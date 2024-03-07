Category:
Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass release date: When does the DLC release?

Must you wait for the next full moon?
Michael Beckwith
Published: Mar 7, 2024 07:08 am
Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis DLC Metis holding her weapon
Image via Atlus

Your Persona 3 Reload journey is far from over, as Atlus has confirmed an expansion pass is on its way, which adds three waves of DLC.

It was already widely assumed Atlus had DLC in the pipeline for Persona 3 Reload, considering the base game lacked content from Persona 3 FES, the original re-release from 2007. The highlight of the expansion pass is easily the Episode Aigis -The Answer- story content, but you can also look forward to new costumes and background music.

Since you’re no doubt eager to know when all this new content will become available, let’s quickly run down when you can purchase the expansion pass and when each of its waves launches.

When is the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass coming out?

Main Protagonist and Aigis are looking at each other
Or you could wait for the inevitable complete edition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Atlus has said the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass is available starting March 12. Certain Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also download it for free on the same day.

The expansion pass consists of three waves of content spread out throughout 2024. The first wave, which adds fan favorite background tracks from Persona 4 and Persona 5comes out on March 12, so you get access to it immediately upon buying the expansion pass.

Wave two, which adds Velvet Room themed costumes and a bunch of music tracks from the Persona Dancing rhythm game spin-offs, arrives a couple months afterwards in May. We’ll update this article once an exact date is shared.

The third and final wave, which only consists of Episode Aigisisn’t arriving until September. Again, this article will be updated once Atlus confirms an exact date. While there’s currently no mention of you needing to complete the main story in Persona 3 Reload to access Episode Aigisit’s highly recommended you do so anywayEpisode Aigis is an epilogue, so its very premise will spoil Reload‘s ending.

Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.