Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance is packed with side content, from hidden treasures to intricate quests like A Goddess in Training. Your task list will fill up fast, and it can be a bit overwhelming.

Side quests in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance are perfect for snagging exclusive Demons. One of the earliest Demons you can get is Artemis through the A Goddess in Training quest. However, don’t be fooled by its early availability—this legendary Demon won’t come easy. In this guide, I’ll show you how to start and complete A Goddess in Training in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

How to start A Goddess in Training in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

You’ve got something for me? Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Goddess in Training is a DLC quest in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. Whereas this DLC was an extra purchase in the original SMT V, it’s included in the Vengeance version of the game, so you don’t need to take any additional steps to get this content.

After you’ve cleared the first act of the game and left Minato Ward, head to the exit of the Diet Building and talk to the Female Scientist to offer your help. Next, speak with the male researcher, who’s called Researcher C, on the staircase to officially accept the quest.

How to complete A Goddess in Training in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Tough cookie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete a Goddess in Training in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you must meet Artemis in Tokyo Tower, defeat Quetzalcoatl, and accept Artemis’s challenge to battle her. When she’s defeated, she joins your party and you can report to the Bethel Researcher.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

How to beat Quetzalcoatl

Quetzalcoatl uses Force attacks and Fire attacks to deal damage. This is Zanma and Maragion, which deals party-wide damage.

To counter Quetzalcoatl, bring a party of Demons resistant to these elements to mitigate damage. Quetzalcoatl’s weakness is Electric, so your offensive Demons must have Zio or stronger variations equipped.

How to beat Artemis

Barely alive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get back to Artemis, she challenges you to an encounter. Should you emerge victorious, she joins your party in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Artemis is a formidable enemy with heavy hits, strong debuffs, ailments, and extensive AoE damage. Plus, she is immune to Ice and Electricity. Here’s a solid strategy to beat her

Assemble a team that can endure her heavy attacks. Focus on durability and resilience.

While she is immune to Ice and Electricity, you can exploit her Fire weakness with Agi or stronger skills.

Use debuffs like Tarunda to weaken her and outlast her powerful attacks.

Rewards for completing A Goddess in Training in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

For completing A Goddess in Training in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you’re rewarded with five Vitality Balm, 18000 EXP, and an Artemis to add to your party.

