Should you tell the truth to Yuzuru or stay silent in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has several points in the story where you have to make decisions to progress through the plot. One of the more important decisions in the game is encountered after defeating Lahmu and talking to Yuzuru with Ichiro. Here’s how you should approach it.

Should you tell Yuzuru the truth in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance?

Lahmu is a formidable boss at this stage of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and will require some finesse to defeat. Once you overcome this hurdle, you will encounter Yuzuru and Ichiro, who approach you to ask about what just took place. This is where you are provided two different options to choose from.

If you haven’t reached this point in the story yet, you might want to beware of spoilers below.

Make the right choice for your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Essentially, since Lahmu fully possessed Sahori and split the Nahobino, your character is at death’s door. Shortly after, Tao receives a fatal blow as well. However, Tao’s other self awakens, temporarily reviving her and returning the Nahobino to full strength before seemingly perishing. This heroic act enables the Nahobino to kill Lahmu and the possessed Sahori as well.

When Yuzuru and Ichiro arrive, the former asks you about what happend. This is where you can choose to tell them the truth or stay silent and say nothing at all. Regardless of the choice you make, the outcome is the same and only truly affects your alignment as the Nahobino, along with the choice of dialogue you get.

Getting to this point is no easy feat, however, and you will need to know how to defeat Lahmu.

Defeating Lahmu in battle

Not a face you want to encounter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After returning to Tokyo from your first excursion in the Netherworld through the Minato region, play through the story until you get notified about an attack on the Jozoji Temple. Upon reaching here and defeating a few waves of enemies, you will face the main threat of the attack: Lahmu. This initial battle isn’t too difficult, and he will escape to find his other half.

Once he finds the Sahori he is looking for, Lahmu will take her to the next major area of the Netherworld. This is where you battle Lahmu through three different phases. The first two are weak to Force and Light, while the last phase is weak to Fire. The battle will be long, so stay strong and push through it.

In the Canon of Vengeance storyline, the battles play out differently, but his weaknesses are still the same. With Tao and Yoko in your active party, you can strategize to hit Lahmu’s weaknesses more effectively.

