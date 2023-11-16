Persona fans rejoice: Sega is releasing 2 games and possibly a movie in 2024

Persona fans are gearing up for some new announcements.

2024 looks to be another great year for the Persona franchise. In an interview on Nov. 15, Sega’s COO Shuji Utsumi said Persona will be getting a new, previously unannounced title next year and potentially a movie adaptation.

Utsumi confirmed to CNBC that two titles are slated for release in 2024, which includes an unannounced title.

We already know that two huge RPGs from Atlus will be releasing next year, including Persona 3 Reload and the Persona-inspired title Metaphor: ReFantazio, which is already a stacked lineup for the company. But the announcement of another Persona project will make this one of the busiest periods in Atlus’ 37-year-long history.

When discussing the expansiveness of Sega’s properties, Utsumi excitedly shared potential plans for the Persona and Yakuza series, including crossover opportunities in other games, mobile spinoffs, and movies following the success of Sonic 1 and 2.

On the subject of movies, Utsumi said “Sega is looking to translate that success (of the Sonic movies) into other game adaptations,” which sounds promising. No further details on upcoming movies were revealed, but the success of Sonic’s crossover with Roblox was mentioned multiple times in the interview, which Sega wants to recreate with Persona in some way.