How to get Hardwood in Stardew Valley

A difficult challenge to find the toughest of trees.
Published: Mar 24, 2024 09:30 pm
Birds flying in front of Stardew Valley character
If you want to get the robust Hardwood in Stardew Valley, you best get used to farming their minimal spawns daily, while you set your eyes on the biggest prize of all—the Mahogany Trees.

Here is where to find Hardwood in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley: Hardwood location

Mahogany Tree Stumps next to Stardew Valley farm
Get Hardwood daily with this method. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple ways to get Hardwood in Stardew Island. You have the full-grown trees, only found on Ginger Island, or there are tree stumps that can spawn at the east side of the Forest Farm type, and within the Secret Woods.

Immediately head east from your house (if you’re on the Forest Farm) for eight easy spawns of Mahogany Tree Stumps. You require at least a Steel Axe to break through and acquire the wood. With the Steel Axe in hand, head south from your farm and turn left once you see a signpost. The route here is towards the Wizard’s Tower, where you will see a log blocking the path. Use the axe to break through, granting access into the Secret Woods. Here, you can farm 12 Hardwood daily.

Stardew Valley: How to get to Ginger Island

Community Centre in Stardew Valley
Complete all bundles to access post-game content. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it has the most spawn drops, Ginger Island isn’t accessible for everyone meaning you can’t simply pack up and move over there. The island is separate from your farm and is only accessible by boat. The boat in question must be fixed before you can head over there. But if you’re new to Stardew Valley, attempting this won’t be possible at the start of your cozy adventure.

Instead, those wanting to visit Ginger Island for a frequent supply of Hardwood will need to first complete all Community Center bundles:

  • Pantry
  • Fish Tank
  • Boiler Room
  • Bulletin Board
  • Vault
  • Abandoned JojaMart

Alternatively, you can pay for the JojaMart membership and purchase all Community Projects. Once either method is achieved, Willy will unlock the back room of his fish shop, giving you the boat-fixing quest.

You then need 200 Hardwood, five Battery Packs, and five Iridium Bars to fix Willy’s boat. It seems counterintuitive that you need Hardwood to complete this quest when the point of this guide is to get to Ginger Island for Hardwood, but obtaining this daily from the Secret Woods or near your farm is enough to fix Willy’s boat. Once repaired, you can go to Ginger Island for 1,000g and build an Island Obelisk on the island to teleport to and from the island with ease.

Ginger Island in Stardew Valley
The only place for Mahogany Trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Ginger Island is unlocked, head north to find fully-grown Mahogany Trees. These have the chance of dropping Mahogany Seeds, allowing you to return to your farm, and plant new trees for a Hardwood supply.

Stardew Valley: Hardwood recipes

Here are all the recipes that require Hardwood in Stardew Valley.

ItemIngredientsUnlock requirements
Farmhouse (upgrade two)150 Hardwood50,000g
Stable100 Hardwood
Five Iron Bars		10,000g
Cheese Press10 Hardwood
45 Wood
45 Stone
One Copper Bar		Farming Level Six
Hardwood FenceOne HardwoodFarming Level Six
Oil Maker20 Hardwood
50 Slime
One Gold Bar		Farming Level Eight
Cork BobberFive Hardwood
10 Wood
10 Slime		Fishing Level Seven
Worm Bin25 Hardwood
One Gold Bar
One Iron Bar
50 Fiber		Fishing Level Eight
Warp Totem: BeachOne Hardwood
Two Coral
10 Fiber		Foraging Level Six
Warp Totem: MountainOne Hardwood
One Iron Bar
25 Stone		Foraging Level Seven
Warp Totem: FarmOne Hardwood
One Honey
20 Fiber		Foraging Level Eight
Rain TotemOne Hardwood
One Truffle Oil
Five Pine Tar		Foraging Level Nine
Warp Totem: DesertTwo Hardwood
One Coconut
Four Iridium Ore		Trade 10 Iridium Bars at Desert Trader
Warp Totem: IslandFive Hardwood
One Dragon Tooth
One Ginger		Volcano Shop
Stump BrazierFive Hardwood
One Coal		Carpenter’s Shop (800g)
Carved Brazier10 Hardwood
One Coal		Carpenter’s Shop (2,000g)
CaskOne Hardwood
20 Wood		Farmhouse Cellar upgrade (100,000g)
Ostrich Incubator50 Hardwood
50 Bone Fragments
20 Cinder Shards		Completing Professor Snail’s Donations and Island Surveys
Heavy Tapper30 Hardwood
One Radioactive Bar		20 Gems with Mr. Qi
Mini-Obelisk30 Hardwood
20 Solar Essence
Three Gold Bars		Wizard’s Special Order
Hopper10 Hardwood
One Iridium Bar
One Radioactive Bar		50 Gems with Mr. Qi
Fish Smoker10 Hardwood
One Sea Jelly
One River Jelly
One Cave Jelly		Fish Shop
