How to complete Those Seeking Sanctuary in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

All the Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance look stunning, especially as you advance through the game. That’s what makes choosing between Principality and Lilim in Those Seeking Sanctuary such a pain.

In Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you get to play recruiter for your demon army. You can either sweet-talk them, smash them together in Fusion, or bend over backward in side quests for the special ones. Each Ward has a Chaos-aligned and a Law-aligned demon whining for your help. Just like Leanan Sidhe and Apsaras in Minato Ward. Pick a side, and they’ll join your party, but you have to kill the other one. No pressure. Once a demon is dead, forget about them joining your party.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through Those Seeking Sanctuary (Lilim’s quest) and let you know if it’s even worth your time or if you should just go for Holding the Line (Principality’s quest) instead.

Should you choose Lilim or Principality in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

Choices, choices…

In my playthrough, I completed Lilim’s request and decided to fuse Principality later on in the game. She’s the best choice to assemble a team for future boss battles in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Lilim has powerful Electricity attacks, which makes her a great choice if you want an easier time against Fionn. Her skills can be crucial in future battles. To get a level 32 Lilim, complete Those Seeking Sanctuary.

That said, Principality Magatsuhi Skill, Sea of Stars, restores a medium amount of MP, which is extremely useful during long battles. If you’re looking for a healer, he’s the best choice for you. To get a level 32 Principality, complete Holding the Line.

How to start Those Seeking Sanctuary in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

What are you all doing down here?

You can find the group of Lilim hiding in a destroyed building west of the Shinagawa Pier Leyline Fount in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. One of the Lilim will be your quest-giver or Client, as SMT V calls them.

How to complete Those Seeking Sanctuary in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

The culprit.

In this quest, you help the Lilim move into Tokyo by eliminating the Principality on guard. You can choose to fulfill Lilim’s request, triggering a battle with two Principality enemies, or choose to talk to him, setting you down Principality’s quest path and failing this quest.

Don’t worry; even if you choose to side with Principality, Those Seeking Sanctuary will be marked as Completed, not Failed.

Principality location

In Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you can find Principality east of the Shinagawa Pier Leyline Fount, hiding between some shipping containers.

How to beat Principality

To beat Principality, assemble a team of Dark-skilled Demons. Principality is weak to all dark attacks, like Mudo. If you can use Essence Fusion to equip the Nahobino with Light resistances, you’re going to do great in this battle.

Rewards for completing Those Seeking Sanctuary

After defeating Principality, report back to Lilim to end the quest. She will give you a Dark Sutra and 4000 EXP. She also immediately joins your party.

How to start Holding the Line

Skip the battle.

This quest starts by choosing to side with Principality in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance when you encounter him east of the Shinagawa Pier Leyline Fount.

How to complete Holding the Line

Talk to Principality and accept his request to defeat the Lilims. Principality believes these Lilims shouldn’t roam Tokyo freely, given their Dark nature.

To complete this quest, engage in a battle with a whole party of six Lilims back where you first met them.

Beat Lilim

Lilim is weak to Ice in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. Use Demons with powerful Ice skills like Bufu. An AoE (Area of Effect) skill works great since you won’t be going up against one but six of them.

Don’t bring any Demons with an Electricity weakness, as Lilim frequently uses Lightning magic. In fact, if you can use Essence Fusion to inherit Electricity-resistant attributes, that’d be great. It won’t hurt to bring a healer, like the Special Fusion High Pixie, to keep an eye on your party’s health and mana.

Rewards for completing Holding the Line

After defeating the Lilim, report back to Principality. He will give you a Light Sutra and 4000 EXP. He also immediately joins your party.

