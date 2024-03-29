Category:
Stardew Valley

How to get Golden Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley

How can you find these rare Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley?
Zack Palm
Published: Mar 29, 2024
A character holding Mystery Box in Starlight Valley while an event happens.
Golden Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley are a rare find. They don’t drop often, but when they do, they contain some of the better items you can earn from opening them up. They’re not immediately available to everyone, though.

You have to unlock Golden Mystery Boxes if you want them to start appearing. The game fails to make exactly how to do this clear to players, though, which means you need to explore your Stardew Valley game to find it. Thankfully, we can help narrow down your search, making it much easier for you to learn what you need to do to get them to drop.

How to unlock Golden Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley

Foraging Mastery screen in Stardew Valley.
You can unlock Golden Mystery Boxes after you earn Mastery Points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Golden Mystery Boxes start to drop in your Stardew Valley game after you unlock the Foraging Mastery. It’s a skill you can claim after you unlock Mastery Points and earn your first Mastery Point.

Mastery Points become available after you reach rank 10 with all five skills with your Stardew Valley character. After you’ve done this, go to Cindersap Forest and head across the water to the rock wall south of Leah’s House and Marnie’s Ranch. You should find a door inside the rocks that you can now unlock, and inside is a hidden room left behind by your grandfather. You need to earn enough Mastery Points to claim the rewards for each Mastery. For anyone who wants to focus on getting Golden Mystery Boxes, make sure to get the Foraging Mastery first.

Once you can start earning Golden Mystery Boxes, these items should begin to appear similar to locations where you find the standard Mystery Boxes. You can earn them by fishing for treasure chests, mining, defeating monsters, cutting down trees, or breaking open crates. Golden Mystery boxes have better items than the standard Mystery Box, but you still need to visit the Blacksmith shop in Stardew Valley to open them up.

All Golden Mystery Box items in Stardew Valley

These are all of the items that have a chance to appear when opening a Golden Mystery Box.

  • Book of Mysteries
  • Book of Stars
  • Broccoli Seeds
  • Carrot Seeds
  • Corn Seeds
  • Deluxe Speed-Gro
  • Dish O’ The Sea
  • Golden Pumpkin
  • Life Elixir
  • Lucky Lunch
  • Magic Rock Candy
  • Mega Bomb
  • Mystery Boxes
  • Mystery Hat
  • Mystery Shirt
  • Ossified Blade
  • Pepper Seeds
  • Pomegranate Seeds
  • Powdermelon Seeds
  • Prismatic Shard
  • Quality Fertilizer
  • Quality Sprinkler
  • Ruby Ring
  • Summer Squash Seeds
  • Triple Shot Espresso
  • Wheat Seeds
Read Article How to win the Grange Display contest at the Stardew Valley Fair
The player standing by the Grange Display during the Stardew Valley Fair.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to win the Grange Display contest at the Stardew Valley Fair
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 29, 2024
Read Article What does ‘there was an earthquake during the night’ mean in Stardew Valley?
The Railroad area in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
What does ‘there was an earthquake during the night’ mean in Stardew Valley?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley Crystalarium: How to get and best gems
Crystalarium held by SV character
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley Crystalarium: How to get and best gems
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 29, 2024
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.