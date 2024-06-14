All Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance: Required levels and how to get them

Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance are a bunch of high-maintenance little divas.
Recommended Videos
To a demon’s help in SMT V Vengeance, you must fork over your Macca, HP, MP, and treasures you’ve found along your journey. And if you miss their sense of humor or the moon’s not shining just right, they might walk away or jump back into the fight without warning. But nothing’s more frustrating than finally recruiting a demon, only for them to refuse because you’re one level too low. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get every demon and their required level so you never waste effort before you’re ready.
Every Demon in SMT V Vengeance and how to get it
|Required Level
|Demon
|Type
|How to get
|One
|Slime
|Foul
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|Two
|Pixie
|Fairy
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|Three
|Preta
|Haunt
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|Four
|Onmoraki
|Raptor
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|Five
|Neko Shogun
|Wargod
|Obtained through Fusion.
|Six
|Kodama
|Jirae
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|Six
|Mandrake
|Yoma
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|Seven
|Cait Sith
|Beast
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|Seven
|Daemon
|Brute
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|Eight
|Sandman
|Night
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|Nine
|Erthys
|Element
|Obtained through Fusion.
|10
|Angel
|Divine
|Obtained through Fusion.
|10
|Agathion
|Yoma
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|11
|Azumi
|Brute
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|11
|Turdak
|Jaki
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|12
|Aeros
|Element
|Obtained through Fusion.
|12
|Mermaid
|Femme
|Obtained through Fusion.
|12
|Obariyon
|Haunt
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|13
|Tsuchigumo
|Jirae
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|14
|Zhen
|Raptor
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|15
|Aquans
|Element
|Obtained through Fusion.
|15
|Fortuna
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|16
|Mokoi
|Night
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|17
|Ippon-Datara
|Brute
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|17
|Sudama
|Jirae
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|17
|Leanan Sidhe
|Femme
|Obtained through Fusion.
|17
|Aitvaras
|Drake
|Found in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
|18
|Flaemis
|Element
|Obtained through Fusion.
|18
|High Pixie
|Fairy
|Obtained through Special Fusion.
|18
|Andras
|Fallen
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|18
|Principality
|Divine
|Obtained through Fusion.
|19
|Legion
|Foul
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|19
|Shiisaa
|Holy
|Obtained through Fusion.
|19
|Take-Minakata
|Kunitsu
|Obtained through Fusion.
|20
|Jack-o’-Lantern
|Fairy
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|20
|Rakshasa
|Jaki
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|21
|Kaya-no-Hime
|Jirae
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|21
|Makami
|Avatar
|Obtained through Fusion.
|22
|Incubus
|Night
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|22
|Feng Huang
|Avian
|Obtained through Fusion.
|22
|Ame-no-Uzume
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|23
|Oni
|Brute
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|23
|Xuanwu
|Dragon
|Obtained through Fusion.
|24
|Inugami
|Beast
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|24
|Koppa Tengu
|Yoma
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|24
|Matador
|Fiend
|Obtained through Fusion.
|24
|Kaya-no-Hime
|Jirae
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|24
|Bugs
|Wilder
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|25
|Poltergeist
|Haunt
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|25
|Jack Frost
|Fairy
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|25
|Manananggal
|Femme
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|26
|Koropokkur
|Jirae
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|27
|Cironnup
|Holy
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|27
|Naga
|Snake
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|27
|Attis
|Kishin
|Obtained through Fusion.
|29
|Shiki-Ouji
|Brute
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|29
|Anahita
|Megami
|Obtained through Special Fusion.
|29
|Mothman
|Wilder
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|30
|Kelpie
|Fairy
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|30
|Yakshini
|Femme
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|30
|Daisoujou
|Fiend
|Obtained through Special Fusion.
|30
|Loa
|Jaki
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|31
|Forneus
|Fallen
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|31
|Hua Po
|Jirae
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|31
|Pisaca
|Haunt
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|31
|Basilisk
|Drake
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|32
|Jatayu
|Avian
|Obtained through Fusion.
|32
|Lilim
|Night
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|33
|Thoth
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|33
|Black Ooze
|Foul
|Obtained through Fusion.
