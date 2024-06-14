Forgot password
nahobino from SMT V Vengeance
Image via ATLUS
Category:
Shin Megami Tensei

All Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance: Required levels and how to get them

Just join me already.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 12:30 am

Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance are a bunch of high-maintenance little divas.

To a demon’s help in SMT V Vengeance, you must fork over your Macca, HP, MP, and treasures you’ve found along your journey. And if you miss their sense of humor or the moon’s not shining just right, they might walk away or jump back into the fight without warning. But nothing’s more frustrating than finally recruiting a demon, only for them to refuse because you’re one level too low. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get every demon and their required level so you never waste effort before you’re ready.

Every Demon in SMT V Vengeance and how to get it

Nahobino waking among Demons in SMT V Vengeance
Friendly demons. Image via ATLUS
Required LevelDemonTypeHow to get
OneSlimeFoulFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
TwoPixieFairyFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
ThreePretaHauntFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
FourOnmorakiRaptorFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
FiveNeko ShogunWargodObtained through Fusion.
SixKodamaJiraeFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
SixMandrakeYomaFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
SevenCait SithBeastFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
SevenDaemonBruteFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
EightSandmanNightFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
NineErthysElementObtained through Fusion.
10AngelDivineObtained through Fusion.
10AgathionYomaFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
11AzumiBruteFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
11TurdakJakiFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
12AerosElementObtained through Fusion.
12MermaidFemmeObtained through Fusion.
12ObariyonHauntFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
13TsuchigumoJiraeFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
14ZhenRaptorFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
15AquansElementObtained through Fusion.
15FortunaMegamiObtained through Fusion.
16MokoiNightFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
17Ippon-DataraBruteFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
17SudamaJiraeFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
17Leanan SidheFemmeObtained through Fusion.
17AitvarasDrakeFound in Minato Ward in the Overworld.
18FlaemisElementObtained through Fusion.
18High PixieFairyObtained through Special Fusion.
18AndrasFallenFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
18PrincipalityDivineObtained through Fusion.
19LegionFoulFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
19ShiisaaHolyObtained through Fusion.
19Take-MinakataKunitsuObtained through Fusion.
20Jack-o’-LanternFairyFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
20RakshasaJakiFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
21Kaya-no-HimeJiraeFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
21MakamiAvatarObtained through Fusion.
22IncubusNightFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
22Feng HuangAvianObtained through Fusion.
22Ame-no-UzumeMegamiObtained through Fusion.
23OniBruteFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
23XuanwuDragonObtained through Fusion.
24InugamiBeastFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
24Koppa TenguYomaFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
24MatadorFiendObtained through Fusion.
24Kaya-no-HimeJiraeFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
24BugsWilderFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
25PoltergeistHauntFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
25Jack FrostFairyFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
25ManananggalFemmeFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
26KoropokkurJiraeFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
27CironnupHolyFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
27NagaSnakeFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
27AttisKishinObtained through Fusion.
29Shiki-OujiBruteFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
29AnahitaMegamiObtained through Special Fusion.
29MothmanWilderFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
30KelpieFairyFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
30YakshiniFemmeFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
30DaisoujouFiendObtained through Special Fusion.
30LoaJakiFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
31ForneusFallenFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
31Hua PoJiraeFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
31PisacaHauntFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
31BasiliskDrakeFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
32JatayuAvianObtained through Fusion.
32LilimNightFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
33ThothDeityObtained through Fusion.
33Black OozeFoulObtained through Fusion.
33King FrostTyrantObtained through Fusion.
33BaphometVileFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
34NekomataBeastFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
34QuetzalcoatlDragonObtained through Fusion.
35SetantaFairyFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
35HaritiLadyObtained through Fusion.
35ParvatiMegamiObtained through Fusion.
36Hell BikerFiendObtained through Fusion.
36LamiaFemmeFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
36ZouchoutenKishinObtained through Fusion.
37EligorFallenFound in Shinagawa Ward in the Overworld.
37ArtemisMegamiObtained through Fusion.
37Sukuna-HikonaKunitsuObtained through Fusion.
38ThunderbirdAvianObtained through Fusion.
38SuccubusNightFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
38Muu ShuwuuRaptorObtained through Fusion.
39PowerDivineObtained through Fusion.
