All Prize Machine rewards in Stardew Valley

You can get some pretty cool items.
Published: Apr 8, 2024 03:34 pm
The Prize Machine and rewards in Stardew Valley.
The Prize Machine is an epic reward system that generally grants you free goodies for jobs you’re already completing in Stardew Valley. Some rewards are better than others, but all of them are free which means they’re useful in one way or another even if you decide to sell them.

There are all kinds of different rewards you can earn through the Prize Machine, and a couple of special rules alter what you end up getting. If you know these factors, you can use them to determine what kind of item you get, so here are all of the possible Prize Machine rewards and a breakdown of how the reward system works in Stardew Valley.

All Stardew Valley Prize Machine rewards

The Prize Machine button in Stardew Valley.
Redeem your Prize Tickets for some epic rewards.

Here are all of the rewards you can earn using the Prize Machine in Stardew Valley. There are a couple of important rules to keep in mind with the way the prize system works.

  • When there is more than one listed reward item under the same number, one of the available options is randomly selected upon redeeming your Prize Ticket.
  • Some rewards are varied based on specific prerequisites like the time of year or status of your house, so the way these conditions affect what prize you get is listed in the table beside them.
  • For the first 22 prizes, you will receive them in a specific order which is how they’re numbered in the table below.
NumberItem
OneBetween Spring 24 and Summer 20: 12 Summer Squash Seeds
Between Summer 21 and Fall 20: 12 Broccoli Seeds
Between Fall 21 and Winter 20: 12 Powdermelon Seeds
Between Winter 21 and Spring 23: 12 Carrot Seeds
TwoOne Orange Sapling
One Peach Sapling
Three15 Mixed Flower Seeds
10 Mixed Seeds
FourThree Mystery Boxes
FiveOne Stardrop Tea
SixIf the farmhouse has been upgraded once or more: One Blue Pinstripe Double Bed
If the farmhouse hasn’t been upgraded at all: One Blue Pinstripe Bed
SevenFour Mushroom Logs
Four Preserves Jars
Four Quality Sprinklers
EightOne Pomegranate Sapling
One Apple Sapling
NineOne Friendship 101 book
10Six Mega Bombs
12 Bombs
20 Cherry Bombs
11One Sports Cap
12One Dehydrator
One Fish Smoker
13Four Mystery Boxes
Four Artifact Troves
14One House Plant
15One Woodcutter’s Weekly book
One Mining Monthly book
One Combat Quarterly book
One Bait And Bobber book
One Stardew Valley Almanac book
16One Stardrop Tea
17One Cow Decal
18Eight Omni Geodes
19Four Bee Houses
Four Kegs
20Five Diamonds
21Five Mystery Boxes
22One Magic Rock Candy

Bonus Prize Machine rewards in Stardew Valley

A character finding a Mystery Box in Starlight Valley.
Using the Prize Machine is a great way to earn Mystery Boxes.

Once you get through the first 22 rewards in the Prize Machine, all future rewards will include one of the following nine bonus items.

Just like the past rewards, any box that has more than one item listed will have one of the possible prizes randomly chosen. Unlike the first 22 rewards, all of these items are chosen at random and granted in any order.

Item
One or two Fairy Dust
Five Mystery Boxes
One Iridium Sprinkler
Five Iridium Bars
Five Triple Shot Espresso
Five Spicy Eel
Five Crab Cakes
Five Artifact Troves
One House Plant
One Stardrop Tea
One Treasure Chest
15 Bombs
Eight Mega Bombs
One Pig Painting
One House Plant
