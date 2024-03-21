Category:
Stardew Valley

How to unlock and craft the Treasure Totem in Stardew Valley

Treasures warping your way.
Mar 21, 2024
Stardew Valley character holding a warp totem
A Treasure Warp Totem that spawns a ton of artifact worm tiles around me in Stardew Valley? Sign me up.

After ConcernedApe released a promo poster for Stardew Valley 1.6 with a Warp Totem icon, theories started circulating about a possible new town we would visit. While the final 1.6 update might not have delivered on that front, it gave more than enough content with blue grassmultiple pets, and raccoons. If you are still curious about the Treasure Warp totem and how to craft it, this guide is for you.

How to unlock the Treasure Totem in Stardew Valley

character unlocking Foraging mastery SV
Picking random stuff from the ground does pay off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock the Treasure Totem crafting recipe after completing the Foraging Mastery in Stardew Valley. To do so, unlock the Secret Mastery Cave hidden in the Cindersap Forest and earn enough mastery experience to claim the rewards for the Foraging Mastery.

While claiming these rewards won’t automatically grant you a Treasure Totem, it does add the Treasure Totem crafting recipe to your crafting menu. Collect the ingredients and open the crafting tab to get one.

How to craft a Treasure Totem in Stardew Valley

To craft a Treasure Totem in Stardew Valley, you need the following items:

  • Five Hardwood, which you can get by chopping down Mahogany Tree or large tree stumps.
  • One Mystic Syrup, which you can get by placing a Tapper on a mature Mystic Tree.
  • 10 Moss, which you can get from moss-covered trees after green rain strikes in summer.

How the Treasure Totem works in Stardew Valley

Mystic Tree with Mystic Syrup and character using Treasure Totem in Stardew Valley
Curse you, sprinkler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have a Treasure Totem, equip it on your hotbar and place it in an area with a lot of diggable soil (like an empty farm or an empty floor in the caves) to spawn a circle of worm tiles around you. If an item occupies the spot where the worms would spawn, you miss out on the chance to uncover one treasure. You can see how the Iridium Sprinkler above me robbed me of one treasure-digging opportunity in the picture above.

When the worms are around you, use a hoe to till the tiles on the circle and get a bunch of goodies, like a Prismatic Shirt or a Rusty Spur. Granted, you can get mundane items like Snow Yam, too.

Since the Treasure Totem isn’t easy to craft in Stardew Valley, make sure not to waste it on an unlucky day. Check in with the Fortune Teller on television to see what your daily luck is and decide whether it’s worth it to use a Treasure Totem or not.

