SMT V Vengeance: Beastly Battle of Wits walkthrough

Shin Megami Tensei V has several humorous quests that task players to do tedious, sometimes random things. An example of this can be seen in the early game quest “Beastly Battle of Wits,” where you’ll have to deal with an unreasonable Nozuchi demon.

Recommended Videos

This guide will help you complete the “Beastly Battle of Wits” quest in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance: Beastly Battle of Wits walkthrough

Answering Nozuchi’s question is pretty straightforward. Screenshot by Dot Esports The location of the beads. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can accept this quest by going to West Shinbashi, where you’ll find a lone Nozuchi sitting in the open. Speak to it, and it will ask you a question based on the teachings of Buddha. The answer to its question is “An empty path.” Luckily, if you answer this question incorrectly, you won’t be locked out of the quest, and he won’t attack. You only need to ask the question again and select the right response.

After answering, Nozuchi will then ask you to find some hidden Sangaku Beads that are located somewhere on “a hill of green.” To find them, travel to the Shiba Leyline Fount and head west towards the nearby small valley. The area is directly located to the left of the Shiba Leyline. You’ll know you’re in the right place once you find yourself surrounded by some Kodama, which are green. You’ll then need to look around the area for glowing blue items on the floor, which are the beads you’re looking for.

Once you’ve acquired the beads, return to Shinbashi to complete the second riddle. Once you give the items to Nozuchi, it will express how disappointed it is that you solved it and will demand that you make it “walk” for the third one. As the demon has not moved an inch since the start of the quest, it is confident you’ll never get it to do so. This is actually quite simple as the only way to do so is to attack it.

How to defeat Nozuchi in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

The beads are sparkling blue items. Screenshot by Dot Esports Attack Nozuchi for the third riddle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This will, of course, trigger a battle between you, Nozuchi, and its Kodama companions. Nozuchi is level 18 it can be a challenge if you are under-leveled. Thankfully, the demon isn’t particularly challenging as it and the Kodamas have common weaknesses. Nozuchi is weak to Fire, Ice, and Electricity, while Kodama is weak to just Fire and Ice.

As such, bringing demons that are at least level 12 and have Zio, Bufu, and Agi skills will be enough to defeat them. You should have no issue with this fight as long as you target weaknesses and take out the Kodama first, as they constantly heal themselves. After defeating Nozuchi, he will repent, and you’ll finally complete all his riddles.

Once you complete the quest, you will receive a Magic Incense, two Lavish Demon Boxes, and the Virtuous Neutral Periapt, which gives you the Megatsushi skill Omagatoki: Momentum.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy