What does the green rain do in Stardew Valley? – Answered

Stardew Valley players are turning up in droves to experience all the new content that arrived in the 1.6 update, including new events, features, and items.

Recommended Videos

But one event that’s caught some players off guard in update 1.6 is the emergence of green rain on some days. At first glance, the appearance of green rain can be quite alarming because, instinctually, we think of something dangerous like acid rain. But if the green rain in Stardew Valley isn’t hurting us, what is it doing?

What does green rain do in Stardew Valley?

Green rain has a chance of appearing only during the summer. On the day before a green rainfall, the weather report on your television will state they’re getting “some kind of anomalous reading” and don’t know what they’re looking at.

Dog ain’t going outside today. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the day of green rain, all the TV channels will only play green static, including Fortune Teller and The Queen Of Sauce. In your mailbox, the Saloon owner, Gus, has sent a letter to all residents that they can take shelter in the Saloon if they so choose. You will find most residents at the Saloon on green rain days. The only people you’ll find outside are Demetrius, wearing a hazmat suit near his house, and Linus. Pam won’t drive the bus, but as of update 1.6, you can drive the bus to the Desert on days when she doesn’t drive.

As soon as you leave your farm, you will notice some significant changes, mostly in the form of local vegetation. Trees will take on a more wild form and are covered in Moss for the rest of the day. You can remove Moss from the trees using any tool and can use it to craft items like a Mushroom Log, Speed-Gro, a Deluxe Worm Bin, or Moss Soup. Wild trees also drop Mossy Seeds. You will also see trees that look like large vine stalks, but these can be chopped down to produce several Fiddlehead Ferns.

Lots growing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As well as these special trees, you will see a far greater amount of weeds than you normally would, in addition to giant weeds that drop Fiber and Moss. But after the day is over, the trees will revert to normal, and the extra weeds will disappear. Outside of the overgrowth, there doesn’t appear to be any outstanding impacts of green rain in Stardew Valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more