All Special Fusions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Where the best demons hide.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 12:50 am

Fusing demons is a huge part of what makes Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance so special, but there’ll come a time when fusing regular demons won’t be enough. When that happens, it’s time to move on to special fusions.

In Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, some demons are so exclusive you can only snag them via Special Fusions. They’re off-limits to Dyad and Reverse Fusion, tucked away in their own category. These powerhouses don’t roam the wild; you’ll only face them in boss battles. With unlock requirements, level caps, and their own section, figuring out how to access Special Fusions can be pretty confusing. In this guide, I’ll show you every special fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance and how to unlock them.

How to unlock Special Fusions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Special Fusion section in SMT V
New special fusion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock special fusions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you must meet specific requirements like completing a specific side quest or defeating a particular boss. Here are a few examples:

  • Completing the side quests The Demon of the Spring unlocks Anahita, A Wish for a Fish unlocks King Frost, and The Succession of Ra unlocks Khonsu Ra.
  • Defeating bosses such as Matador, Daisoujou, and Hell Biker unlocks their respective fusions. These demons used to be DLC exclusives in SMT V, but now they’re included in the base game of Vengeance.
  • Getting key items from Special Screenings or treasure chests is necessary for some fusions.
  • Some special fusions are tied to the main story, and specifically, to the ending.
  • In some rare cases, just getting the parent demons is enough. If you get a Fairy Pixie, you unlock a Fairy High Pixie Special Fusion.

Though you may unlock a Fusion in your compendium early on, you can’t actually fuse it until you reach the required level cap. For the Fairy High Pixie, for example, you’ll have to wait until you’re level 18 before fusing it.

Once you reach the required level, head to the World of Shadows as usual, but select the Special Fusion option to create one of these special creatures.

Every Special Fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Special Fusion recipe in SMT V
More power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you can find a list of every Special Fusion demon in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, the required level, and the lesser demons you need to fuse.

Special Demon NameLevelRecipe
Fairy High Pixie18Pixie + Angel
Matador24Ame no Uzume + Fortuna + Turdak
Anahita29Naga + Nyami Nyami + Mermaid
Fiend Daisoujou30Attis + Sudama + Kodama
Tyrant King Frost33Jack Frost + Jack o’ Lantern + Berith
Fiend Hell Biker36Kelpie + Andras + Angel
Kunitsu Sukuna-Hikona37Koropokkuru + Azumi + Kaya-no-Hime
Megami Artemis37Setanta + Cironnup + Makami + Bicorn
Fiend Alice40Muu Shuwuu + Poltergeist + Bugs + Jack o’ Lantern
Holy Hayataro40Inugami + Take-Minakata
Megami Idun42Ame no Uzume + Hua Po + Parvati
Fiend White Rider43Matador + Power + Eligor
Night Black Frost44King Frost + Baphomet + Loa
Fiend Red Rider47White Rider + Macabre + Valkyrie
Vile Lahmu48Naga Raja + Forneus + Black Ooze
Fiend Black Rider52Red Rider + Anzu + Dakini
Drake Hydra53Yurlungur + Orthrus + Basilisk
Fiend Pale Rider57Black Rider + Pazuzu + Pisaca
Femme Cleopatra61Titania + Isis + Lamia + Narcissus
Deity Khonsu62Chernobog + Isis + Anubis
Lady Ishtar62Queen Medb + Loup-garou + Orobas + Ose
Tyrant Surt62Hecatoncheires + Flauros + Valkyrie
Fiend Mother Harlot64Pale Rider + Ishtar + Legion
Megami Norn67Clotho + Lachesis + Atropos
Genma Fionn mac Cumhaill71Cu Chulainn + Scathach + Baihu
Fiend Trumpeter73Mother Harlot + Abaddon + Camael
Drake Vasuki74Ananta + Yurlungur + Fafnir
Tyrant Arioch75Seth + Cybele + Anzu
Genma Amanozako76Kurama Tengu + Koppa Tengu + Nue + Kin-Ki
Deity Odin77Thor + Valkyrie + Loki
Deity Khonsu Ra78Khonsu + Horus + Mitra + Quetzalcoatl
Dragon Huang Long78Zhuque + Qing Long + Xuanwu + Baihu
Tyrant Mephisto79Sraosha + Orobas + Kaiwan + Belphegor
Lady Nuwa80Huang Long + Arahabaki + Quetzalcoatl
Herald Abdiel80Adramelech + Melchizedek + Dominion
Herald Uriel82Throne + Camael
Herald Raphael84Uriel + Dominion
Deity Zeus86Demeter + Thunderbird + Dionysus
Herald Gabriel86Uriel + Raphael + Throne
Fallen Abdiel89Abdiel + Amon + Kali
Lady Nuwa (Snake)89Nuwa + Hydra + Ananta + Yamata no Orochi
Herald Michael90Uriel + Raphael + Gabriel
Deity Baal93Mot + Belphegor + Mithras
Lady Danu93Fionn mac Cumhaill + Skadi + Queen Medb
Tyrant Beelzebub95Baal + Abaddon + Nebiros
Fury Shiva96Barong + Rangda
