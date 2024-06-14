How to beat Naamah in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Naamah is the third boss in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, but don’t think she’ll go easy on you just because you’re a newbie.

Every boss in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance tests your mastery of the game’s mechanics. You may think you’re a turn-based combat buff, but unless you’re ready to learn the ropes of Essence Fusion, Demon Fusion, and Dampeners, you’ll be greeted by a GAME OVER screen pretty quickly. In this guide, I’ll show you how to defeat Naamah in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Naamah boss guide in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Not Mamudo, please. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Recommended level to beat Naamah

Make sure your team is around the average level of the encounter: 20 to 25. This helps your party stay alive and deal enough damage to keep the boss battle going in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Naamah’s weakness

Naamah is weak to physical attacks, so this should be your primary offensive strategy. She resists fire, ice, electric, and force skills and is completely immune to dark. Plus, Naamah is resistant to sleep, mirage, poison, confuse, and seal, and immune to charm.

She gets two actions every round and can even gain extra Press Turns by targeting your weaknesses, so preparation is crucial.

Best team against Naamah

Go get her, boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat Naamah in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, assemble a team that capitalizes on her physical weakness:

Demons with strong physical skills, like Rakshasa, Turdak, Oni, and Ippon-Dara are the best in this boss fight. Skills like Fang Breaker are particularly useful, but basic physical attacks like Lunge can be effective too.

are the best in this boss fight. Skills like Fang Breaker are particularly useful, but basic physical attacks like Lunge can be effective too. Having a healer and support Demon like Apsaras is a must. She’s also immune to Charm, which makes her the perfect candidate.

is a must. She’s also immune to Charm, which makes her the perfect candidate. Make sure Nahobino is immune to Charm. You can inherit Apsara’s Essence through Essence Fusion.

Strategy

Heal up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By sticking to this strategy and ensuring your team is well-prepared, you can beat Naamah without trouble in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance.

Equip your team with Dark Dampeners for general protection and Amrita Sodas for curing Charm.

for general protection and for curing Charm. Use Sukunda to decrease Naamah’s accuracy.

to decrease Naamah’s accuracy. Prioritize curing Charm immediately using Amrita Sodas or the Nahobino’s immunity. This is more critical than generating extra Press Turns.

using Amrita Sodas or the Nahobino’s immunity. This is more critical than generating extra Press Turns. Exploit Naamah’s physical weakness with regular or skill-based physical attacks to gain additional Press Turns. Even weak Physical attacks are valuable.

with regular or skill-based physical attacks to gain additional Press Turns. Even weak Physical attacks are valuable. Naamah typically starts with a combination of attacks and Capitulate to Pleasure . If Demons are Charmed, have them Guard to mitigate potential damage.

. If Demons are Charmed, have them Guard to mitigate potential damage. Mudo and Mamudo are dangerous only if your Demons are weak to Dark. Use Dark Dampeners when Naamah charges Magatsuhi to nullify Mamudo.

are dangerous only if your Demons are weak to Dark. Use Dark Dampeners when Naamah charges Magatsuhi to nullify Mamudo. Regularly heal damage from attacks, focusing on counteracting Life Drain when used. Tarunda can be annoying but manageable.

As long as you maintain control over Charm and keep up consistent Physical attacks, you can gradually wear Naamah down.

