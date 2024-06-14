All Special Fusions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Fusing demons is a huge part of what makes Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance so special, but there’ll come a time when fusing regular demons won’t be enough. When that happens, it’s time to move on to special fusions.
In Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, some demons are so exclusive you can only snag them via Special Fusions. They’re off-limits to Dyad and Reverse Fusion, tucked away in their own category. These powerhouses don’t roam the wild; you’ll only face them in boss battles. With unlock requirements, level caps, and their own section, figuring out how to access Special Fusions can be pretty confusing. In this guide, I’ll show you every special fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance and how to unlock them.
How to unlock Special Fusions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
To unlock special fusions in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you must meet specific requirements like completing a specific side quest or defeating a particular boss. Here are a few examples:
- Completing the side quests The Demon of the Spring unlocks Anahita, A Wish for a Fish unlocks King Frost, and The Succession of Ra unlocks Khonsu Ra.
- Defeating bosses such as Matador, Daisoujou, and Hell Biker unlocks their respective fusions. These demons used to be DLC exclusives in SMT V, but now they’re included in the base game of Vengeance.
- Getting key items from Special Screenings or treasure chests is necessary for some fusions.
- Some special fusions are tied to the main story, and specifically, to the ending.
- In some rare cases, just getting the parent demons is enough. If you get a Fairy Pixie, you unlock a Fairy High Pixie Special Fusion.
Though you may unlock a Fusion in your compendium early on, you can’t actually fuse it until you reach the required level cap. For the Fairy High Pixie, for example, you’ll have to wait until you’re level 18 before fusing it.
Once you reach the required level, head to the World of Shadows as usual, but select the Special Fusion option to create one of these special creatures.
Every Special Fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance
Below, you can find a list of every Special Fusion demon in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, the required level, and the lesser demons you need to fuse.
|Special Demon Name
|Level
|Recipe
|Fairy High Pixie
|18
|Pixie + Angel
|Matador
|24
|Ame no Uzume + Fortuna + Turdak
|Anahita
|29
|Naga + Nyami Nyami + Mermaid
|Fiend Daisoujou
|30
|Attis + Sudama + Kodama
|Tyrant King Frost
|33
|Jack Frost + Jack o’ Lantern + Berith
|Fiend Hell Biker
|36
|Kelpie + Andras + Angel
|Kunitsu Sukuna-Hikona
|37
|Koropokkuru + Azumi + Kaya-no-Hime
|Megami Artemis
|37
|Setanta + Cironnup + Makami + Bicorn
|Fiend Alice
|40
|Muu Shuwuu + Poltergeist + Bugs + Jack o’ Lantern
|Holy Hayataro
|40
|Inugami + Take-Minakata
|
|Megami Idun
|42
|Ame no Uzume + Hua Po + Parvati
|Fiend White Rider
|43
|Matador + Power + Eligor
|Night Black Frost
|44
|King Frost + Baphomet + Loa
|Fiend Red Rider
|47
|White Rider + Macabre + Valkyrie
|Vile Lahmu
|48
|Naga Raja + Forneus + Black Ooze
|Fiend Black Rider
|52
|Red Rider + Anzu + Dakini
|Drake Hydra
|53
|Yurlungur + Orthrus + Basilisk
|Fiend Pale Rider
|57
|Black Rider + Pazuzu + Pisaca
|Femme Cleopatra
|61
|Titania + Isis + Lamia + Narcissus
|Deity Khonsu
|62
|Chernobog + Isis + Anubis
|
|Lady Ishtar
|62
|Queen Medb + Loup-garou + Orobas + Ose
|Tyrant Surt
|62
|Hecatoncheires + Flauros + Valkyrie
|Fiend Mother Harlot
|64
|Pale Rider + Ishtar + Legion
|Megami Norn
|67
|Clotho + Lachesis + Atropos
|Genma Fionn mac Cumhaill
|71
|Cu Chulainn + Scathach + Baihu
|Fiend Trumpeter
|73
|Mother Harlot + Abaddon + Camael
|Drake Vasuki
|74
|Ananta + Yurlungur + Fafnir
|Tyrant Arioch
|75
|Seth + Cybele + Anzu
|Genma Amanozako
|76
|Kurama Tengu + Koppa Tengu + Nue + Kin-Ki
|Deity Odin
|77
|Thor + Valkyrie + Loki
|
|Deity Khonsu Ra
|78
|Khonsu + Horus + Mitra + Quetzalcoatl
|Dragon Huang Long
|78
|Zhuque + Qing Long + Xuanwu + Baihu
|Tyrant Mephisto
|79
|Sraosha + Orobas + Kaiwan + Belphegor
|Lady Nuwa
|80
|Huang Long + Arahabaki + Quetzalcoatl
|Herald Abdiel
|80
|Adramelech + Melchizedek + Dominion
|Herald Uriel
|82
|Throne + Camael
|Herald Raphael
|84
|Uriel + Dominion
|Deity Zeus
|86
|Demeter + Thunderbird + Dionysus
|Herald Gabriel
|86
|Uriel + Raphael + Throne
|Fallen Abdiel
|89
|Abdiel + Amon + Kali
|Lady Nuwa (Snake)
|89
|Nuwa + Hydra + Ananta + Yamata no Orochi
|Herald Michael
|90
|Uriel + Raphael + Gabriel
|Deity Baal
|93
|Mot + Belphegor + Mithras
|Lady Danu
|93
|Fionn mac Cumhaill + Skadi + Queen Medb
|Tyrant Beelzebub
|95
|Baal + Abaddon + Nebiros
|Fury Shiva
|96
|Barong + Rangda