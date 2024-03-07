Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass price: Is it free?

During Xbox’s Partner Showcase on Mar. 6, Atlus announced Persona 3 Reload is getting an Expansion Pass. Since the Expansion Pass will feature content included in previous versions of Persona 3, you might wonder if it will be free.

Will the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass be free?

It says “sold separately” in the asterisk section at the bottom. Image via Atlus

No, the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass isn’t free. It is sold separately for $34,99, and players must own the base game to play the expansion.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to the Expansion Pass from day one, so if you are already paying for Game Pass, you don’t need to pay anything extra.

What is included in the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass?

The Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass include three waves of DLC content. The first two waves feature new background music during fights and exploration, while the second wave features a new costume set.

The third wave, scheduled for release in September 2024, includes the much anticipated Episode Aigis, which continues the story of Aigis after the events in the base game.

There has been no mention of a female protagonist DLC, which was added in Persona 3 Portable, so it’s safe to assume that this won’t be the last Expansion Pass for Persona 3 Reload.

My advice: Unless you really want to play Episode Aigis as soon as it comes out, do yourself a favor and wait until Atlus inevitably releases a Royal version of Persona 3 Reload that includes all additional content. While Episode Aigis is a lot of fun, it should have been in the base game, and the background music and costumes don’t really justify the price of $34,99.