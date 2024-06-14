All Special Fusions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Fusing demons is a huge part of what makes Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance so special, but there’ll come a time when fusing regular demons won’t be enough. When that happens, it’s time to move on to special fusions.

In Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, some demons are so exclusive you can only snag them via Special Fusions. They’re off-limits to Dyad and Reverse Fusion, tucked away in their own category. These powerhouses don’t roam the wild; you’ll only face them in boss battles. With unlock requirements, level caps, and their own section, figuring out how to access Special Fusions can be pretty confusing. In this guide, I’ll show you every special fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance and how to unlock them.

How to unlock Special Fusions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

New special fusion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock special fusions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you must meet specific requirements like completing a specific side quest or defeating a particular boss. Here are a few examples:

Completing the side quests The Demon of the Spring unlocks Anahita , A Wish for a Fish unlocks King Frost , and The Succession of Ra unlocks Khonsu Ra .

, A Wish for a Fish unlocks , and The Succession of Ra unlocks . Defeating bosses such as Matador, Daisoujou, and Hell Biker unlocks their respective fusions. These demons used to be DLC exclusives in SMT V, but now they’re included in the base game of Vengeance.

unlocks their respective fusions. These demons used to be DLC exclusives in SMT V, but now they’re included in the base game of Vengeance. Getting key items from Special Screenings or treasure chests is necessary for some fusions.

Some special fusions are tied to the main story, and specifically, to the ending.

In some rare cases, just getting the parent demons is enough. If you get a Fairy Pixie, you unlock a Fairy High Pixie Special Fusion.

Though you may unlock a Fusion in your compendium early on, you can’t actually fuse it until you reach the required level cap. For the Fairy High Pixie, for example, you’ll have to wait until you’re level 18 before fusing it.

Once you reach the required level, head to the World of Shadows as usual, but select the Special Fusion option to create one of these special creatures.

Every Special Fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

More power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you can find a list of every Special Fusion demon in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, the required level, and the lesser demons you need to fuse.

Special Demon Name Level Recipe Fairy High Pixie 18 Pixie + Angel Matador 24 Ame no Uzume + Fortuna + Turdak Anahita 29 Naga + Nyami Nyami + Mermaid Fiend Daisoujou 30 Attis + Sudama + Kodama Tyrant King Frost 33 Jack Frost + Jack o’ Lantern + Berith Fiend Hell Biker 36 Kelpie + Andras + Angel Kunitsu Sukuna-Hikona 37 Koropokkuru + Azumi + Kaya-no-Hime Megami Artemis 37 Setanta + Cironnup + Makami + Bicorn Fiend Alice 40 Muu Shuwuu + Poltergeist + Bugs + Jack o’ Lantern Holy Hayataro 40 Inugami + Take-Minakata Megami Idun 42 Ame no Uzume + Hua Po + Parvati Fiend White Rider 43 Matador + Power + Eligor Night Black Frost 44 King Frost + Baphomet + Loa Fiend Red Rider 47 White Rider + Macabre + Valkyrie Vile Lahmu 48 Naga Raja + Forneus + Black Ooze Fiend Black Rider 52 Red Rider + Anzu + Dakini Drake Hydra 53 Yurlungur + Orthrus + Basilisk Fiend Pale Rider 57 Black Rider + Pazuzu + Pisaca Femme Cleopatra 61 Titania + Isis + Lamia + Narcissus Deity Khonsu 62 Chernobog + Isis + Anubis Lady Ishtar 62 Queen Medb + Loup-garou + Orobas + Ose Tyrant Surt 62 Hecatoncheires + Flauros + Valkyrie Fiend Mother Harlot 64 Pale Rider + Ishtar + Legion Megami Norn 67 Clotho + Lachesis + Atropos Genma Fionn mac Cumhaill 71 Cu Chulainn + Scathach + Baihu Fiend Trumpeter 73 Mother Harlot + Abaddon + Camael Drake Vasuki 74 Ananta + Yurlungur + Fafnir Tyrant Arioch 75 Seth + Cybele + Anzu Genma Amanozako 76 Kurama Tengu + Koppa Tengu + Nue + Kin-Ki Deity Odin 77 Thor + Valkyrie + Loki Deity Khonsu Ra 78 Khonsu + Horus + Mitra + Quetzalcoatl Dragon Huang Long 78 Zhuque + Qing Long + Xuanwu + Baihu Tyrant Mephisto 79 Sraosha + Orobas + Kaiwan + Belphegor Lady Nuwa 80 Huang Long + Arahabaki + Quetzalcoatl Herald Abdiel 80 Adramelech + Melchizedek + Dominion Herald Uriel 82 Throne + Camael Herald Raphael 84 Uriel + Dominion Deity Zeus 86 Demeter + Thunderbird + Dionysus Herald Gabriel 86 Uriel + Raphael + Throne Fallen Abdiel 89 Abdiel + Amon + Kali Lady Nuwa (Snake) 89 Nuwa + Hydra + Ananta + Yamata no Orochi Herald Michael 90 Uriel + Raphael + Gabriel Deity Baal 93 Mot + Belphegor + Mithras Lady Danu 93 Fionn mac Cumhaill + Skadi + Queen Medb Tyrant Beelzebub 95 Baal + Abaddon + Nebiros Fury Shiva 96 Barong + Rangda

