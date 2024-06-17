How to complete The Gold Dragon’s Arrival in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

While some Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance are friendly, most of them are out to get out.

Facing some of these Demons won’t pose a challenge in SMT V Vengeance. After all, what’s a Preta or a Slime compared to the all-powerful Nahobino? But don’t get too cocky—every so often, a Demon comes along that can wipe out your entire party with a single move. In The Gold Dragon’s Arrival, the legendary dragon Huang Long drops a mighty challenge by asking you to take down not one, but four of these heavy hitters. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find all Gods and complete The Gold Dragon’s Arrival in SMT V Vengeance.

How to start The Gold Dragon’s Arrival in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

And who might you be? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin this exciting quest, warp to the Onarimon Leyline Fount. Once there, continue past the two Aitvaras and head up the steep sand dune. At the top, you’ll find Kohryu, the quest giver for The Gold Dragon’s Arrival.

The Gold Dragon’s Arrival walkthrough in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

To complete the Gold Dragon’s Arrival, you must defeat four legendary gods roaming Minato Ward in SMT V Vengeance: Xuanwu, Baihu, Zhuque, and Qing Long.

Here’s a step-by-step walkthrough:

Xuanwu Location

A snaky tortoise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Xuanwu is the easiest enemy to defeat, so let’s find him first. Warp to the Kamiyacho Leyline Fount. From the Leyline Fount, go straight toward the crab-like Demons (Tsuchigumo) and take a right when you find a gap in between buildings. This path will lead you directly to Xuanwu.

Defeat Xuanwu

Here we go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level: 23

23 Weakness: Fire

Xuanwu is a level 23 boss with a high defense stat and a weakness to Fire-type attacks. To beat Xuanwu, bring Demons that know Agi (or stronger) and Rakunda. Fore skills exploit Xuanwu’s Fire weakness, while Rakunda helps lower its high defense.

Xuanwu uses Ice-based attacks, so ensure your party members can resist or block Ice attacks. Once defeated, you receive Xuanwu’s Essence.

Baihu Location

A tiger hiding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, head to the Nagatacho Leyline Fount. From there, head up the sand dune to the Southwest to find Baihu. On the map, he’s right below a hole.

Defeat Baihu

Charmed, I’m sure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level: 43

43 Weakness: Force

Baihu is a level 43 boss weak to Force-type attacks and Confuse. This boss deals high Physical damage, has Agility buffs, and uses Electric-type attacks.

To counter Baihu, bring Demons that block or resist Electric attacks and have Force-type moves. I had my Nahobino inherit Physical Resistant attributes through Essence Fusion for this boss battle. Debuffs for Attack and Agility will make the fight more manageable. When you defeat Baihu, you receive Baihu’s Essence.

Zhuque Location

Long way from home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Zhuque, warp to the Tokyo Tower Leyline Fount. From there, hug the wall to the left and continue down the path. Jump up the red climbable clock and stick to the left to run into the third god in The Gold Dragon’s Arrival in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Defeat Zhuque

A peacock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level: 43

43 Weakness: Ice

Zhuque is a level 43 boss that blocks Fire and is weak to Ice and Charm. Zhuque boasts high Fire stats, so bring Demons that can block or resist Fire damage.

Zhuque can also cast Masukunda to raise its evasion and accuracy and Dekunda to remove debuffs. To counter Masukunda, bring a Demon that can use debuffs, but don’t overinvest in debuffing as Dekunda can nullify your efforts. Defeat Zhuque to receive Zhuque’s Essence.

Qing Long Location

You’re too far away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, head to the Hamamatsucho Leyline Fount. From there, head East on the map to find Qing Long in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, near the ruins of a building. If he’s flying far away, just wait until he comes closer.

Defeat Qing Long

Last challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level: 45

45 Weakness: Electric

Qing Long is a level 45 boss weak to Electric-type attacks, but it blocks Force and resists Ice attacks. Qing Long’s attacks hit hard, so bring Demons that block or absorb Ice attacks.

Plus, Qing Long is susceptible to debuffs, which you can use to your advantage. Defeat Qing Long to receive Qing Long’s Essence.

Rewards for completing The Gold Dragon’s Arrival

When you complete The Gold Dragon’s Arrival in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you receive one Dragon Talisman and 30000 EXP.

Completing this quest automatically triggers The Benevolent One, a follow-up quest where you must defeat Huang Long himself to unlock his Special Fusion. Although you’re invited to tackle this quest immediately, I suggest you wait until you’re at least level 70 before attempting this formidable challenge.

