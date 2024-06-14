What is the protagonist’s name in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

In the opening cutscene of Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you’re faced with the toughest decision of them all: What will be the name of your protagonist character?

Diehard Shin Megami Tensei V fans may recall the man behind half of the Nahobino has an official name, but there is little documentation to back this fact. No in-game menu or promotional material actually tells you what the protagonist’s name is, despite you remembering he had one. If you don’t feel like giving your Nahobino a random name, here’s a guide to remember what his real name was and where this name is from.

What’s the Protagonist’s Name in Shin Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

The man behind the Nahobino. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, the protagonist is a character known as the Nahobino. This unique character is a fusion of a high school student from Tokyo named Kei Amemura (thanks to a localization debug) and a mysterious being called Aogami.

Who is the Nahobino?

The Nahobino is your avatar, a third-year student from Jouin High School who gets transported to the desolate world of Da’at. In this strange world, he merges with Aogami, a powerful entity, creating the Nahobino. This fusion grants the protagonist extraordinary abilities to combat the demonic forces threatening Da’at and the real world.

The Nahobino’s “real name”

Interestingly, the protagonist’s real name isn’t officially provided in the game anywhere. Instead, players are given the freedom to name their character. That said, due to a localization debug in the original game, the name Kei Amemura has become widely recognized among fans. This unofficial name has stuck for a while now too, making Kei Amemura a popular choice for players who want to stick to the lore in their new playthroughs.

While the game allows for personalization, meaning you can name your character anything from your real name to Bruce Willis, many fans have embraced the name Kei Amemura due to its accidentally charming origin.

