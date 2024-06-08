Persona 3 Reload’s The Answer Expansion DLC gets a release date with a new trailer

Persona 3 Reload‘s Expansion Pass has been steadily receiving content for some time now since the game’s release earlier this year. Now, Atlus has announced that the third wave for the DLC, the highly anticipated Episode Aigis: The Answer, will launch in September.

Atlus released a new trailer on Friday, June 7, announcing that the Persona 3 Reload story DLC expansion Episode Aigis: The Answer will launch on Sep. 10. The trailer shows an extremely short piece of gameplay footage with Aigis and her sister Metis in action.

The expansion will follow the playable character Aigis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Answer expansion launched as the epilogue of Persona 3 FES, which launched in 2007. Episode Aigis: The Answer is a remake of The Answer, which takes place shortly after the events of the game’s story and follows several characters from the base game. As such, the epilogue sports massive spoilers for the main story as it reveals the fate of several characters. Moreover, the expansion’s remake will feature new content and significant changes, including new Theurgies and field actions for Aigis.

The Persona 3 Reload Expansion features three waves of content. The first wave launched on March 12 and consisted of the Persona 5 Royal EX and Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Sets, featuring several fan-favorite background songs. The second wave launched on May 31, bringing along the Velvet Room costume set and background music set, which has several versions of the theme song ‘Battle Hymn of the Soul’ from the Persona Dancing rhythm game spinoff games.

Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis: The Answer will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. The entire expansion pass will also be available for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

