Sonic x Shadow Generations release countdown: Exact start time and date

Sonic x Shadow Generations is the upcoming Sonic title featuring the thrilling adventures of Shadow and his nemesis, Black Doom. Thanks to the 2024 Summer Games Fest reveal on June 7, it now has an official release date.

So, if you want to enjoy Shadow’s new abilities and travel through space and time, mark your calendars for this release date.

Sonic x Shadow Generations release date and start time

Are you ready for Shadow and Black Doom’s ultimate showdown? Image via PlayStation

Sonic x Shadow Generations will launch on Friday, Oct. 25. However, the exact time the developers will set it live has yet to be revealed. We’ll update this article once that has been locked in behind the scenes.

Although there’s no official release time, we’ve set the timer for 12am CT on Oct. 25, as games typically launch at midnight on the day of release.

If you preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, or on PC via the Epic Games Store or Steam, you can get Sonic x Shadow Generations three days early. This means those who have preordered the Deluxe Edition will get access on Tuesday, Oct. 22, likely at 12am CT.

Here’s the countdown timer for Deluxe Digital Edition early access.

This early access is not available for those playing Sonic x Shadow Generations on Nintendo Switch. So, if you love Sonic games and want to get in early, you must preorder on PC via Steam or the Epic Store or on PlayStation or Xbox.

So, if you’re excited to experience a new Sonic title, this is everything you need to know about the exact release date and time for Sonic x Shadow Generations.

