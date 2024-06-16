How to get Mandrake Roots in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

As you journey through each Ward in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, the Demons around you get stronger and stronger.

At first in Minato Ward, you’d just bump into Slimes, Pretas, and Mandrakes. But then, Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance throws a surprise your way: Sandman, Eligor, and Ippon-Datara decide to crash the party in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. So, you and your Demons have to step up your game. In Root of the Problem, Silky has a simple task for you: Take out weak Mandrakes to get Mandrake Roots. The catch is those cute, low-leveled Mandrakes are hunted by the way stronger Narcissus. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find Mandrake Roots in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

How to start The Root of the Problem in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

A friend in need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start this quest, speak with Silky near the Fairy Village Leyline Fount. You can’t accept this quest until you complete the A Golden Opportunity’s main quest in Fairy Village.

How to complete The Root of the Problem in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Would you please just leave her alone? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Root of the Problem in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, speak with Silky and defeat enough Mandrake enemies to get eight Mandrake Roots.

Mandrake Root locations

You’ve already faced Mandrakes in SMT V Vengeance. They are one of the first Demons you run into in Minato Ward. That said, you don’t need to fast travel there to complete the Root of the Problem.

You can find Mandrake creatures near the area where you accept this quest, north of the Fairy Village. No, they weren’t here before, but they just decided to spawn so you can conveniently complete your quest. Here, you must defeat eight Mandrakes.

How to defeat Mandrake and Narcissus

Got you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mandrakes are low-level enemies and weak to Fire, making them easy to defeat. That said, as Silky warned, you’re not the only one looking for Mandrakes. As you gather Mandrake Roots, you’ll also come across Narcissus enemies in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. These opponents are a bit tougher but share the same Fire weakness as Mandrakes. Be careful, as Narcissus can cast Force magic, which can be tricky if you’re unprepared.

Once you’ve collected all eight Mandrake Roots, return to Silky in the Fairy Village to report your success.

Rewards for completing The Root of the Problem in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

After you report to Silky, she rewards you with a Fairy Talisman and 6000 EXP for completing The Root of the Problem.

Though you can’t recruit Narcissus during these encounters, you can either fuse them or recruit them in the next area of the game.

