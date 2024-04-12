Mystery Boxes being dropped in Stardew Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Stardew Valley

All Mystery Box rewards in Stardew Valley

Claim some epic free prizes.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 05:31 pm

Mystery Boxes are fun items that grant you an array of random rewards in Stardew Valley. Some prizes are extremely rare while others are rather disappointing, but you still might want to know all the rewards you can get to see what the options are.

Recommended Videos

There’s quite a wide range of different types of items you might come across when you open Mystery Boxes. It’s pretty fun never knowing what to expect, but if you want an overall look at all of the possibilities, then here are all Mystery Box rewards in Stardew Valley.

All Mystery Box items in Stardew Valley

The player opening Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley.
Each box you open costs 25 gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all of the rewards you can earn by opening Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley. This list will be updated in the event we discover any additional prizes or more are added in future updates.

Reward typeItems
RingsAquamarine Ring
Amethyst Ring
Emerald Ring
Glowstone Ring
Jade Ring
Ruby Ring
Sturdy Ring
TotemsWarp Totem: Beach
Warp Totem: Farm
Warp Totem: Mountains
FoodAutumn’s Bounty
Baked Fish
Blueberry Tart
Chowder
Coffee
Cookie
Crab Cakes
Crispy Bass
Dish O’ The Sea
Eggplant Parmesan
Escargot
Fish Stew
Fish Taco
Fried Calamari
Fried Egg
Glazed Yams
Ice Cream
Life Elixir
Lobster Bisque
Lucky Lunch
Magic Rock Candy
Maki Roll
Maple Bar
Omelet
Parsnip Soup
Pepper Poppers
Pink Cake
Pumpkin Soup
Rhubarb Pie
Rice Pudding
Salad
Salmon Dinner
Sashimi
Shrimp Cocktail
Spaghetti
Stuffing
Super Meal
Tortilla
Trout Soup
Vegetable Medley
Tom Kha Soup
Triple Shot Espresso
SeedsArtichoke Seeds
Bean Starter
Carrot Seeds
Cauliflower Seeds
Corn Seeds
Eggplant Seeds
Mixed Flower Seeds
Mixed Seeds
Parsnip Seeds
Pepper Seeds
Potato Seeds
Powdermelon Seeds
Pumpkin Seeds
Radish Seeds
Wheat Seeds
BooksBait And Bobber
Book of Mysteries
Book Of Stars
Mining Monthly
Farming itemsDeluxe Speed-Gro
Quality Fertilizer
Quality Sprinkler
SaplingsApple Sapling
Orange Sapling
Peach Sapling
Pomegranate Sapling
MaterialsHardwood
Iron Ore
ClothingMystery Hat
Mystery Shirt
WeaponryBomb
Mega Bomb
Ossified Blade
Rare itemsGolden Pumpkin
Prismatic Shard
Pearl
Treasure Chest
MiscellaneousCork Bobber
More Mystery Boxes (always two or more)
Wallpaper

With most of these items, there’s a chance you get more than one upon opening a Mystery Box. This is especially true with items like seeds, ores, and food, although the amount you get seems to be fairly random.

Some examples of the number of items I’ve gotten include five Iron Ore, 10 Mixed Flower Seeds, three Mystery Boxes, two Warm Totem: Farm, and eight Potato Seeds. For the more rare and expensive items like Prismatic Shards, Saplings, and Rings, you’ll only ever find just one.

The items I’ve gotten most frequently include food and seeds, which makes sense considering they make up the majority of possible prizes from Mystery Boxes. You can get some pretty good items from Mystery Boxes, so anytime you need some extra goodies, make sure you open the ones you have. If you don’t have any, you can seek them out using the Prize Machine to get rewards or try other methods of getting a Mystery Box instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Stardew Valley Skull Cavern guide: Best items to bring and best tips
Skull Cavern with mummies, stone, and ore in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley Skull Cavern guide: Best items to bring and best tips
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to catch Sturgeon in Stardew Valley
Fishing in a river for a Catfish in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to catch Sturgeon in Stardew Valley
Joey Carr and others Joey Carr and others Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How to farm Iridium in Stardew Valley
Holding Iridium in living room
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to farm Iridium in Stardew Valley
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Stardew Valley Skull Cavern guide: Best items to bring and best tips
Skull Cavern with mummies, stone, and ore in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley Skull Cavern guide: Best items to bring and best tips
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How to catch Sturgeon in Stardew Valley
Fishing in a river for a Catfish in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to catch Sturgeon in Stardew Valley
Joey Carr and others Joey Carr and others Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How to farm Iridium in Stardew Valley
Holding Iridium in living room
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to farm Iridium in Stardew Valley
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 10, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.