Best Stardew Valley mods

Stardew Valley is a fantastic game to enjoy and wind down through, but let’s face it—it can always be improved, and one way to change the way you play is through mods.

Recommended Videos

No game is perfect, which applies to Stardew Valley too. That’s why we have mods, directly modifying and usually improving certain aspects of a game. Here are the 10 best mods for Stardew Valley, both functional and cosmetic.

The 10 best mods in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley Expanded

As good as an official expansion. Image via Nexus Mods

Stardew Valley Expanded offers an extensive expansion to every facet of the game. From introducing a new farm map and village to adding 23 fresh locations, the expansion enriches the gameplay experience. With the inclusion of nine additional NPCs and over 100 character events, you’ll be immersed in new encounters, both uplifting and challenging.

Moreover, players have the option to delve into darker themes within the game, adding depth to the narrative. For those seeking an even greater challenge, the expansion offers an optional massive farm.

Automate

You just need to put things on autopilot sometimes. Image via Nexus Mods

Automate simplifies production processes by automating resource management. By placing a chest containing the necessary resources next to a machine, the mod automatically transfers the required items from the chest to the machine as it operates. Once processed, the items are then returned to the chest, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Gone are the days of manually tending to recycling machines, hay hoppers, tappers, and various other tasks. With Automate, these processes are seamlessly managed.

Date Night

For that extra bit of romance you need. Image via Nexus Mods

While Stardew Valley offers robust courtship mechanics, some players may find post-marriage interactions lacking in diversity, which can be disappointing. Enter Date Night, a mod designed to enrich the player’s married life with their in-game spouse.

With well-crafted and adorable date scenarios, this mod adds depth and charm to post-marriage interactions, enhancing the overall romantic experience in Stardew Valley. Don’t let marriage and having kids in Stardew Valley ruin the romance anymore. For fans seeking additional content in this aspect, Date Night is a must-have addition to their game.

Diverse Stardew Valley

Image via diversestardewvalley.weebly.com

Stardew Valley boasts a charming ensemble of characters, but the Diverse mod takes diversity to the next level by introducing a range of body types, ethnicities, and genders to the mix. After installation, players have the option to retain the original character models or opt for the more diverse alternatives.

Choosing the latter not only updates the character’s appearance but also includes custom seasonal outfits, swimwear, and maternity attire for pregnant characters. Importantly, characters not selected for a makeover remain compatible with other mods.

The Love of Cooking

If virtual cooking is your jam, this is your mod. Image via ConcernedApe

The Love of Cooking mod completely transforms Stardew Valley’s culinary experience by introducing a plethora of new features centered around cooking. Players receive Grandpa’s old cookbook via mail, containing a variety of revamped recipes with enhanced buffs and perks.

But that’s not all; the mod also introduces Cooking as a skill that can be leveled up, a new frying pan tool that can be upgraded and introduces fresh crops to cultivate. Additionally, players now have the ability to accidentally burn their food, although this feature can be toggled off if desired.

It’s worth noting that this mod requires Json Assets, which in turn requires additional components to function properly. However, detailed instructions and information can be found on Nexus, and the effort is rewarded with access to a wealth of content packs.

Bigger Backpack

We could all use more inventory space. Image via Nexus Mods

In Stardew Valley, exploring can be challenging due to limited energy, often leading to premature exhaustion. To enhance the exploration experience, the Bigger Backpack mod offers a solution. This mod provides players with an expansive backpack boasting 48 slots, allowing for more efficient item management during trips.

While it comes at a cost of 50,000g, it provides a legitimate alternative to cheat mods, catering to players with a penchant for hoarding without compromising the game’s integrity.

Fast Animations

A welcomed quality of life mod. Image via ConcernedApe

The Fast Animations mod offers a swift solution to the frustration caused by slow in-game actions leading to fatigue. As the name suggests, this mod accelerates all animations in the game, including mining and eating.

Additionally, players have the flexibility to customize the animation speeds according to their preferences, ensuring a smoother and more efficient gameplay experience. The faster animations may not seem like much of a change, but they add up to a lot of time saved.

Better Ranching

Farm work can be a pain; this will help. Image via Nexus Mods

For experienced Stardew Valley farmers, the care of their animals is paramount. However, managing their needs can be challenging. Enter the Better Ranching mod, a helpful tool for addressing the various concerns of livestock.

This mod provides valuable information, such as indicating which animals require attention, whether it’s petting, milking, or shearing. By offering clear feedback on the status of each animal, Better Ranching streamlines the process of maintaining a content and productive farm, regardless of farm types, reducing the guesswork and ensuring efficient animal husbandry.

Experience Bars

You’d think they’d just have this in the base game. Image via Nexus Mods

For newcomers diving into Stardew Valley, leveling up skills is essential for progression. However, without a clear indication of experience points (XP) within the game, tracking skill advancement can be cumbersome. That’s where the Experience Bars mod comes in.

This mod enhances the gameplay experience by introducing detailed XP tracking bars for each skill. With these bars prominently displayed, players can easily monitor their progress, seeing how much XP they’ve accumulated and how close they are to reaching the next skill level.

Lookup Anything

Information is power. Image via Nexus Mods

Stardew Valley boasts a plethora of mods aimed at enhancing player experience and providing additional information for better control. Among these, Lookup Anything stands out as a comprehensive tool, offering insights into virtually anything within the game.

With Lookup Anything installed, players can simply press F1 while hovering over an object to reveal detailed data. This includes ideal gifts for NPCs, statistics for monsters, and even the remaining lifespan of a fence before decay. Additionally, the mod offers a data mining feature, showcasing raw code for those interested in modding.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more