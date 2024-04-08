All Prize Machine rewards in Stardew Valley

The Prize Machine is an epic reward system that generally grants you free goodies for jobs you’re already completing in Stardew Valley. Some rewards are better than others, but all of them are free which means they’re useful in one way or another even if you decide to sell them.

There are all kinds of different rewards you can earn through the Prize Machine, and a couple of special rules alter what you end up getting. If you know these factors, you can use them to determine what kind of item you get, so here are all of the possible Prize Machine rewards and a breakdown of how the reward system works in Stardew Valley.

All Stardew Valley Prize Machine rewards

Redeem your Prize Tickets for some epic rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all of the rewards you can earn using the Prize Machine in Stardew Valley. There are a couple of important rules to keep in mind with the way the prize system works.

When there is more than one listed reward item under the same number, one of the available options is randomly selected upon redeeming your Prize Ticket.

upon redeeming your Prize Ticket. Some rewards are varied based on specific prerequisites like the time of year or status of your house, so the way these conditions affect what prize you get is listed in the table beside them.

like the time of year or status of your house, so the way these conditions affect what prize you get is listed in the table beside them. For the first 22 prizes, you will receive them in a specific order which is how they’re numbered in the table below.

Number Item One Between Spring 24 and Summer 20: 12 Summer Squash Seeds

Between Summer 21 and Fall 20: 12 Broccoli Seeds

Between Fall 21 and Winter 20: 12 Powdermelon Seeds

Between Winter 21 and Spring 23: 12 Carrot Seeds Two One Orange Sapling

One Peach Sapling Three 15 Mixed Flower Seeds

10 Mixed Seeds Four Three Mystery Boxes Five One Stardrop Tea Six If the farmhouse has been upgraded once or more: One Blue Pinstripe Double Bed

If the farmhouse hasn’t been upgraded at all: One Blue Pinstripe Bed Seven Four Mushroom Logs

Four Preserves Jars

Four Quality Sprinklers Eight One Pomegranate Sapling

One Apple Sapling Nine One Friendship 101 book 10 Six Mega Bombs

12 Bombs

20 Cherry Bombs 11 One Sports Cap 12 One Dehydrator

One Fish Smoker 13 Four Mystery Boxes

Four Artifact Troves 14 One House Plant 15 One Woodcutter’s Weekly book

One Mining Monthly book

One Combat Quarterly book

One Bait And Bobber book

One Stardew Valley Almanac book 16 One Stardrop Tea 17 One Cow Decal 18 Eight Omni Geodes 19 Four Bee Houses

Four Kegs 20 Five Diamonds 21 Five Mystery Boxes 22 One Magic Rock Candy

Bonus Prize Machine rewards in Stardew Valley

Using the Prize Machine is a great way to earn Mystery Boxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get through the first 22 rewards in the Prize Machine, all future rewards will include one of the following nine bonus items.

Just like the past rewards, any box that has more than one item listed will have one of the possible prizes randomly chosen. Unlike the first 22 rewards, all of these items are chosen at random and granted in any order.

Item One or two Fairy Dust Five Mystery Boxes One Iridium Sprinkler Five Iridium Bars

Five Triple Shot Espresso

Five Spicy Eel

Five Crab Cakes

Five Artifact Troves One House Plant One Stardrop Tea One Treasure Chest 15 Bombs

Eight Mega Bombs One Pig Painting

One House Plant

