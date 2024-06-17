SMT V Vengeance – Should you eat the Golden Apple in A Goddess Stolen?

Though Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance is a fairly long game, you might have to play it twice to see all the possible outcomes. After all, it seems like every side quest throws a tough choice your way.

In A Goddess Stolen, one of Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance‘s side quests, you’re confronted with a straightforward task: Defeat Loki. Though it isn’t easy, the battle is a matter of strategy and skill. The uncertainty comes after the battle, when you spot a shiny Golden Apple that beckons you to eat it. In this guide, I’ll tell you everything you need to know about A Goddess Stolen in SMT V Vengeance.

How to start A Goddess Stolen in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Start here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head southwest from the Fairy Village Leyline Fount where you previously encountered the goddess Idun. Though she won’t be there, you will find Jack Frost with a subquest icon. Talk to him to receive the quest to find Loki and rescue Idun.

How to complete A Goddess Stolen in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

To complete A Goddess Stolen in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, find and defeat Loki, then decide whether you want to eat the Golden Apple. When you’re done, report to Jack Frost to complete the quest. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Loki location

Find the opponent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loki’s last known location will be marked on your map. Head towards the location of the third Golden Apple. Follow these steps to reach it:

Go down a corridor infested with Basilisks. Climb up the red Climbing Block. Move past Eligor’s enemies up the slope to your left. Climb another block and turn left to reach the train tracks guarded by more Nekomata. Follow the tracks to the end until you see the tree where the Apple was. Look down to find another set of train tracks. Jump down and head straight until you find a small cave opening. Aogami notifies you about a Demon’s presence as you approach.

How to beat Loki

Good luck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Loki is weak to Light, so bring Demons with Hama or Hamaon to beat him in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Loki uses Fire, Ice, Electric, and Force. It’s tough to find demons resistant to all these elements, so opt for those only weak to Light/Dark if possible. If you’re a physical attacker, use Essence Fusion to inherit the White Dracostrike for the Nahobino. I went into battle with Matador, Hell Biker, and Daisoujou.

Make sure to bring Amrita Sodas or Patra to cure Confusion. Light Shards are useful backup options, but Ice Dampeners are a must since Loki’s Mabufula can hit hard.

Should you eat the Golden Apple in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

After defeating Loki, it’s time to decide whether to eat the Golden Apple or not. Regardless of your decision, Idun will be freed, and the storyline will proceed the same way. This does not affect any of the alignment choices.

Return to Jack Frost after freeing Idun. As a reward, you unlock the recipe to fuse Megami Idun and receive two Small Glory Crystals.

