errors if you’re having trouble loading the game after a fresh Stardew Valley update like 1.6. And now that you have SMAPI working again, it’s a good time to test some of the best Stardew Valley mods out there.

Stardew Valley mods can enhance all types of game features ranging from giving you more date options with whichever bachelor or bachelorette you’re romancing to granting you more backpack space so you can collect more items to store in your Big Chests. There are also many mods that completely change the game by adding new characters, tools, and so much more, which means you have a lot of possibilities to look into now that SMAPI is updated.

