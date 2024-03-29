How to get Golden Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley

Golden Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley are a rare find. They don’t drop often, but when they do, they contain some of the better items you can earn from opening them up. They’re not immediately available to everyone, though.

You have to unlock Golden Mystery Boxes if you want them to start appearing. The game fails to make exactly how to do this clear to players, though, which means you need to explore your Stardew Valley game to find it. Thankfully, we can help narrow down your search, making it much easier for you to learn what you need to do to get them to drop.

How to unlock Golden Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley

You can unlock Golden Mystery Boxes after you earn Mastery Points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Golden Mystery Boxes start to drop in your Stardew Valley game after you unlock the Foraging Mastery. It’s a skill you can claim after you unlock Mastery Points and earn your first Mastery Point.

Mastery Points become available after you reach rank 10 with all five skills with your Stardew Valley character. After you’ve done this, go to Cindersap Forest and head across the water to the rock wall south of Leah’s House and Marnie’s Ranch. You should find a door inside the rocks that you can now unlock, and inside is a hidden room left behind by your grandfather. You need to earn enough Mastery Points to claim the rewards for each Mastery. For anyone who wants to focus on getting Golden Mystery Boxes, make sure to get the Foraging Mastery first.

Once you can start earning Golden Mystery Boxes, these items should begin to appear similar to locations where you find the standard Mystery Boxes. You can earn them by fishing for treasure chests, mining, defeating monsters, cutting down trees, or breaking open crates. Golden Mystery boxes have better items than the standard Mystery Box, but you still need to visit the Blacksmith shop in Stardew Valley to open them up.

All Golden Mystery Box items in Stardew Valley

These are all of the items that have a chance to appear when opening a Golden Mystery Box.

Book of Mysteries

Book of Stars

Broccoli Seeds

Carrot Seeds

Corn Seeds

Deluxe Speed-Gro

Dish O’ The Sea

Golden Pumpkin

Life Elixir

Lucky Lunch

Magic Rock Candy

Mega Bomb

Mystery Boxes

Mystery Hat

Mystery Shirt

Ossified Blade

Pepper Seeds

Pomegranate Seeds

Powdermelon Seeds

Prismatic Shard

Quality Fertilizer

Quality Sprinkler

Ruby Ring

Summer Squash Seeds

Triple Shot Espresso

Wheat Seeds

