defeating a demon in SMT V
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Shin Megami Tensei

How to get more Demon Stocks in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Gotta have them all.
Cande Maldonado
Published: Jun 14, 2024 12:32 am

Unfortunately, you don’t have an infinite supply of Poké Balls to store all your demon companions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

After a few hours of play, your demon lineup in SMT V Vengeance starts resembling a Slime, Pixie, and Preta parade. Not that you mind these low-level misfits, but when a mandragora-esque Onmoraki pops up, you simply can’t resist. Luckily, if you’re hesitant to bid farewell to any demon, there’s a way to snag more slots.

The catch here is you must conquer a challenge first. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock more demon slots in SMT V Vengeance.

How to get more demon slots in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

all divine garrison miracles in SMT V
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock more demon slots in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, unlock Divine Garrison Miracles and purchase them in the World of Shadows in exchange for Glory. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

  1. Find a Leyline Fount or use a Return Pillar to head to the one you last used.
  2. Enter the World of Shadows, where you can manipulate all things related to Demons and their skills. Don’t forget, you’re a demon too!
  3. In the World of Shadows, select Apotheosis, then Learn Miracles.
  4. Under the Awakening tab, which should be the third, look for the Divine Garrison Miracle. In exchange for some Glory, you can learn the Divine Garrison miracle and add one demon slot to your inventory in SMT V Vengeance.
  5. The higher the Divine Garrison level, the more demon slots you unlock, but that also requires more Glory. Keep up your hunt for Mimans and find Large Glory Crystals in the Overworld to get more Glory.

How to learn Divine Garrison in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

defeating an abscess in SMT V
Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you purchase the first Divine Garrison Miracle, you must unlock Divine Garrison II to get more demon slots in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

To learn more Miracles, you must clear Abscesses in the Overworld. These are the demon wave challenges orchestrated by those red snake-looking fiends, which you can find on the map by following the pink markers.

There are four to seven Abscesses in each Ward of the Overworld, which nets you nine Divine Garrison Miracles in total.

Once unlocked, purchase each Miracle in the Leyline Fount in exchange for Glory.

Miracle NameEffectPrice
Divine GarrisonIncreases demon stock by one10 Glory
Divine Garrison IIIncreases demon stock by one20 Glory
Divine Garrison IIIIncreases demon stock by two50 Glory
Divine Garrison IVIncreases demon stock by two65 Glory
Divine Garrison VIncreases demon stock by two80 Glory
Divine Garrison VIIncreases demon stock by two90 Glory
Divine Garrison VIIIncreases demon stock by two100 Glory
Divine Garrison VIIIIncreases demon stock by three165 Glory
Divine Garrison IXIncreases demon stock by three200 Glory
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?
