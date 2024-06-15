Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Nahobino fighting Matador SMT V
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Shin Megami Tensei

How to beat Matador in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

MISS. MISS. MISS.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jun 15, 2024 11:21 am

Not every boss in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance gets to be the star of every SMT meme, but Matador sure does.

Recommended Videos

In Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you’ll encounter bosses far stronger than Matador, though he’s certainly one of the game’s early challenges. While foes like Hydra and Naamah posed formidable tests, Matador’s debut felt like he was bending the rules to secure a win. If you’re standing there wondering why your hits won’t land, this Matador boss fight guide is for you.

Matador boss fight guide in SMT V Vengeance

Nahobino fighting Matador SMT V
You Fiend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to know about Matador to defeat him in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Matador’s weakness and recommended level

Matador is weak to Electric (Zio) damage. The recommended level is 24 or higher, but I’d wait until level 26 or above.

If you’re under-leveled, progress further in the main story and side quests until you’re ready. Also, stock up on Electric Shards from Cadaver’s Hollow to exploit his Electric weakness effectively.

Best team against Matador

  • Nahobino: Use the Sudama Essence to get immunity to Force damage and prevent critical hits. Then, build Nahobino with Physical and Electric abilities.
  • Shiisaa: This Demon Naturally learns Zionga and Sukunda, and resists Force damage.
  • Kikuri-Hime: We can’t all deal damage. Kikuri-Hime is a healer with Force immunity and support skills like Recarm and Media.
  • Oni: Your tank. He’s got Physical resistance and support skills like Taunt and Fang Breaker.

Strategy to beat Matador

Here are a few tips to defeat Matador in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

  • Bring as many Electric-skilled Demons as you can. Avoid Light and Dark skills like Hama and Mudo, as Matador is resistant to them. Force skills like Zan are also out of the question since Matador is immune to them.
  • Matador uses Red Capote at the beginning of the fight to boost his accuracy and evasion. This is why your hits keep missing. Counter this with Sukunda to lower his evasion.
  • Plus, use Tarunda or equivalent attacks to keep Matador’s attack debuffed and minimize his damage output.
  • At the end of your turn, use Guard to negate the chance of critical hits when Matador gathers Magatsuhi.

How to fuse Matadorin SMT V Vengeance

fuse Matador SMT V
A special guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Matador is a special fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. You need one Turdak and one Fortuna to get Matador. His recipe unlocks after you defeat him.

How to get Turdak

You can either fuse or recruit Turdak in SMT V Vengeance.

  • You can fuse him with KikuriHime and Shiisaa.
  • You can find him past the Mermaid Pond in Minato Ward.

How to get Fortuna

You can fuse Fortuna with Pixie and Onmoraki, Angel and Mermaid, or Onmoraki and Sandman pretty early in the game.

When you’ve got both Demons required to fuse Matador, interact with a Leyline Fount, select World of Shadows, and Special Demon Fusion. Here, look for Matador.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?
twitter linkedin