Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Naamah beckoning the player in SMT V
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Shin Megami Tensei

How to beat Naamah in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Your first Qaditsu encounter.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 12:50 pm

Naamah is the third boss in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, but don’t think she’ll go easy on you just because you’re a newbie.

Recommended Videos

Every boss in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance tests your mastery of the game’s mechanics. You may think you’re a turn-based combat buff, but unless you’re ready to learn the ropes of Essence Fusion, Demon Fusion, and Dampeners, you’ll be greeted by a GAME OVER screen pretty quickly. In this guide, I’ll show you how to defeat Naamah in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Naamah boss guide in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

naamah poisoned in SMT V
Not Mamudo, please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Recommended level to beat Naamah

Make sure your team is around the average level of the encounter: 20 to 25. This helps your party stay alive and deal enough damage to keep the boss battle going in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Naamah’s weakness

Naamah is weak to physical attacks, so this should be your primary offensive strategy. She resists fire, ice, electric, and force skills and is completely immune to dark. Plus, Naamah is resistant to sleep, mirage, poison, confuse, and seal, and immune to charm.

She gets two actions every round and can even gain extra Press Turns by targeting your weaknesses, so preparation is crucial.

Best team against Naamah

physical damage party SMT V
Go get her, boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat Naamah in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, assemble a team that capitalizes on her physical weakness:

  • Demons with strong physical skills, like Rakshasa, Turdak, Oni, and Ippon-Dara are the best in this boss fight. Skills like Fang Breaker are particularly useful, but basic physical attacks like Lunge can be effective too.
  • Having a healer and support Demon like Apsaras is a must. She’s also immune to Charm, which makes her the perfect candidate.
  • Make sure Nahobino is immune to Charm. You can inherit Apsara’s Essence through Essence Fusion.

Strategy

asparas healing the party SMT V
Heal up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By sticking to this strategy and ensuring your team is well-prepared, you can beat Naamah without trouble in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

  • Equip your team with Dark Dampeners for general protection and Amrita Sodas for curing Charm.
  • Use Sukunda to decrease Naamah’s accuracy.
  • Prioritize curing Charm immediately using Amrita Sodas or the Nahobino’s immunity. This is more critical than generating extra Press Turns.
  • Exploit Naamah’s physical weakness with regular or skill-based physical attacks to gain additional Press Turns. Even weak Physical attacks are valuable.
  • Naamah typically starts with a combination of attacks and Capitulate to Pleasure. If Demons are Charmed, have them Guard to mitigate potential damage.
  • Mudo and Mamudo are dangerous only if your Demons are weak to Dark. Use Dark Dampeners when Naamah charges Magatsuhi to nullify Mamudo.
  • Regularly heal damage from attacks, focusing on counteracting Life Drain when used. Tarunda can be annoying but manageable.

As long as you maintain control over Charm and keep up consistent Physical attacks, you can gradually wear Naamah down.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?
twitter linkedin