|33
|King Frost
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|33
|Baphomet
|Vile
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|34
|Nekomata
|Beast
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|34
|Quetzalcoatl
|Dragon
|Obtained through Fusion.
|35
|Setanta
|Fairy
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|35
|Hariti
|Lady
|Obtained through Fusion.
|35
|Parvati
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|36
|Hell Biker
|Fiend
|Obtained through Fusion.
|36
|Lamia
|Femme
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|36
|Zouchouten
|Kishin
|Obtained through Fusion.
|37
|Eligor
|Fallen
|Found in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
|37
|Artemis
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|37
|Sukuna-Hikona
|Kunitsu
|Obtained through Fusion.
|38
|Thunderbird
|Avian
|Obtained through Fusion.
|38
|Succubus
|Night
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|38
|Muu Shuwuu
|Raptor
|Obtained through Fusion.
|39
|Power
|Divine
|Obtained through Fusion.
|39
|Kurama Tengu
|Genma
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|40
|Hayataro
|Holy
|Obtained through Fusion.
|40
|Yurlungur
|Snake
|Obtained through Fusion.
|40
|Oyamatsumi
|Kunitsu
|Obtained through Fusion.
|41
|Anubis
|Avatar
|Obtained through Fusion.
|41
|Silky
|Fairy
|Obtained through Fusion.
|41
|Kumbhanda
|Haunt
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|42
|Horus
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|42
|Orthrus
|Beast
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|42
|Mishaguji
|Vile
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|42
|Idun
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|43
|White Rider
|Fiend
|Obtained through Fusion.
|43
|Baihu
|Holy
|Obtained through Fusion.
|43
|Macabre
|Jaki
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|44
|Ose
|Fallen
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|44
|Black Frost
|Night
|Obtained through Fusion.
|44
|Belphegor
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|45
|Qing Long
|Dragon
|Obtained through Fusion.
|45
|Kaiwan
|Night
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|45
|Yoshitsune
|Wargod
|Obtained through Fusion.
|46
|Dakini
|Femme
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|46
|Isis
|Lady
|Obtained through Fusion.
|46
|Hanuman
|Genma
|Obtained through Fusion.
|47
|Red Rider
|Fiend
|Obtained through Fusion.
|47
|Sarasvati
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|47
|Oberon
|Fairy
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|48
|Lahmu
|Vile
|Obtained through Fusion.
|48
|Anzu
|Raptor
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|49
|Kin-Ki
|Brute
|Found in Demon King’s Castle.
|49
|Nue
|Wilder
|Found in Demon King’s Castle.
|49
|Orobas
|Beast
|Found in Demon King’s Castle.
|49
|Kushinada-Hime
|Kunitsu
|Obtained through Fusion.
|50
|Dominion
|Divine
|Obtained through Fusion.
|50
|Naga Raja
|Snake
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|50
|Dakini
|Femme
|Found in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
|51
|Moloch
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|51
|Jikokuten
|Kishin
|Obtained through Fusion.
|52
|Black Rider
|Fiend
|Obtained through Fusion.
|52
|Cu Chulainn
|Genma
|Obtained through Fusion.
|52
|Chimera
|Holy
|Obtained through Fusion.
|52
|Clotho
|Femme
|Obtained through Fusion.
|52
|Pazuzu
|Vile
|Found in Demon King’s Castle.
|52
|Hecatoncheires
|Jaki
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|53
|Hydra
|Drake
|Obtained through Fusion.
|54
|Yatagarasu
|Avian
|Obtained through Fusion.
|54
|Loup-garou
|Beast
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|54
|Atavaka
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|55
|Decarabia
|Fallen
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|55
|Scathach
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|56
|Sui-Ki
|Brute
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|56
|Cybele
|Lady
|Obtained through Fusion.
|56
|Mot
|Fury
|Obtained through Fusion.
|56
|Queen Medb
|Night
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|57
|Pale Rider
|Fiend
|Obtained through Fusion.
|57
|Titania
|Fairy
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|57
|Ganesha
|Wargod
|Obtained through Fusion.
|58
|Bishamonten
|Kishin
|Obtained through Fusion.
|58
|Lachesis
|Femme
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|59
|Ananta
|Dragon
|Obtained through Fusion.
|60
|Barong
|Avatar
|Obtained through Fusion.
