Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
yoko hiromine shin megami tensei v vengeance
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Shin Megami Tensei

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance players can’t stop making fun of Yoko

Did you know that cars kill people?
Image of Nickolas Davis
Nickolas Davis
|
Published: Jun 19, 2024 07:47 am

Yoko Hiromine is the new character who dramatically changes the story of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance if you choose the Canon of Vengeance path. Her philosophy is questionable, though, and players keep poking fun at it.

Recommended Videos

Yoko plays a thematic counterpoint to Tao; she prefers chaos over order because she sees order as maintaining a status quo in which many people suffer. The philosophical struggle between chaos and order defines the Shin Megami Tensei series, and many SMT games present solid arguments for and against both sides. There’s nothing inherently wrong with this, but the way Yoko approaches speaking her mind has made her the center of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance memes.

thank you yoko hiromine
byu/egorrikone inMegaten

Early on in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Yoko responds to Amanozako’s curiosity about cars by detailing that they should never have existed because millions of people died in them. Some players agree with her, saying “She’s right. A bit extreme, but she’s right,” while another commenter sarcastically calls her the “Least unhinged chaos rep.”

You know she had to do it to em
by inMegaten

Her “anti-car” monologue immediately draws comparisons to Takaya in Persona 3 Reload, who has a similar moment where he asks the protagonist why he fights Shadows when 5,000 people die in car wrecks every year in Japan. One commenter says, “Persona has Takaya, SMT has Yoko. Metaphor: ReFantazio needs a car-hating character, and the trilogy will be complete.”

She’s just being practical
byu/ArroganTiger inMegaten

There are other parts of the game when Yoko’s response to everyday issues feels a bit extreme, like her opinion that everyone in the protagonist’s school who bullies others should be executed. If nothing else, she embodies her role as the “Chaos rep” in a way that really lives up to the name.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nickolas Davis
Nickolas Davis
Freelance writer at Dot Esports. Covering all topics gaming, travel, politics, and music-related since 2021. Also occasionally writes music and fiction under the pen name Saz. Published in Madness Heart Press, The Chamber Magazine, and The NoSleep Podcast.