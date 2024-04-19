All Stardew Valley 1.6.4 update patch notes

One of the biggest Stardew Valley updates ever was 1.6, which launched on March 19. Since then, this update has been expanded upon even more, with the sizeable 1.6.4 update bringing a surprising amount of new content.

There are some pretty game-changing features and changes included in this update, plus a bunch of bug fixes to help patch up most major issues players have been experiencing. It’s a lot to take in, so here are all the patch notes for the Stardew Valley 1.6.4 update.

Stardew Valley 1.6.4 patch notes

Some big changes to the Raccoon quests are part of this patch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the patch notes for the 1.6.4 Stardew Valley update. All features included in this patch are either fresh additions, changes, or bug fixes, so the patch notes are broken up across these categories.

If you’re not caught up with all the 1.6 gameplay, there’s a chance some parts of these patch notes may contain spoilers for you.

New additions

You can now trade at the Raccoon shop for Mystery Boxes and Golden Mystery Boxes so you can claim Mystery Box rewards.

at the Raccoon shop for and so you can claim Mystery Box rewards. There are 20 new Mines and Volcano Mines layouts that can appear after you reach the bottom of the Mines and unlock the shortcut in the Volcano Mines.

new and that can appear after you reach the bottom of the Mines and unlock the shortcut in the Volcano Mines. Once you help the Raccoon family grow as much as they can, you’ll now see a special new cutscene to commemorate your achievement.

to commemorate your achievement. Eight additional non-fish items can now be added to fish tanks .

additional can now be added to . A new feature called fish frenzies was added. This means there will sometimes be special spots you can fish at to obtain an abundance of a certain type of fish. A pop-up lets you know whenever a fish frenzy is active.

was added. This means there will sometimes be special spots you can fish at to obtain an abundance of a certain type of fish. A pop-up lets you know whenever a fish frenzy is active. Four new fairy styles have been added.

new have been added. You can pour Vinegar onto trees to prevent them from creating Moss .

onto to prevent them from creating . Using the Shaving enchantment on trees now results in different drops from trees. Fern Trees result in Fiddlehead Fern. Mushroom Trees result in Red Mushroom. Mahogany Trees result in Hardwood.

on now results in from trees. You can now get a mini-shipping bin from the Qi shop for a hefty gem price.

There are some big Mystery Box changes in this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Changes

Many new options for both mod players and mod creators have been added.

for both and have been added. Life Elixirs only restore health now while Energy Tonics can be used to replenish energy .

only restore now while can be used to replenish . Loading any save can now unlock Steam achievements you might have previously been missing . This applies to all achievements, including the 1.6 update achievements.

can now you might have previously been . This applies to all achievements, including the 1.6 update achievements. All Skull Cavern chests have more variety and have overall been improved.

have more and have overall been improved. Wild Seed spots are less common but drop more seeds than they did previously.

are but than they did previously. The chances of an Iridium Golem dropping Iridium have been doubled .

of an dropping have been . Golden Mystery Boxes now have a chance of dropping an Auto Petter .

now have a chance of dropping an . Treasure Totems can’t be used indoors anymore. They didn’t work before, so the item would just be wasted, but now they can’t be used indoors.

anymore. They didn’t work before, so the item would just be wasted, but now they can’t be used indoors. The chances of finding Mystery Boxes have been reduced .

have been . Red Snappers were removed from the Winter fishing pool and Sardines were taken out of the Summer fishing pool .

were from the and were the . Farming contributes to Mastery experience at 50 percent now.

contributes to at now. All of the monsters hanging around the entry area in the volcano are now randomized .

hanging around the are now . Each time you head down another level into the Mines, you gain invulnerability for one second.

for The Raccoon Mystery Box prize is now five boxes instead of four .

boxes instead of . Ice Orb can’t freeze a Spider that’s mid-jump anymore.

can’t a that’s anymore. You don’t get calico rating points from the regular Mines .

get from the regular . All coal carts and mine barrels reset at the beginning of each year.

and reset at the beginning of each year. The order you get Mystery Boxes rewards in has been swapped from being randomized per save to randomized per player .

you get in has been swapped from being randomized per save to . Many general changes and improvements were made to various language translations.

Bug fixes

Pets no longer disappear as the result of a pesky glitch.

as the result of a pesky glitch. The Prize Machine doesn’t consume your Prize Ticket until you get your special Prize Machine reward .

doesn’t your until you get your special . Monster Compendium will now double all loot as intended.

will now as intended. Geodes can now be found on the farm again.

can now be found on the again. All forged weapons from before the 1.6 update don’t have reduced statistics anymore.

from don’t have anymore. End tables can now be rotated without issue.

can now be without issue. Many general crashing bugs and issues were fixed.

and were fixed. Lots of general visual and cosmetic fixes have been applied.

These are all of the biggest additions, changes, and fixes featured in the 1.6.4 update, but if you want to check every last detail, you can view the full patch notes. Despite not being a major landmark update, there’s a lot more to this one than you might think and it improves or expands upon many features from the 1.6 update.