|60
|Fafnir
|Drake
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|60
|Tao
|Panagia
|Obtained through Fusion.
|60
|Melchizedek
|Herald
|Obtained through Fusion.
|61
|Cleopatra
|Femme
|Obtained through Fusion.
|62
|Surt
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|62
|Khonsu
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|62
|Ishtar
|Lady
|Obtained through Fusion.
|62
|Arahabaki
|Kunitsu
|Obtained through Fusion.
|63
|Fuu-Ki
|Brute
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|63
|Siegfried
|Wargod
|Obtained through Fusion.
|63
|Mot
|Fury
|Obtained through Fusion.
|64
|Cerberus
|Beast
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|64
|Throne
|Divine
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|64
|Garuda
|Avian
|Obtained through Fusion.
|64
|Mother Harlot
|Fiend
|Obtained through Fusion.
|64
|Atropos
|Femme
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|65
|Mitra
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|66
|Thor
|Kishin
|Obtained through Fusion.
|66
|Girimekhala
|Vile
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|67
|Norn
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|67
|Seth
|Drake
|Obtained through Fusion.
|67
|Chernobog
|Fury
|Obtained through Fusion.
|67
|Lilith
|Night
|Obtained through Fusion.
|67
|Skadi
|Lady
|Obtained through Fusion.
|68
|Lilith
|Night
|Obtained through Fusion.
|69
|Fionn mac Cumhaill
|Genma
|Obtained through Fusion.
|69
|Futsunushi
|Wargod
|Obtained through Fusion.
|70
|Rangda
|Femme
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|70
|Lakshmi
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|71
|Adramelech
|Fallen
|Obtained through Fusion.
|71
|Fionn mac Cumhaill
|Genma
|Obtained through Fusion.
|72
|Yamata-no-Orochi
|Snake
|Found in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
|72
|Zaou-Gongen
|Fury
|Obtained through Fusion.
|72
|Abaddon
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|73
|Trumpeter
|Fiend
|Obtained through Fusion.
|74
|Vasuki
|Drake
|Obtained through Fusion.
|75
|Arioch
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|76
|Kali
|Femme
|Obtained through Fusion.
|76
|Amanozako
|Genma
|Obtained through Fusion.
|76
|Demeter
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|77
|Khonsu Ra
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|77
|Odin
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|77
|Mithras
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|77
|Sraosha
|Herald
|Obtained through Fusion.
|78
|Ongyo-Ki
|Brute
|Obtained through Fusion.
|78
|Huang Long
|Dragon
|Obtained through Fusion.
|78
|Khonsu Ra
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|79
|Mephisto
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|80
|Abdiel
|Herald
|Obtained through Fusion.
|80
|Nuwa
|Lady
|Obtained through Fusion.
|81
|Alilat
|Lady
|Obtained through Fusion.
|82
|Uriel
|Herald
|Obtained through Fusion.
|82
|Amon
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|83
|Mada
|Vile
|Obtained through Fusion.
|84
|Maria
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|84
|Raphael
|Herald
|Obtained through Fusion.
|84
|Asura
|Fury
|Obtained through Fusion.
|84
|Gabriel
|Herald
|Obtained through Fusion.
|84
|Zeus
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|84
|Raphael
|Herald
|Obtained through Fusion.
|84
|Maria
|Megami
|Obtained through Fusion.
|84
|Asura
|Fury
|Obtained through Fusion.
|86
|Chi You
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|86
|Zeus
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|86
|Gabriel
|Herald
|Obtained through Fusion.
|87
|Vishnu
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|87
|Chi You
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|87
|Inanna
|Lady
|Obtained through Fusion.
|89
|Abdiel (Fallen)
|Fallen
|Obtained through Fusion.
|89
|Nuwa (Serpentine)
|Lady
|Obtained through Fusion.
|90
|Michael
|Herald
|Obtained through Fusion.
|92
|Belial
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|93
|Danu
|Lady
|Obtained through Fusion.
|93
|Baal
|Deity
|Obtained through Fusion.
|95
|Beelzebub
|Tyrant
|Obtained through Fusion.
|95
|Metatron
|Herald
|Obtained through Fusion.
|96
|Shiva
|Fury
|Obtained through Fusion.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy