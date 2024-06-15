How to beat Matador in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Not every boss in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance gets to be the star of every SMT meme, but Matador sure does.

In Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you’ll encounter bosses far stronger than Matador, though he’s certainly one of the game’s early challenges. While foes like Hydra and Naamah posed formidable tests, Matador’s debut felt like he was bending the rules to secure a win. If you’re standing there wondering why your hits won’t land, this Matador boss fight guide is for you.

Matador boss fight guide in SMT V Vengeance

You Fiend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to know about Matador to defeat him in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Matador’s weakness and recommended level

Matador is weak to Electric (Zio) damage. The recommended level is 24 or higher, but I’d wait until level 26 or above.

If you’re under-leveled, progress further in the main story and side quests until you’re ready. Also, stock up on Electric Shards from Cadaver’s Hollow to exploit his Electric weakness effectively.

Best team against Matador

Nahobino : Use the Sudama Essence to get immunity to Force damage and prevent critical hits. Then, build Nahobino with Physical and Electric abilities.

: Use the Sudama Essence to get immunity to Force damage and prevent critical hits. Then, build Nahobino with Physical and Electric abilities. Shiisaa : This Demon Naturally learns Zionga and Sukunda, and resists Force damage.

: This Demon Naturally learns Zionga and Sukunda, and resists Force damage. Kikuri-Hime : We can’t all deal damage. Kikuri-Hime is a healer with Force immunity and support skills like Recarm and Media.

: We can’t all deal damage. Kikuri-Hime is a healer with Force immunity and support skills like Recarm and Media. Oni: Your tank. He’s got Physical resistance and support skills like Taunt and Fang Breaker.

Strategy to beat Matador

Here are a few tips to defeat Matador in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Bring as many Electric-skilled Demons as you can. Avoid Light and Dark skills like Hama and Mudo, as Matador is resistant to them. Force skills like Zan are also out of the question since Matador is immune to them.

as you can. Avoid Light and Dark skills like Hama and Mudo, as Matador is resistant to them. Force skills like Zan are also out of the question since Matador is immune to them. Matador uses Red Capote at the beginning of the fight to boost his accuracy and evasion. This is why your hits keep missing. Counter this with Sukunda to lower his evasion.

at the beginning of the fight to boost his accuracy and evasion. This is why your hits keep missing. Counter this with to lower his evasion. Plus, use Tarunda or equivalent attacks to keep Matador’s attack debuffed and minimize his damage output.

or equivalent attacks to keep Matador’s attack debuffed and minimize his damage output. At the end of your turn, use Guard to negate the chance of critical hits when Matador gathers Magatsuhi.

How to fuse Matadorin SMT V Vengeance

A special guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Matador is a special fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. You need one Turdak and one Fortuna to get Matador. His recipe unlocks after you defeat him.

How to get Turdak

You can either fuse or recruit Turdak in SMT V Vengeance.

You can fuse him with Kikuri – Hime and Shiisaa .

– and . You can find him past the Mermaid Pond in Minato Ward.

How to get Fortuna

You can fuse Fortuna with Pixie and Onmoraki, Angel and Mermaid, or Onmoraki and Sandman pretty early in the game.

When you’ve got both Demons required to fuse Matador, interact with a Leyline Fount, select World of Shadows, and Special Demon Fusion. Here, look for Matador.

