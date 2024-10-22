Forgot password
Sonic

All Green Hill Zone Chao locations in Sonic x Shadow Generations

Want every Chao location in Green Hill Zone? Look no further.
Adam Newell
Published: Oct 22, 2024 05:13 am

Chao is a new collectible in Sonic x Shadow Generations that offers a new way of looking at levels you might have completed in the original game.

Each level has six Chao to find, split between Act 1 and Act 2, and unlocking them gives you special bonuses in your collector’s menu in the primary stage select screen. Green Hill Zone is the first stage you drop into, and while some of the Chao are easy to find to help you acknowledge their existence, there are some that you can easily miss if you’re going too fast.

All Green Hill Zone Act 1 Chao locations

Chao 1

classic sonci at the staarrt of green hill zone beside some enemies
Let’s begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Chao in the Green Hill zone is easy to find; it’s hidden under a rock at the beginning of the stage as soon as you head right. As long as you break the rock, you can’t miss it.

Chao 2 and 3

clasic sonic spindashes down a long spiral road
Spinning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Both Chao 2 and Chao 3 are close to each other. When you get to the part in the level where you drop down a spinning platform, you’ll head towards a spring that’ll send you launching into the air.

classic sonic besides a chao thats hidden beside a red srping
Just missed it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blink, and you’ll miss it, as the Chao is on the ledge next to the red spring that you automatically hit. You’ll need to wait until you reach the top of the column and then drop back down to grab it.

sonic on a ledge he must hit an enemy to climb up
Perilous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for Chao 3, go up the springs again and land carefully on a small platform, ensuring you don’t fall off to the right. There is a lone enemy here beside a high-up yellow spring you must land on and jump across to reach a higher level. If you miss it, you’ll need to restart the level again and return to this part.

sonic on the top of a platform beside a rock that has a chao hidden inside of it
One last rock to destroy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you are up on the platform, keep going until you come across a rock. Destroy it, and the third and final Chao will be hiding inside.

All Green Hill Zone Act 2 Chao locations

Chao 1

sonic spindashing towards a couple of rocks in green hill zone underground
Beginning again Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Chao in Act 2 is right at the start of the level. There is a section underground with two rocks; the Chao is hidden underneath the furthest rock.

Chao 2

sonic attacking two bees that'll give him a boost
Look out for two bees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After escaping the large red fish, Sonic enters a side-scrolling section of the level. Near the end, you’ll come across two bee enemies you can hit to get up to the platform faster.

a white chao hides beneath a red spring as sonic falls to collect it
Out of sight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep going right after the Bees, and eventually, you’ll come across a section with a few yellow platforms and a red spring on a box that takes you to the end of the side-scrolling section. The Chao is underneath it—you can easily miss it if running too fast.

Chao 3

sonic is in the air looking at a wooden bridge with a spiral track behind it
Destroy it! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final Chao is located near the end of the level. While running towards the end goal, you’ll come across a wooden bridge with a spiral that’ll take you down a narrow path to the end. Instead of going down the path, stand on the bridge and do a ground pound to break it to find a hidden part of the level that not many people know.

sonic is running underground towards a black chao infront of a bunch of rings after breaking abridge
Here all along. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you fall, go forward, and the final Chao comes into view almost immediately before a selection of rings, completing Green Hill’s Chao collection task.

twitter