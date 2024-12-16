Sonic 3’s movie post-credit scene leaks, showcasing 2 fan-favorite characters

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is only a few days away from launching in cinemas worldwide, but that hasn’t stopped what appears to be the movie’s post-credit scene from being showcased online in an apparent leak.

Recommended Videos

The scene, posted on 4chan and Reddit, appears to happen at the end of the movie. It introduces two big Sonic characters to the movieverse for the first time and seems to set the story for future movie installments.

Like most leaks, this should be taken with a pinch of salt until SEGA confirms it or the film officially launches on Dec. 20, 2024.

In the scene leaked by 4chan, Sonic gets confronted by Metal Sonic. The leaked scene lacks volume, so it’s hard to tell what is going on, but multiple Metal Sonics appear, surround Sonic, and begin to attack him all at once.

When Sonic appears overwhelmed, we see a clouded figure with a hammer taking out all the Metal Sonics. The camera pans to the hooded figure, who reveals herself as Amy Rose, wielding her Piko Piko Hammer. The scene cuts to black, indicating the end of the post-credits scene.

The scene doesn’t offer much but could set up many potential storylines in the Sonic universe. The most obvious that comes to mind is the Sonic CD story, where Metal Sonic and Amy Rose make their first appearances.

Amy Rose’s distinct look could suggest an alternative interpretation. It does give off “I’m here from the future” vibes, potentially revealing these two characters as a diversion for a wider and more different plot.

Either way, since the movie has yet to be released, we must be cautious about this supposed leak until we see it in cinemas ourselves. It looks real, but it could also be an excellent fan-made movie with nothing to do with the story. We don’t have long to wait, though, as the film is set to release in a few short days.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy