Category:
Sonic

Is Shadow the Hedgehog Remastered a part of Sonic X Shadow Generations?

Guns blazing?
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 07:40 pm
Shadow Hedgehog
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sonic X Shadow Generations is the next Sonic title coming from SEGA that seems to hint at the return of a fan-favorite retro game many thought long forgotten.

The game is a remaster of Sonic Generations, which was released for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and more in November 2011, while also splicing together what appears to be a Shadow the Hedgehog remaster at first glance—until you dig deep enough.

Are we getting a Shadow the Hedgehog remastered in Sonic X Shadow Generations?

No, we are not getting a Shadow the Hedgehog remaster. At least that’s how it appears. While some of the gameplay and characters shown in the Jan. 31 State of Play event looked like the PS2 classic, the gameplay shown off was not a remaster at all but a brand new game entirely.

This comes from SEGA PR, who says you can play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign exclusive to the Sonic x Shadow Generations game coming sometime later this year on an unannounced date. The collection is also expected to include a full remaster of the original Sonic Generations title.

Honestly, this should come as no surprise for Sonic fans. When the gameplay was shown off there wasn’t a single gun shown, which is a dead giveaway. This may instead be a spiritual successor to the original, or potentially a sequel of sorts.

For now, we will need to wait until Autumn 2024 to find out exactly what this new Shadow adventure is.

