All Prize Machine rewards in Stardew Valley

The Prize Machine is an epic reward system that generally grants you free goodies for jobs you’re already completing in Stardew Valley. Some rewards are better than others, but all of them are free which means they’re useful in one way or another even if you decide to sell them.
There are all kinds of different rewards you can earn through the Prize Machine, and a couple of special rules alter what you end up getting. If you know these factors, you can use them to determine what kind of item you get, so here are all of the possible Prize Machine rewards and a breakdown of how the reward system works in Stardew Valley.
All Stardew Valley Prize Machine rewards
Here are all of the rewards you can earn using the Prize Machine in Stardew Valley. There are a couple of important rules to keep in mind with the way the prize system works.
- When there is more than one listed reward item under the same number, one of the available options is randomly selected upon redeeming your Prize Ticket.
- Some rewards are varied based on specific prerequisites like the time of year or status of your house, so the way these conditions affect what prize you get is listed in the table beside them.
- For the first 22 prizes, you will receive them in a specific order which is how they’re numbered in the table below.
|Number
|Item
|One
|Between Spring 24 and Summer 20: 12 Summer Squash Seeds
Between Summer 21 and Fall 20: 12 Broccoli Seeds
Between Fall 21 and Winter 20: 12 Powdermelon Seeds
Between Winter 21 and Spring 23: 12 Carrot Seeds
|Two
|One Orange Sapling
One Peach Sapling
|Three
|15 Mixed Flower Seeds
10 Mixed Seeds
|Four
|Three Mystery Boxes
|Five
|One Stardrop Tea
|Six
|If the farmhouse has been upgraded once or more: One Blue Pinstripe Double Bed
If the farmhouse hasn’t been upgraded at all: One Blue Pinstripe Bed
|Seven
|Four Mushroom Logs
Four Preserves Jars
Four Quality Sprinklers
|Eight
|One Pomegranate Sapling
One Apple Sapling
|Nine
|One Friendship 101 book
|10
|Six Mega Bombs
12 Bombs
20 Cherry Bombs
|11
|One Sports Cap
|12
|One Dehydrator
One Fish Smoker
|13
|Four Mystery Boxes
Four Artifact Troves
|14
|One House Plant
|15
|One Woodcutter’s Weekly book
One Mining Monthly book
One Combat Quarterly book
One Bait And Bobber book
One Stardew Valley Almanac book
|16
|One Stardrop Tea
|17
|One Cow Decal
|18
|Eight Omni Geodes
|19
|Four Bee Houses
Four Kegs
|20
|Five Diamonds
|21
|Five Mystery Boxes
|22
|One Magic Rock Candy
Bonus Prize Machine rewards in Stardew Valley
Once you get through the first 22 rewards in the Prize Machine, all future rewards will include one of the following nine bonus items.
Just like the past rewards, any box that has more than one item listed will have one of the possible prizes randomly chosen. Unlike the first 22 rewards, all of these items are chosen at random and granted in any order.
|Item
|One or two Fairy Dust
|Five Mystery Boxes
|One Iridium Sprinkler
|Five Iridium Bars
Five Triple Shot Espresso
Five Spicy Eel
Five Crab Cakes
Five Artifact Troves
|One House Plant
|One Stardrop Tea
|One Treasure Chest
|15 Bombs
Eight Mega Bombs
|One Pig Painting
One House Plant