For that, we need to look at previous Persona games.

Persona 3 Reload is scheduled for release on Feb. 2, 2024. While this is a complete remake of the original Persona 3 game, which came out in 2006, it’s hardly the first time it’s been re-released.

What is Persona 3 FES?

While the original Persona 3 came out in 2006, players were treated with the upgraded version of the game, Persona 3 FES, in 2009. This version added many new features to the game, including new story elements, animated cutscenes, and even an extra mode at the end called “The Answer.”

Most fans who have played different versions of Persona 3 (including Persona 3 Portable) consider Persona 3 FES the best version.

Will Persona 3 Reload include FES content?

The short answer is no. According to the interview with the developers on Personacentral, they are remaking the original 2006 game without any additional content that came with later versions.

So, while the game will have the visual upgrade, the gameplay will remain unchanged from the original Persona 3 version when it launches.

But if we take a quick look at Persona games in the past, we’ll likely still see both FES and Persona 3 Portable content later down the line.

Will there be a definitive edition of Persona 3 Reload?

Wait, this isn’t the full version of Persona 3? Image via Atuls

There’s a high chance that Persona 3 Reload will get additional DLC and an upgraded version sometime after launch.

What makes us say this? Simple, look at the past few Persona games.

As we mentioned, Persona 3 FES came out on PlayStation 2 only a few years after Persona 3.

Persona 4 was a decent game when it came out in 2009 but received an upgraded version for PlayStation Vita (Persona 4 Golden), which was later ported to almost all modern consoles.

Persona 5 came out originally on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, only to later receive a plethora of DLC, an Ultimate Edition (with all DLC), and even an all-new Royal edition with even more content and gameplay elements.

So, as you can tell, Atlus is no stranger to releasing games and adding additional features later, whether through DLC or completely new versions of the same game.

In short, if you want to play the FES or the PlayStation Portable content in Persona 3 Reload, it may be worth waiting for the definitive version of the game.