Mystery Boxes are fun items that grant you an array of random rewards in Stardew Valley. Some prizes are extremely rare while others are rather disappointing, but you still might want to know all the rewards you can get to see what the options are.

Recommended Videos

There’s quite a wide range of different types of items you might come across when you open Mystery Boxes. It’s pretty fun never knowing what to expect, but if you want an overall look at all of the possibilities, then here are all Mystery Box rewards in Stardew Valley.

All Mystery Box items in Stardew Valley

Each box you open costs 25 gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all of the rewards you can earn by opening Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley. This list will be updated in the event we discover any additional prizes or more are added in future updates.

Reward type Items Rings Aquamarine Ring

Amethyst Ring

Emerald Ring

Glowstone Ring

Jade Ring

Ruby Ring

Sturdy Ring Totems Warp Totem: Beach

Warp Totem: Farm

Warp Totem: Mountains Food Autumn’s Bounty

Baked Fish

Blueberry Tart

Chowder

Coffee

Cookie

Crab Cakes

Crispy Bass

Dish O’ The Sea

Eggplant Parmesan

Escargot

Fish Stew

Fish Taco

Fried Calamari

Fried Egg

Glazed Yams

Ice Cream

Life Elixir

Lobster Bisque

Lucky Lunch

Magic Rock Candy

Maki Roll

Maple Bar

Omelet

Parsnip Soup

Pepper Poppers

Pink Cake

Pumpkin Soup

Rhubarb Pie

Rice Pudding

Salad

Salmon Dinner

Sashimi

Shrimp Cocktail

Spaghetti

Stuffing

Super Meal

Tortilla

Trout Soup

Vegetable Medley

Tom Kha Soup

Triple Shot Espresso Seeds Artichoke Seeds

Bean Starter

Carrot Seeds

Cauliflower Seeds

Corn Seeds

Eggplant Seeds

Mixed Flower Seeds

Mixed Seeds

Parsnip Seeds

Pepper Seeds

Potato Seeds

Powdermelon Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds

Radish Seeds

Wheat Seeds Books Bait And Bobber

Book of Mysteries

Book Of Stars

Mining Monthly Farming items Deluxe Speed-Gro

Quality Fertilizer

Quality Sprinkler Saplings Apple Sapling

Orange Sapling

Peach Sapling

Pomegranate Sapling Materials Hardwood

Iron Ore Clothing Mystery Hat

Mystery Shirt Weaponry Bomb

Mega Bomb

Ossified Blade Rare items Golden Pumpkin

Prismatic Shard

Pearl

Treasure Chest Miscellaneous Cork Bobber

More Mystery Boxes (always two or more)

Wallpaper

With most of these items, there’s a chance you get more than one upon opening a Mystery Box. This is especially true with items like seeds, ores, and food, although the amount you get seems to be fairly random.

Some examples of the number of items I’ve gotten include five Iron Ore, 10 Mixed Flower Seeds, three Mystery Boxes, two Warm Totem: Farm, and eight Potato Seeds. For the more rare and expensive items like Prismatic Shards, Saplings, and Rings, you’ll only ever find just one.

The items I’ve gotten most frequently include food and seeds, which makes sense considering they make up the majority of possible prizes from Mystery Boxes. You can get some pretty good items from Mystery Boxes, so anytime you need some extra goodies, make sure you open the ones you have. If you don’t have any, you can seek them out using the Prize Machine to get rewards or try other methods of getting a Mystery Box instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more