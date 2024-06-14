Should you take the girl’s hand in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

The decision of whether to take the girl’s hand in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance’s opening shapes the entire story you’re about to play. Whether you’re new to the game or have played the original, you should take her hand. Here’s why.

Take her hand vs. Don’t take her hand in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Will you reach for her? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should take the girl’s hand to start the new story in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. This version, also called Canon of Vengeance, has new content not in the original 2021 game, especially after the midpoint. The early game will feel the same no matter what you choose. If you don’t take her hand, you’ll play the original story, Canon of Creation, which makes Vengeance just a remake without new content.

I suggest taking the girl’s hand and playing Canon of Vengeance whether you’re new or returning. New players get a better version with more to offer, while veterans get new content for a fresh experience. Only say no to the girl’s hand if you’re on a second playthrough. Then, try Hard difficulty to make the early game, which is the same for both choices, more exciting.

This choice makes Vengeance a two-in-one game, giving you a new story and the original 2021 game. With multiple save slots, you can play both at the same time if you want.

The decision seems final when the game first presents it, but it’s not until you confirm your choice. No matter what you pick, the game explains what taking the girl’s hand means and lets you change your mind if you don’t like it. The cutscene then plays again, and you can decide once more.

After you confirm, you can’t change it for that playthrough. You need to start a new save if you want to choose a different Canon.

