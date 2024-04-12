Mystery Boxes are fun items that grant you an array of random rewards in Stardew Valley. Some prizes are extremely rare while others are rather disappointing, but you still might want to know all the rewards you can get to see what the options are.
There’s quite a wide range of different types of items you might come across when you open Mystery Boxes. It’s pretty fun never knowing what to expect, but if you want an overall look at all of the possibilities, then here are all Mystery Box rewards in Stardew Valley.
All Mystery Box items in Stardew Valley
Here are all of the rewards you can earn by opening Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley. This list will be updated in the event we discover any additional prizes or more are added in future updates.
|Reward type
|Items
|Rings
|Aquamarine Ring
Amethyst Ring
Emerald Ring
Glowstone Ring
Jade Ring
Ruby Ring
Sturdy Ring
|Totems
|Warp Totem: Beach
Warp Totem: Farm
Warp Totem: Mountains
|Food
|Autumn’s Bounty
Baked Fish
Blueberry Tart
Chowder
Coffee
Cookie
Crab Cakes
Crispy Bass
Dish O’ The Sea
Eggplant Parmesan
Escargot
Fish Stew
Fish Taco
Fried Calamari
Fried Egg
Glazed Yams
Ice Cream
Life Elixir
Lobster Bisque
Lucky Lunch
Magic Rock Candy
Maki Roll
Maple Bar
Omelet
Parsnip Soup
Pepper Poppers
Pink Cake
Pumpkin Soup
Rhubarb Pie
Rice Pudding
Salad
Salmon Dinner
Sashimi
Shrimp Cocktail
Spaghetti
Stuffing
Super Meal
Tortilla
Trout Soup
Vegetable Medley
Tom Kha Soup
Triple Shot Espresso
|Seeds
|Artichoke Seeds
Bean Starter
Carrot Seeds
Cauliflower Seeds
Corn Seeds
Eggplant Seeds
Mixed Flower Seeds
Mixed Seeds
Parsnip Seeds
Pepper Seeds
Potato Seeds
Powdermelon Seeds
Pumpkin Seeds
Radish Seeds
Wheat Seeds
|Books
|Bait And Bobber
Book of Mysteries
Book Of Stars
Mining Monthly
|Farming items
|Deluxe Speed-Gro
Quality Fertilizer
Quality Sprinkler
|Saplings
|Apple Sapling
Orange Sapling
Peach Sapling
Pomegranate Sapling
|Materials
|Hardwood
Iron Ore
|Clothing
|Mystery Hat
Mystery Shirt
|Weaponry
|Bomb
Mega Bomb
Ossified Blade
|Rare items
|Golden Pumpkin
Prismatic Shard
Pearl
Treasure Chest
|Miscellaneous
|Cork Bobber
More Mystery Boxes (always two or more)
Wallpaper
With most of these items, there’s a chance you get more than one upon opening a Mystery Box. This is especially true with items like seeds, ores, and food, although the amount you get seems to be fairly random.
Some examples of the number of items I’ve gotten include five Iron Ore, 10 Mixed Flower Seeds, three Mystery Boxes, two Warm Totem: Farm, and eight Potato Seeds. For the more rare and expensive items like Prismatic Shards, Saplings, and Rings, you’ll only ever find just one.
The items I’ve gotten most frequently include food and seeds, which makes sense considering they make up the majority of possible prizes from Mystery Boxes. You can get some pretty good items from Mystery Boxes, so anytime you need some extra goodies, make sure you open the ones you have. If you don’t have any, you can seek them out using the Prize Machine to get rewards or try other methods of getting a Mystery Box instead.