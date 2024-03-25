How to get Hardwood in Stardew Valley

If you want to get the robust Hardwood in Stardew Valley, you best get used to farming their minimal spawns daily, while you set your eyes on the biggest prize of all—the Mahogany Trees.
Here is where to find Hardwood in Stardew Valley.
Stardew Valley: Hardwood location
There are multiple ways to get Hardwood in Stardew Island. You have the full-grown trees, only found on Ginger Island, or there are tree stumps that can spawn at the east side of the Forest Farm type, and within the Secret Woods.
Immediately head east from your house (if you’re on the Forest Farm) for eight easy spawns of Mahogany Tree Stumps. You require at least a Steel Axe to break through and acquire the wood. With the Steel Axe in hand, head south from your farm and turn left once you see a signpost. The route here is towards the Wizard’s Tower, where you will see a log blocking the path. Use the axe to break through, granting access into the Secret Woods. Here, you can farm 12 Hardwood daily.
Stardew Valley: How to get to Ginger Island
While it has the most spawn drops, Ginger Island isn’t accessible for everyone meaning you can’t simply pack up and move over there. The island is separate from your farm and is only accessible by boat. The boat in question must be fixed before you can head over there. But if you’re new to Stardew Valley, attempting this won’t be possible at the start of your cozy adventure.
Instead, those wanting to visit Ginger Island for a frequent supply of Hardwood will need to first complete all Community Center bundles:
- Pantry
- Fish Tank
- Boiler Room
- Bulletin Board
- Vault
- Abandoned JojaMart
Alternatively, you can pay for the JojaMart membership and purchase all Community Projects. Once either method is achieved, Willy will unlock the back room of his fish shop, giving you the boat-fixing quest.
You then need 200 Hardwood, five Battery Packs, and five Iridium Bars to fix Willy’s boat. It seems counterintuitive that you need Hardwood to complete this quest when the point of this guide is to get to Ginger Island for Hardwood, but obtaining this daily from the Secret Woods or near your farm is enough to fix Willy’s boat. Once repaired, you can go to Ginger Island for 1,000g and build an Island Obelisk on the island to teleport to and from the island with ease.
Once Ginger Island is unlocked, head north to find fully-grown Mahogany Trees. These have the chance of dropping Mahogany Seeds, allowing you to return to your farm, and plant new trees for a Hardwood supply.
Stardew Valley: Hardwood recipes
Here are all the recipes that require Hardwood in Stardew Valley.
|Item
|Ingredients
|Unlock requirements
|Farmhouse (upgrade two)
|150 Hardwood
|50,000g
|Stable
|100 Hardwood
Five Iron Bars
|10,000g
|Cheese Press
|10 Hardwood
45 Wood
45 Stone
One Copper Bar
|Farming Level Six
|Hardwood Fence
|One Hardwood
|Farming Level Six
|Oil Maker
|20 Hardwood
50 Slime
One Gold Bar
|Farming Level Eight
|Cork Bobber
|Five Hardwood
10 Wood
10 Slime
|Fishing Level Seven
|Worm Bin
|25 Hardwood
One Gold Bar
One Iron Bar
50 Fiber
|Fishing Level Eight
|Warp Totem: Beach
|One Hardwood
Two Coral
10 Fiber
|Foraging Level Six
|Warp Totem: Mountain
|One Hardwood
One Iron Bar
25 Stone
|Foraging Level Seven
|Warp Totem: Farm
|One Hardwood
One Honey
20 Fiber
|Foraging Level Eight
|
|Rain Totem
|One Hardwood
One Truffle Oil
Five Pine Tar
|Foraging Level Nine
|Warp Totem: Desert
|Two Hardwood
One Coconut
Four Iridium Ore
|Trade 10 Iridium Bars at Desert Trader
|Warp Totem: Island
|Five Hardwood
One Dragon Tooth
One Ginger
|Volcano Shop
|Stump Brazier
|Five Hardwood
One Coal
|Carpenter’s Shop (800g)
|Carved Brazier
|10 Hardwood
One Coal
|Carpenter’s Shop (2,000g)
|Cask
|One Hardwood
20 Wood
|Farmhouse Cellar upgrade (100,000g)
|Ostrich Incubator
|50 Hardwood
50 Bone Fragments
20 Cinder Shards
|Completing Professor Snail’s Donations and Island Surveys
|Heavy Tapper
|30 Hardwood
One Radioactive Bar
|20 Gems with Mr. Qi
|Mini-Obelisk
|30 Hardwood
20 Solar Essence
Three Gold Bars
|Wizard’s Special Order
|Hopper
|10 Hardwood
One Iridium Bar
One Radioactive Bar
|50 Gems with Mr. Qi
|Fish Smoker
|10 Hardwood
One Sea Jelly
One River Jelly
One Cave Jelly
|Fish Shop