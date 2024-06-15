Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance has several quests requiring you to make multiple decisions. One of these quests can be found early in the game and has you side with one of the two demons, Leanan Sidhe or Apsaras.

This guide will help you decide between the two in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Should you side with Leanan Sidhe or Apsaras in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

Apsaras can be found in a cave with her followers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To choose between the two demons, you’ll first have to find them. The first demon you’ll likely encounter between the two is Apsaras, who is located in a cave in Shiba. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see her surrounded by lots of demons worshiping her. However, if you venture into the cave before meeting Leanan Sidhe, you’ll be sent away by a Cait Sith demon.

Should you side with Leanan Sidhe in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

Leanan Sidhe can be found near Tokyo Tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to first find Leanan Sidhe, located near Tokyo Tower in Shiba Park. Once you meet her, she’ll ask you to take down Apsaras, who she believes is wrongfully manipulating the demons under her, and this will trigger The Water Nymph quest. If you accept it, you’ll return to the cave and fight Apsaras.

Fighting Apsaras as a boss may be difficult at this point in the game, especially if you’re under-leveled. Apsaras is weak to fire and fights with three Agathions, who are all weak to ice. So you’ll need to have demons such as Mermaid, who can use the Bufu and Stormcaller Song skills and any demon who can use Agi skills in your party to defeat her quickly.

Once you defeat Apsaras, Leanan Sidhe will give you two Stamina Incenses, which are fairly common items in the game, and she will join your party. Leanan Sidhe will join your party at Level 17 with the Marin Karin +3, Curse Siphon, and Mudo+3 skills.

Should you side with Apsaras in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance?

Apsaras asks you to defeat Leanan Sidhe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aligning with Leanan Sidhe will steer you toward the Chaos path in the Canon of Vengeance, which unlocks unique content for this release. This choice is significant, as it directly influences the ending you’ll experience, making it a compelling reason to side with her.

On the other hand, you’ll need to complete The Spirit of Love quest to side with Apsaras, which you can accept after heading back to the cave in Shiba after meeting Leanan Sidhe. Instead of fighting her, she will ask you to defeat Leanan Sidhe, as Apsaras believes she is deceiving those weaker than her.

Fighting Leanan Sidhe is slightly more challenging than fighting Apsaras, as you’ll have to do so with Ippon Datara, who hits hard but is weak to Light attacks. Additionally, Leanan Sidhe is weak to Wind, so to effectively beat them both, you’ll need demons like Angel, who has the light attack Hama +3 and any demon with the Zan skill.

Once you defeat Leanan Sidhe, Apsaras will give you two Health Incenses and join your party. Apsaras joins your party at level 16 with the skills Bufu +2 and Mabufu +2. Lastly, siding with Apsaras will help put you on the path of Law, which may help or hurt whichever ending you desire.

Overall, choosing between the two demons depends on what ending you are targeting as siding with either may affect your experience.

