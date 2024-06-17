How to catch Turbo Granny in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

I won’t deny Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance‘s Demons can be scary, but Turbo Granny is terrifying.

Atlus doesn’t shy away from turning their most haunting Demon into the star of a side quest. That’s why Turbo Granny takes the spotlight in Supersonic Racing. You won’t be picking sides between Chaos and Law and Mandrake Roots in this side quest. Instead, you’ll engage in a fierce chase against Tokyo’s fastest grandma. In this guide, I’ll help you catch Turbo Granny so you can complete Supersonic Racing in SMT V Vengeance.

How to start Supersonic Racing in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Just west of Takanawa Tunnel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Supersonic Racing side quest in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, speak with the Reporter in Tokyo (the real one) and agree to help him take a picture of the Supersonic Lady with their Instant Camera.

How to complete Supersonic Racing in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

To complete Supersonic Racing in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you must catch Turbo Granny three times.

Because Turbo Granny is faster than you, memorize her route and stand in her way. Press the action button (X on a controller) to get her attention when she walks by you. When you’ve done this three times, she engages you in battle.

How to stop Turbo Granny for the first time

First location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stand north of the Reporter’s location and southwest of Jozoi to stop Turbo Granny for the first time in SMT V Vengeance. I’d love to tell you this is the end of the quest, but this Supersonic Lady is committed to the race and won’t stop, not even for a quick picture.

How to stop Turbo Granny for the second time

Second location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you stop Turbo Granny for the first time, she changes her route and begins to run even faster. To catch Turbo Granny for the second time in Supersonic Racing, stand on the street next to the east exit of Shinagawa. Stop her by pressing the action button once more when she passes by. Regardless of your answer, Turbo Granny keeps running.

How to stop Turbo Granny for the third time

Come at me, granny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turbo Granny has fooled you twice now, and Aogami decides it’s time to take matters into his own hands. Intercept Turbo Granny once more in the short street just south of where you were standing. When you do, brace for battle.

How to beat Turbo Granny in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turbo Granny is a level 24 Demon who’s resistant to Physical and Dark damage. She resists Fire, Ice, Zio, and Force, so just stick to those two elements.

Assemble Fire and Dark-skilled Demons for the offensive to defeat Turbo Granny. Having a saboteur to take care of her evasive and resistance buffs also helps. Some of SMT V’s Special Fusions work great in this boss battle.

