How to get more Demon Stocks in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Unfortunately, you don’t have an infinite supply of Poké Balls to store all your demon companions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Recommended Videos

After a few hours of play, your demon lineup in SMT V Vengeance starts resembling a Slime, Pixie, and Preta parade. Not that you mind these low-level misfits, but when a mandragora-esque Onmoraki pops up, you simply can’t resist. Luckily, if you’re hesitant to bid farewell to any demon, there’s a way to snag more slots.

The catch here is you must conquer a challenge first. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock more demon slots in SMT V Vengeance.

How to get more demon slots in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Army of demons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock more demon slots in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, unlock Divine Garrison Miracles and purchase them in the World of Shadows in exchange for Glory. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Find a Leyline Fount or use a Return Pillar to head to the one you last used. Enter the World of Shadows, where you can manipulate all things related to Demons and their skills. Don’t forget, you’re a demon too! In the World of Shadows, select Apotheosis, then Learn Miracles. Under the Awakening tab, which should be the third, look for the Divine Garrison Miracle. In exchange for some Glory, you can learn the Divine Garrison miracle and add one demon slot to your inventory in SMT V Vengeance. The higher the Divine Garrison level, the more demon slots you unlock, but that also requires more Glory. Keep up your hunt for Mimans and find Large Glory Crystals in the Overworld to get more Glory.

How to learn Divine Garrison in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Defeat enemies to get more miracles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you purchase the first Divine Garrison Miracle, you must unlock Divine Garrison II to get more demon slots in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

To learn more Miracles, you must clear Abscesses in the Overworld. These are the demon wave challenges orchestrated by those red snake-looking fiends, which you can find on the map by following the pink markers.

There are four to seven Abscesses in each Ward of the Overworld, which nets you nine Divine Garrison Miracles in total.

Once unlocked, purchase each Miracle in the Leyline Fount in exchange for Glory.

Miracle Name Effect Price Divine Garrison Increases demon stock by one 10 Glory Divine Garrison II Increases demon stock by one 20 Glory Divine Garrison III Increases demon stock by two 50 Glory Divine Garrison IV Increases demon stock by two 65 Glory Divine Garrison V Increases demon stock by two 80 Glory Divine Garrison VI Increases demon stock by two 90 Glory Divine Garrison VII Increases demon stock by two 100 Glory Divine Garrison VIII Increases demon stock by three 165 Glory Divine Garrison IX Increases demon stock by three 200 Glory

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy