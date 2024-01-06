Persona 3 Reload countdown: Exact start time and release date

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of 2006’s Persona 3, and is due to release in February. If you want to know the exact time you’ll be able to start playing, you’re in the right place.

In Reload, nostalgic fans will explore the old Persona 3 universe with a modernized combat style and updated graphics. You can already view the game page on digital storefronts and can even preload it while waiting for the official release, but if you want to be ready to play as soon the game goes live, you need to know the precise hour of launch.

Here is the exact time and date Persona 3 Reload releases.

When does Persona 3 Reload release?

The wait is almost over. Image via SEGA

Persona 3 Reload is set to officially release worldwide on Feb. 2, 2024. That said, that the actual release time might not be the same in your country if the game goes live in every region simultaneously.

The developer hasn’t revealed the precise release launch hour for Persona 3 Reload, so this is purely speculation. The game is likely to become available on Feb. 2 at midnight in Japan, or whatever the equivalent time in your region is. This was the case for the previous game in the series, Persona 5 Tactica, which released on Nov. 13, and we think it’ll be the same for Persona 3 Reload.

This means players in North America will be able to play the game starting from the morning of Feb. 1. If Persona 3 Reloaded has a local release at midnight in Japan, you’ll be able to play Persona 3 Reload at 9am CT.

This article will be updated if the developer reveals the precise release time of the game.