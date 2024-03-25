How to get Hardwood in Stardew Valley

If you want to get the robust Hardwood in Stardew Valley, you best get used to farming their minimal spawns daily, while you set your eyes on the biggest prize of all—the Mahogany Trees.

Here is where to find Hardwood in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley: Hardwood location

Get Hardwood daily with this method. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple ways to get Hardwood in Stardew Island. You have the full-grown trees, only found on Ginger Island, or there are tree stumps that can spawn at the east side of the Forest Farm type, and within the Secret Woods.

Immediately head east from your house (if you’re on the Forest Farm) for eight easy spawns of Mahogany Tree Stumps. You require at least a Steel Axe to break through and acquire the wood. With the Steel Axe in hand, head south from your farm and turn left once you see a signpost. The route here is towards the Wizard’s Tower, where you will see a log blocking the path. Use the axe to break through, granting access into the Secret Woods. Here, you can farm 12 Hardwood daily.

Stardew Valley: How to get to Ginger Island

Complete all bundles to access post-game content. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it has the most spawn drops, Ginger Island isn’t accessible for everyone meaning you can’t simply pack up and move over there. The island is separate from your farm and is only accessible by boat. The boat in question must be fixed before you can head over there. But if you’re new to Stardew Valley, attempting this won’t be possible at the start of your cozy adventure.

Instead, those wanting to visit Ginger Island for a frequent supply of Hardwood will need to first complete all Community Center bundles:

Pantry

Fish Tank

Boiler Room

Bulletin Board

Vault

Abandoned JojaMart

Alternatively, you can pay for the JojaMart membership and purchase all Community Projects. Once either method is achieved, Willy will unlock the back room of his fish shop, giving you the boat-fixing quest.

You then need 200 Hardwood, five Battery Packs, and five Iridium Bars to fix Willy’s boat. It seems counterintuitive that you need Hardwood to complete this quest when the point of this guide is to get to Ginger Island for Hardwood, but obtaining this daily from the Secret Woods or near your farm is enough to fix Willy’s boat. Once repaired, you can go to Ginger Island for 1,000g and build an Island Obelisk on the island to teleport to and from the island with ease.

The only place for Mahogany Trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Ginger Island is unlocked, head north to find fully-grown Mahogany Trees. These have the chance of dropping Mahogany Seeds, allowing you to return to your farm, and plant new trees for a Hardwood supply.

Stardew Valley: Hardwood recipes

Here are all the recipes that require Hardwood in Stardew Valley.

Item Ingredients Unlock requirements Farmhouse (upgrade two) 150 Hardwood 50,000g Stable 100 Hardwood

Five Iron Bars 10,000g Cheese Press 10 Hardwood

45 Wood

45 Stone

One Copper Bar Farming Level Six Hardwood Fence One Hardwood Farming Level Six Oil Maker 20 Hardwood

50 Slime

One Gold Bar Farming Level Eight Cork Bobber Five Hardwood

10 Wood

10 Slime Fishing Level Seven Worm Bin 25 Hardwood

One Gold Bar

One Iron Bar

50 Fiber Fishing Level Eight Warp Totem: Beach One Hardwood

Two Coral

10 Fiber Foraging Level Six Warp Totem: Mountain One Hardwood

One Iron Bar

25 Stone Foraging Level Seven Warp Totem: Farm One Hardwood

One Honey

20 Fiber Foraging Level Eight Rain Totem One Hardwood

One Truffle Oil

Five Pine Tar Foraging Level Nine Warp Totem: Desert Two Hardwood

One Coconut

Four Iridium Ore Trade 10 Iridium Bars at Desert Trader Warp Totem: Island Five Hardwood

One Dragon Tooth

One Ginger Volcano Shop Stump Brazier Five Hardwood

One Coal Carpenter’s Shop (800g) Carved Brazier 10 Hardwood

One Coal Carpenter’s Shop (2,000g) Cask One Hardwood

20 Wood Farmhouse Cellar upgrade (100,000g) Ostrich Incubator 50 Hardwood

50 Bone Fragments

20 Cinder Shards Completing Professor Snail’s Donations and Island Surveys Heavy Tapper 30 Hardwood

One Radioactive Bar 20 Gems with Mr. Qi Mini-Obelisk 30 Hardwood

20 Solar Essence

Three Gold Bars Wizard’s Special Order Hopper 10 Hardwood

One Iridium Bar

One Radioactive Bar 50 Gems with Mr. Qi Fish Smoker 10 Hardwood

One Sea Jelly

One River Jelly

One Cave Jelly Fish Shop

