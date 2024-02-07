Category:
Skull and Bones

How to preload Skull and Bones

Prepare yourself to sail the seven seas.
Antonia Haynes
Published: Feb 6, 2024 10:47 pm
Ship quickly speeding towards the island
Image via Ubisoft

After years of being stuck in development hell, Ubisoft is finally offering players the chance to get stuck into its pirate action-adventure game Skull and Bones through an open beta.

This open beta is free to play, regardless of whether you pre-order Skull and Bones or not. The beta will run for just four days, from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, which means you’re definitely going to want to preload it to get the most time in-game.

Preloading Skull and Bones

pirates point at pirate ship in skull and bones
Image via Ubisoft.

Can you preload Skull and Bones?

The Skull and Bones beta is available for preloading right now, as of Feb. 6. You can preload it for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect.

If you want to play the open beta on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, head to the PSN or Microsoft store and look up Skull and Bones. When you find it, there should be an option to start downloading so you can get started with the beta as soon as it releases. You also don’t need to have PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live to play.

On the PC, you can find the open beta from the launcher on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. It will be in the “free games” section.

When can I play the Skull and Bones open beta?

Now that you know how to preload the Skull and Bones game file to get started when the beta releases, you might be wondering what specific time the beta is going live. There are a few different opening times, depending on where you’re playing.

AreaTime ZoneBeta Start Time
The Americas ETWednesday, Feb.7th at 9pm
The AmericasPTWednesday, Feb. 7th at 6pm
EuropeCETThursday, Feb. 8th at 3am
Oceania and AsiaAETThursday, Feb. 8th at 1pm
United KingdomGMTThursday, Feb 8th at 2am

That is everything you need to know about how to preload the Skull and Bones beta, along with the times you can jump into it depending on where you live. Gamers are a little skeptical about how Skull and Bones will turn out after its very lengthy development, so let’s hope the beta will give us something to assuage those fears.

Read Article Is Skull and Bones open world?
a man sailing an old boat in Skull and Bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Is Skull and Bones open world?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Is Skull and Bones on Ubisoft Plus?
three pirate ships sail with an explosion behind them
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Is Skull and Bones on Ubisoft Plus?
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones price: Is it free to play?
pirates point at pirate ship in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones price: Is it free to play?
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones reportedly expected to not make back its $200 million budget
Three pirates stand on the back of a ship with their backs to the camera
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones reportedly expected to not make back its $200 million budget
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to play Skull and Bones open beta
pirate ship with red flag in skull and bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to play Skull and Bones open beta
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 31, 2024
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.