39Kurama TenguGenmaFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
40HayataroHolyObtained through Fusion.
40YurlungurSnakeObtained through Fusion.
40OyamatsumiKunitsuObtained through Fusion.
41AnubisAvatarObtained through Fusion.
41SilkyFairyObtained through Fusion.
41KumbhandaHauntFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
42HorusDeityObtained through Fusion.
42OrthrusBeastFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
42MishagujiVileFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
42IdunMegamiObtained through Fusion.
43White RiderFiendObtained through Fusion.
43BaihuHolyObtained through Fusion.
43MacabreJakiFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
44OseFallenFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
44Black FrostNightObtained through Fusion.
44BelphegorTyrantObtained through Fusion.
45Qing LongDragonObtained through Fusion.
45KaiwanNightFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
45YoshitsuneWargodObtained through Fusion.
46DakiniFemmeFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
46IsisLadyObtained through Fusion.
46HanumanGenmaObtained through Fusion.
47Red RiderFiendObtained through Fusion.
47SarasvatiMegamiObtained through Fusion.
47OberonFairyFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
48LahmuVileObtained through Fusion.
48AnzuRaptorFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
49Kin-KiBruteFound in Demon King’s Castle.
49NueWilderFound in Demon King’s Castle.
49OrobasBeastFound in Demon King’s Castle.
49Kushinada-HimeKunitsuObtained through Fusion.
50DominionDivineObtained through Fusion.
50Naga RajaSnakeFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
50DakiniFemmeFound in Chiyoda Ward in the Overworld.
51MolochTyrantObtained through Fusion.
51JikokutenKishinObtained through Fusion.
52Black RiderFiendObtained through Fusion.
52Cu ChulainnGenmaObtained through Fusion.
52ChimeraHolyObtained through Fusion.
52ClothoFemmeObtained through Fusion.
52PazuzuVileFound in Demon King’s Castle.
52HecatoncheiresJakiFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
53HydraDrakeObtained through Fusion.
54YatagarasuAvianObtained through Fusion.
54Loup-garouBeastFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
54AtavakaDeityObtained through Fusion.
55DecarabiaFallenFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
55ScathachMegamiObtained through Fusion.
56Sui-KiBruteFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
56CybeleLadyObtained through Fusion.
56MotFuryObtained through Fusion.
56Queen MedbNightFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
57Pale RiderFiendObtained through Fusion.
57TitaniaFairyFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
57GaneshaWargodObtained through Fusion.
58BishamontenKishinObtained through Fusion.
58LachesisFemmeFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
59AnantaDragonObtained through Fusion.
60BarongAvatarObtained through Fusion.
60FafnirDrakeFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
60TaoPanagiaObtained through Fusion.
60MelchizedekHeraldObtained through Fusion.
61CleopatraFemmeObtained through Fusion.
62SurtTyrantObtained through Fusion.
62KhonsuDeityObtained through Fusion.
62IshtarLadyObtained through Fusion.
62ArahabakiKunitsuObtained through Fusion.
63Fuu-KiBruteFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
63SiegfriedWargodObtained through Fusion.
63MotFuryObtained through Fusion.
64CerberusBeastFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
64ThroneDivineFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
64GarudaAvianObtained through Fusion.
64Mother HarlotFiendObtained through Fusion.
64AtroposFemmeFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
65MitraDeityObtained through Fusion.
66ThorKishinObtained through Fusion.
66GirimekhalaVileFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
67NornMegamiObtained through Fusion.
67SethDrakeObtained through Fusion.
67ChernobogFuryObtained through Fusion.
67LilithNightObtained through Fusion.
67SkadiLadyObtained through Fusion.
68LilithNightObtained through Fusion.
69Fionn mac CumhaillGenmaObtained through Fusion.
69FutsunushiWargodObtained through Fusion.
70RangdaFemmeFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
70LakshmiMegamiObtained through Fusion.
71AdramelechFallenObtained through Fusion.
71Fionn mac CumhaillGenmaObtained through Fusion.
72Yamata-no-OrochiSnakeFound in Taito Ward in the Overworld.
72Zaou-GongenFuryObtained through Fusion.
72AbaddonTyrantObtained through Fusion.
73TrumpeterFiendObtained through Fusion.
74VasukiDrakeObtained through Fusion.
75AriochTyrantObtained through Fusion.
76KaliFemmeObtained through Fusion.
76AmanozakoGenmaObtained through Fusion.
76DemeterMegamiObtained through Fusion.
77Khonsu RaDeityObtained through Fusion.
77OdinDeityObtained through Fusion.
77MithrasTyrantObtained through Fusion.
77SraoshaHeraldObtained through Fusion.
78Ongyo-KiBruteObtained through Fusion.
78Huang LongDragonObtained through Fusion.
78Khonsu RaDeityObtained through Fusion.
79MephistoTyrantObtained through Fusion.
80AbdielHeraldObtained through Fusion.
80NuwaLadyObtained through Fusion.
81AlilatLadyObtained through Fusion.
82UrielHeraldObtained through Fusion.
82AmonTyrantObtained through Fusion.
83MadaVileObtained through Fusion.
84MariaMegamiObtained through Fusion.
84RaphaelHeraldObtained through Fusion.
84AsuraFuryObtained through Fusion.
84GabrielHeraldObtained through Fusion.
84ZeusDeityObtained through Fusion.
84RaphaelHeraldObtained through Fusion.
84MariaMegamiObtained through Fusion.
84AsuraFuryObtained through Fusion.
86Chi YouTyrantObtained through Fusion.
86ZeusDeityObtained through Fusion.
86GabrielHeraldObtained through Fusion.
87VishnuDeityObtained through Fusion.
87Chi YouTyrantObtained through Fusion.
87InannaLadyObtained through Fusion.
89Abdiel (Fallen)FallenObtained through Fusion.
89Nuwa (Serpentine)LadyObtained through Fusion.
90MichaelHeraldObtained through Fusion.
92BelialTyrantObtained through Fusion.
93DanuLadyObtained through Fusion.
93BaalDeityObtained through Fusion.
95BeelzebubTyrantObtained through Fusion.
95MetatronHeraldObtained through Fusion.
96ShivaFuryObtained through Fusion.
Author
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?
twitter