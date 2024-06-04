Cotton is one of the most important resources for advancing in Soulmask, but finding it is weirdly difficult.

The problem is two-fold—the game doesn’t tell you where you should be looking for cotton, and it also doesn’t tell you what cotton plants themselves look like. This means trying to find it on your own is likely to become a wild goose chase and a half. Luckily, there is one location you can always rely on to find Cotton, and you don’t need to be high level to reach it either. Read on to learn how to get Cotton in Soulmask.

Where to find Cotton in Soulmask

Get your Cotton here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Cotton, you’re going to want to head northwest of the starting zone past the series of lakes where you can find Clay. The location you’ll find it is called Barbarian Barrack. This area will be covered by the fog of war by default, but you can actually still see the camp’s name even when it’s shrouded in fog.

Even so, it’ll be extremely helpful to clear that fog of war before you head to the Barbarian Barracks. To do this, go to the camp southwest of the Barbarian Barracks. The location will be labelled as Western Barbarian Scout.

There, you’ll find a barbarian warrior, an attack dog, and a Barbarian Scout. Kill the warrior and the dog, and then lower the Scout’s health to around 30 percent. Once you’ve wounded the Scout, you’ll have the option to press E to deter the Scout, which will absorb their map knowledge and get rid of that pesky fog of war. Make sure you press Q to scan the three enemies and reveal their names so you don’t accidentally kill the Scout. If you do for whatever reason, the camp will respawn after about 15 minutes.

If you search the chest in this camp, you’ll also find Cotton Seeds worth hanging onto. However, you can’t unlock the schematics needed to start farming until a bit later on, so you’re still going to need to harvest Cotton the good old-fashioned way.

Find the Scout here. Screenshot by Dot Esports And steal their knowledge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to harvest Cotton in Soulmask

After revealing the map, head up to the Barbarian Barracks. You’ll find the Cotton growing in a crop field on the southern portion of the wall surrounding the Barracks. If you take the main way in, be prepared to handle about five level 12-15 enemies. If you’re looking to cheese, you can actually use the rocky outcropping on the westernmost portion of the wall surrounding the crops to climb over and sneak into the field without being seen. Whichever route you go, it’s a good idea to bring some Bandages just in case.

These Cotton crops can be damaged in a fight, so be extra careful when harvesting. If you accidentally destroy the Cotton crops, you’ll have to wait for a Corn cycle to grow, as the two seem to be on rotation.

Happy harvesting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The plants appear as 10-foot-tall green bushes with white flowers. You don’t need a Sickle or anything to harvest Cotton—you can simply press E when close.

