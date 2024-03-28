How to get Mushroom Logs in Stardew Valley

If drinking Mayo and befriending raccoons isn’t enough for you to pick up Stardew Valley again, then these Mushroom Logs definitely are.

The Stardew Valley 1.6 update makes sure you’re set for farming resources with tools like the Iridium Scythe, machines like the Fish Smoker, and crafts like the Mushroom Logs. If used correctly, these logs can yield a generous bounty of Mushrooms, surpassing even the output of the Mushroom cave on your farm.

How to unlock Mushroom Logs in Stardew Valley

To unlock the Mushroom Log recipe in Stardew Valley, focus on leveling up your Foraging skill. Foraging until you reach level 4.

To get Foraging experience points, pick up items on the ground and add them to your inventory. Once you reach Level 4 in Foraging, you’ll gain access to the Mushroom Log crafting recipe.

How to craft Mushroom Logs in Stardew Valley

A log you want to keep.

Here’s what you need to craft Mushroom Logs in Stardew Valley:

10 Hardwood , which you can get from chopping down large stumps or purchasing from Robin’s shop.

, which you can get from chopping down large stumps or purchasing from Robin’s shop. 10 Moss, which you can find in the Secret Woods or Skull Cavern.

With these materials in hand and your Foraging skill at Level 4, head to your crafting menu to craft Mushroom Logs.

How Mushroom Logs Work in Stardew Valley

Once crafted, Mushroom Logs are a source of mushrooms on your farm. Here’s how they work in Stardew Valley:

Mushroom Logs produce mushrooms every four days. Rainy days speed up the process by one day, so get those Rain Totems out.

The more trees, the more mushrooms. The quantity of mushrooms generated is influenced by the number of wild trees within a 7×7 square around the log.

The type of mushroom produced depends on the types of trees nearby. Oak trees yield Morels Pine trees yield Chanterelles Mystic trees yield Purple Mushrooms.

The quality of the produced mushrooms can vary. The chance of upgrading to a higher quality (silver, gold, or iridium) is based on the number of nearby trees, with mossy trees counting double, so pray for that green rain.

Unlike other crops affected by the Botanist perk, mushroom quality is determined by the number of nearby trees and mossy trees, not the perk.

Best use for Mushrooms in Stardew Valley

With all the mushrooms you can get from the Mushroom Logs, you better put them to good use. Here are a few ideas:

Use them to complete Community Center bundles.

Crafting Red and Purple Mushrooms into a Life Elixir fully restores health.

Cook recipes like Fried Mushroom to get an increased attack and energy bonus.

Save an Iridium-quality Red or Purple Mushroom to get the best outcome at the Luau Suup Potluck in Stardew Valley.

