How to preload Skull and Bones

After years of being stuck in development hell, Ubisoft is finally offering players the chance to get stuck into its pirate action-adventure game Skull and Bones through an open beta.

This open beta is free to play, regardless of whether you pre-order Skull and Bones or not. The beta will run for just four days, from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, which means you’re definitely going to want to preload it to get the most time in-game.

Preloading Skull and Bones

Can you preload Skull and Bones?

The Skull and Bones beta is available for preloading right now, as of Feb. 6. You can preload it for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect.

If you want to play the open beta on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, head to the PSN or Microsoft store and look up Skull and Bones. When you find it, there should be an option to start downloading so you can get started with the beta as soon as it releases. You also don’t need to have PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live to play.

On the PC, you can find the open beta from the launcher on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. It will be in the “free games” section.

When can I play the Skull and Bones open beta?

Now that you know how to preload the Skull and Bones game file to get started when the beta releases, you might be wondering what specific time the beta is going live. There are a few different opening times, depending on where you’re playing.

Area Time Zone Beta Start Time The Americas ET Wednesday, Feb.7th at 9pm The Americas PT Wednesday, Feb. 7th at 6pm Europe CET Thursday, Feb. 8th at 3am Oceania and Asia AET Thursday, Feb. 8th at 1pm United Kingdom GMT Thursday, Feb 8th at 2am

That is everything you need to know about how to preload the Skull and Bones beta, along with the times you can jump into it depending on where you live. Gamers are a little skeptical about how Skull and Bones will turn out after its very lengthy development, so let’s hope the beta will give us something to assuage those fears.